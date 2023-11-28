In this article, we will take a look at the 16 best pickleball paddles under $50. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Pickleball Paddles Under $50.

According to a report by Verified Market Research, the global pickleball equipment market was valued at $518.98 million in 2022. The global pickleball equipment market is expected to grow to $1.06 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.52% between 2024 and 2030. As per the report, the sport's popularity is growing, primarily due to its health benefits.

North America is a dominant region for the pickleball industry and will grow to hold a significant market share by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% between 2022 and 2030. The report also highlights that online channels for the marketing and sale of pickleball equipment held the highest market share of 65.18% in 2022 and are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.63%. Among all the different paddleball equipment products, pickleball paddles held the highest market share of 49.84% in 2022 and are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.40% over the forecasted period.

A Budding Startup Addressing Noise Complaints

Technology has been seeping through the pickleball industry as well. With the growing demand for pickleball, the complaints surrounding the noise pickleball paddles make have also been exponentially growing. OWL Sport is a startup revolutionizing the pickleball paddle industry and addressing concerns surrounding noise complaints. The company has created a no-noise pickleball paddle, adding enhanced feel and playability.

On November 15, OWL Sport revealed the first USA Pickleball Quiet Category paddle that significantly reduces noise. The paddle is one of the first with a hertz level below 600 and a decibel level below 80. This combination reduces noise by 50%. A conventional pickleball paddle comes with 1,100 to 1,200 hertz and a decibel level above 85, which is considered harmful. To shed light on the remarkable breakthrough, the USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer, Mike Nealy, stated:

"As USA Pickleball continues to invest in Quiet Category options for our sport and community, we could not be more pleased to work with the OWL Sport team on the launch of their paddle, which marks the very first certified Quiet Category paddle on the market. We appreciate this collaboration with OWL Sport as they launch a paddle that allows for both a reduced acoustic footprint and excellent performance in competition. This marks an exciting milestone in our continued efforts to provide acoustics-related solutions to sound-sensitive locations."

Prominent Names in the Pickleball Industry

Some of the leading pickleball paddle brands include ONIX, Joola, Selkirk, Holbrook, Head, and Rokne. Some of the most prominent names in the sporting goods industry that also engage in the production and selling of pickleball equipment include Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA), adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY), and NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). You can also check out the top pickleball companies and brands.

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) is a leading sporting goods company engaged in distributing and selling sporting goods across North America, Europe, and international markets. While the company offers products for various sports, its pickleball brands, ONIX, Dura, and Pickleball Now, are particularly popular. On April 24, ONIX Pickleball launched four additions to its raw carbon paddle collection. The new paddles, launched under the Evoke Premier category, included Evoke Premier Pro Carbon 10 and 12 and Evoke Premier Raw Carbon 14 and 16. All Four paddles come with a raw carbon fibre surface, which enhances spin and maximizes control. The paddles are USA Pickleball-approved and readily available to play in tournaments.

Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) is a leading producer of athletic and sports products. The company produces footwear, apparel, accessories, gear, bags, and balls. The company also produces pickleball equipment under its All For Padel brand. The brand sells paddles, bags, and complete pickleball sets. On July 7, adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) announced that the All For Padel's Adipower Multiweight CTRL, owned by Álex Ruiz's, was awarded the "Best Padel Racket 2023" in the hybrid racket category. The paddle is known to have a strong grip and is a versatile choice suitable for different types of players, styles, and game situations. The paddle has an 18k carbon surface and a high-density Eva High Memory rubber.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a prominent sports apparel and equipment company. While NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has not yet started the production of pickleball paddles, they are actively penetrating the industry. Currently, the company sells pickleball sportswear and footwear and is also engaged in boosting the sport's popularity. On October 26, Picklr announced their partnership with US Sports Camps to execute Nike Pickleball Camps at certain Picklr facilities. The collaboration is aimed at adults over 18 who are willing to learn and improve their pickleball skills. The Nike Pickleball Camps are spread across three days and are expected to launch early in 2024.

