In this article, we shall discuss the 16 best rain jackets for men and women. To skip our detailed analysis of the global apparel industry in 2023, go directly and see 5 best rain jackets for men and women.

According to a report by McKinsey, company performance across the apparel industry has remained significantly fragmented, with certain enterprises faring much better than others in the wake of intense macroeconomic challenges. The global functional apparel market was valued at more than $345.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to hit valuations of up to $623.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. The revenue of the global apparel industry was projected to amount of $1.53 trillion in 2022, a slight decrease when compared to 2021. However, the industry has been estimated to post earnings of more than $1.7 trillion in 2023. Demand for functional apparel is highly concentrated in a select variety of markets, namely the United States, China, India, and much of Europe. China led the ranking for highest value of apparel exports in 2022, followed by the EU and the United States. Some of the most prominent players within the global apparel industry are Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). To read more on the apparel industry, check out our coverage of the 20 Largest Apparel Countries in the World.

Navigating Inflationary Pressures: An Analysis

As 2023 comes to close, apparel companies are getting clobbered under the extremely high operational costs impacting margins as inflation continues to skyrocket. Persistent inflationary pressure, complemented by an increasingly susceptible consumer base and the prospect of deteriorating macroeconomic headwinds owing to the Federal Reserve cracking down on inflation, is causing commodity and transport prices to surge across the value chain. In the United States for instance, prices increased by 7.2% in October 2023 compared to October 2022. Conventionally, price realization in the apparel sector has always trailed behind inflation rates and household income growth. Although this gap has narrowed overall, price gains are still lagging significantly behind CPI growth by about one percentage point. According to an analysis by McKinsey, apparel retailers and brands are getting crushed under the current tenuous macroeconomic climate. With costs of manufacturing inputs, freight, fuel and wages rising significantly, navigating a tricky growth atmosphere and depreciating consumer sentiment is becoming increasingly complex. There has been a substantial shift in consumer behavior, where consumers are now being much more value-conscious even when it comes to purchasing some of the best rain jackets for men and women, according to McKinsey's Consumer Pulse survey.

Story continues

To navigate these headwinds, top apparel companies like Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) are indulging in more comprehensive action on pricing, merchandising, and supply chains. They are focusing on specific measures aimed at ensuring that consumers, who are already struggling with pricing surges, are not alienated and kept within the ecosystem of the company. McKinsey also suggests that some apparel companies can leverage the credibility of their brand image and pass off some of the additional costs associated with manufacturing on to the consumer, either through higher ticket prices or fewer promotions. Reticketing is usually an operational quagmire for apparel companies operating within a restrictive labor environment. In the near term however, companies which manufacture some of the best rain jackets for men and women can relieve margin pressures by holding off on promotional pricing. Additionally, companies can also restrict the use of clearance pricing. By making the transition to leaner inventories, retailers can escape inventory overhang. However, if a company's brand does not garner a significant amount of traction from the market, they are better advised to try to absorb higher costs whilst holding the fort on prices and promotions to retain near-term market share.

Moreover, as inflationary pressures continue to squeeze the apparel industry, it is an ideal opportunity for companies and retailers to get rid of operational bottlenecks and streamline processes with vendors, supply teams, design, or store operations. Strategically, this could bolster visibility into the company's financial structure and pave the way for information communication across the enterprise. By streamlining decision-making processes, apparel companies can reserve focus on store labor pricing activities which deliver impressive returns on investment. Furthermore, as global supply chain turbulence persists, smaller start-ups, like Shein, are further disrupting the known paradigms of apparel retailing. Established companies and retailers can balance the preservation of margins and navigate inflationary pressures, all the while resisting the inclination to price out their growing core-consumer segments. You can read more on how apparel companies are navigating inflationary headwinds in our article Top 10 Clothing Companies in the World in 2022.

Tapping Into China - An Emerging Market For Apparel

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, China is one of the most lucrative markets in the world for multinational apparel companies like Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). The apparel industry in the country continues to be widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing sectors in the world. Post the COVID-19 pandemic and easing of restrictions in China, the industry is projected to resume double-digit growth, catalyzed by a growing middle-class with increased buying power. However, multinational companies which deal in apparel have traditionally found it challenging to continue operations in China, owing to stiff competition from local players which can afford a more agile operating model and a streamlined supply chain to build up greater resilience to changing consumer dynamics and meet demands for the best rain jackets for men and women.