If you are interested in any other sports you can also check out some of the most valuable sports companies in the world. With that, let's take a look at the 16 best pickleball paddles under $50.

Our Methodology

For our title, 16 best pickleball paddles under $50, we first looked up Amazon's best seller tab for the best pickleball paddles. Of them, we picked pickleball paddles priced under $50. We sifted through items on e-commerce websites such as eBay and Walmart to ensure we enlisted the best pickleball paddles. This thorough process enabled us to curate a list of the 16 Best Pickleball Paddles Under $50. We then extracted the retail prices of the pickleball paddles from the companies' official websites. We have ranked the items based on their official retail price. The list of the 16 Best Pickleball Paddles Under $50 is in descending order of their retail price.

16. Z Junior Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

According to our methodology, the Z Junior Pickleball Paddle by ONIX is one of the best pickleball paddles under $50. The lightweight paddle is available in blue and pink and comes with a 4-inch grip circumference.

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA), adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY), and NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) are prominent names in the sports industry and also sell pickleball paddles and equipment.

15. V3 Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

The V3 Pickleball Paddle by ONIX ranks as one of the best pickleball paddles under $50. The paddle weighs 7.8-8.1 oz and comes with a polypropylene honeycomb core. The paddle is available for $49.99 on the official ONIX site.

14. Recruit V3 Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

According to our methodology, Recruit V3 Pickleball Paddle by ONIX ranks among the best pickleball paddles under $50. The paddle weighs 7.8-8.1 oz and measures 15.5 inches in length. The paddle is available on Walmart for $25.29.

13. Vulcan V320 Hybrid Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

Vulcan V320 Hybrid Pickleball Paddle by Vulcan ranks among the best pickleball paddles under $50. The paddle weighs 7.8 oz, has a honeycomb core, and a sleek 10mm polypropylene. The paddle is available at the same price on Amazon.

12. Vulcan V300 Youth Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

The Vulcan V300 Youth Pickleball Paddle by Vulcan is one of the best pickleball paddles under $50. The pickleball paddle weighs 6.7 oz and comes with a 3.5-inch grip. The paddle is available on Amazon for the same price.

11. Vermont Wooden Pickleball Paddles (2X)

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.99

A set of two Wooden Pickleball Paddles by Vermont is originally priced at $49.99 and is on sale at a discounted price of $32.99 on the official Vermont Site. The paddles, weighing 0.53 lbs each, are made from premium 7-ply cottonwood material.

10. Joola Megalodon Junior Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.95

According to our methodology, the Joola Megalodon Junior Pickleball Paddle by Joola ranks as one of the best pickleball paddles under $50. The USAPA-approved paddle weighs 7.9 oz and has a grip circumference of 4 inches. The paddle is available on Amazon for $31.09.

9. Joola Ben Johns Junior Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $49.95

The Joola Ben Johns Junior Pickleball Paddle by Joola is one of the best pickleball paddles under $50. The pickleball paddle weighs 7.9 oz and has a grip circumference of 4 inches. The paddle is available on the official Joola site at a discounted price of $34.97. The paddle is available on Amazon for $42.26.

8. 2PC Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles set

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $45.99

2PC Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles set by Akawav is available at a discounted price of $34.99 on the official Akawav site. The pickleball paddles are made with lightweight fiberglass and consist of a polypropylene-honeycomb composition.

7. Juciao Beginner Pickleball Paddle

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $39.99

The Juciao Beginner Pickleball Paddle by PaddleBall Sports Co ranks among the best pickleball paddles under $50. The pickleball paddle is a lightweight paddle, weighing 5 oz, and is available for only $39.99 along with a paddle cover.

6. Fila Pickleball Starter Set

Retail Price as of November 24, 2023: $35.00

The $35 Fila Pickleball Starter Set is available at a discounted price of $17.50 on the official Fila site. The set includes two wooden paddles and 2 outdoor balls along with a mesh bag. The paddles come with a balanced weight distribution.