However, an article by McKinsey outlines certain tactical moves global players can use to bolster long-term competitiveness in the Chinese market, one of the ways being clearly defining and communicating brand image to elevate positioning. Consumer preferences in China are an incredibly dynamic enterprise which is constantly changing at starkly different trajectories when compared to other markets. Global brands which make some of the best rain jackets for men and women need to ensure that they are well positioned to tailor brand image in order to attract local customers and develop a robust marketing framework to deliver value propositions effectively. Secondly, global companies need to optimize store networks and formats to capitalize on changing consumer requirements. Consumers are making a conscious shift away from traditional department stores and increasingly opting to shop at shopping centers at premium locations. Companies looking to increase their foothold in China could adapt by relocating store presence in areas with greater foot traffic and investing in a variety of formatting options. Furthermore, Chinese consumers have largely gravitated towards an omnichannel approach and tend to switch between online and offline platforms before finally making a purchasing decision. Global companies should capitalize on this phenomena and divert greater investments in the implementation of an effective omnichannel D2C mechanism to effectively capture value at stake and ensure a reliable market for some of the best rain jackets for men and women.

Best Rain Jackets for Men and Women

Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 16 best rain jackets for men and women, we decided to use a consensus based approach by acquiring data from a variety of different credible sources (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6). We picked jackets which appeared at least twice in these sources, assigning them an average ranking based on the numbers at which they appeared on the lists. Low averages mean that the jacket appeared at high ranks overall during our research. For instance, if a jacket ranked number 1 in one list and number 2 on the other, the average ranking it obtained would be 1.5. Alternatively, if a country ranked number 20 on one list and number 30 on another, the average ranking would be 25. We then arranged all the entries based on their average rankings, from highest to lowest.

Some of the jackets mentioned have been manufactured by companies which appeared during our coverage of the 25 Most Exclusive Luxury Brands in the World.

Best Rain Jackets for Men and Women

16. Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Trench

Average Ranking: 30

The Cotopaxi Cielo Rain Trench is exceedingly soft and does not get damp, making it comfortable and convenient for users. The rain jacket has various premium features including full seam taping, a two-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets.

15. RAB Kinetic

Average Ranking: 28.5

Even though the RAB Kinetic jacket is perceived to be slightly pricey, it is highly popular because of its comfort, breathability, and light weight. It is ideal to wear the jacket during mild rainy conditions.

14. Janji Rainrunner Pack Jacket

Average Ranking: 27

The Janji Rainrunner Pack Jacket has a waterproofing rating of 30,000 mm/day and a breathability rating of 30,000 g/m2. The rain jacket is extremely lightweight and is highly useful during rainy and windy weather.

13. REI Co-op XeroDry GTX

Average Ranking: 25

The REI Co-op XeroDry GTX is an affordable, durable, and comfortable rain jacket. It is essentially easy to wear over layers and has high waterproofing properties, making it one of the best rain jackets for men and women.

12. Rapha Commuter Jacket

Average Ranking: 24.5

With a 2.5 layer fabric, the Rapha Commuter Jacket is made up of a hydrophobic membrane. The rain jacket is primarily used for commuting, as it includes features like a longer rear to protect the user from road splatter.

11. Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket

Average Ranking: 24

The fabric used in creating the Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket is highly lightweight, durable, and slightly stretchy. This increases the ability of the rain jacket to be waterproof, making it one of the best rain jackets for men and women.

10. Norrona Gore-Tex Pro Light Jacket

Average Ranking: 20.5

The Norrona Gore-Tex Pro Light Jacket is best for monsoon seasons. The key feature of the rain jacket is its Gore-Tex Pro membrane, which is known to be extremely lightweight and breathable, while maintaining its waterproof property.

9. Snow Peak Light Packable Rain Jacket

Average Ranking: 17

The Snow Peak Light Packable Rain Jacket is extremely lightweight, weighing about 6.12 oz. The rain jacket is primarily made up of a breathable 3-layer recycled polyester, which is stretchy and packable that makes it comfortable for the user.

8. Patagonia Granite Crest Rain Jacket

Average Ranking: 16.5

With an excellent waterproofing quality, the Patagonia Granite Crest Rain Jacket uses sustainable materials. For example, its recycled nylon ripstop is made up of recycled fishing nets, making it one of the best rain jackets for men and women.

7. Montbell Versalite Jacket

Average Ranking: 16

Known to be ideal for adventurous journeys, the Montbell Versalite Jacket is an incredibly lightweight jacket, weighing only 6.4oz. The rain jacket has pit-zips, hip belt-compatible pockets, and is highly packable.

6. Outdoor Research Foray Superstretch Jacket

Average Ranking: 12

With a waterproof rating of 28,000 mm/day and a breathability rating of 15,000 g/m2, the Outdoor Research Foray Superstretch Jacket is one of the best rain jackets for men and women. These jackets have a three-way adjustable hood, YKK Aquaguard zippers, and two torso pockets.

Click here to continue reading and see 5 Best Rain Jackets for Men and Women. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Best Rain Jackets for Men and Women is originally published on Insider Monkey.