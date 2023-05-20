In this article, we take a alook at 16 best retirement communities in florida for singles. You can skip our detailed list and jump directly to 5 Best Retirement Communities in Florida for Singles.

Single Retirement Planning

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20 million adults aged 65 or older are single, while 27% of this population aged 60 and above live alone. With the baby boomer retirement wave looming, these numbers are only projected to worsen. Other baby boomers may find that they have become single unexpectedly, with divorces and the deaths of their spouses being the primary cause.

U.S. News claims that about 31% of men and 55% of women are unmarried at age 65 and above. Since people spend an average of 18 years in retirement, it is crucial to study the impact of their marital status to determine how much they are saving up for their golden years. Singles also need to plan their retirement differently because they face a higher ratio of expenses to income, lose on spousal benefits of social security, and rely on a single income source, amongst real estate planning, taxes, etc.

Regarding marital statuses and retirement, it is reported that less number of singles are saving compared to married individuals. In fact, a Ramsey Research Report claims that only 49% of singles save for retirement in comparison to 65% of couples. While more than half of married couples go on to save at least $25,000, only 30% of singles manage to save this much. Moreover, while only 18% of married couples have no retirement savings, about one-third of singles have zero savings for retirement.

Singles are low on retirement savings because they have more bills to pay and no one to share them with. Business Insider notes that, on average, single Americans are paying a "singles" tax of approximately $7,000 annually. Obviously, couples who live together split the bills, and these savings add up throughout the years. Singles, on the other hand, bear the brunt of living alone. The Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 survey notes that average singles spend about $48,000 annually, with $17,800 spent on housing alone.

Story continues

Meanwhile, married couples spend $76,000 annually and $12,405.5 each on housing, garnering savings of about $5,500. Other expenses such as food, groceries, and healthcare also add up more for singles. These costs may be over or under, depending on the area and size of the house.

CNBC notes that retirement savings can start as early as the 20s. Therefore, it is best to start saving for retirement as soon as possible. Starting to save soon helps people save more and gives compound interest a longer horizon. Opening an Individual Retirement Account(IRA) with your employer can help you get on the track toward retirement savings. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) are some corporations that help individuals open IRAs.

Companies like The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) offer different types of retirement accounts to help individuals meet their retirement goals. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) also delivers financial wellness to its employees and customers through different benefit plans and retirement options.

All in all, Merill Edge, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), Vanguard, WealthFront, and Fidelity Investments are some of the best brokers offering IRAs to customers. Merill Edge, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), helps individuals by providing them with guided and self-directed investment options.

Flourishing in Retirement Communities

Florida remains one of the top retirement destinations for seniors in their golden years. CBS News reports that more than two-thirds of top retirement destinations in the USA are either in Pennsylvania or Florida. According to Senior Homes, the average cost of independent living in Florida is $2,545 per month. This amount is higher than the national average of $1,729 per month. Moreover, assisted living costs in the state amount to $3000-$4000 without care. Memory and other types of care add up to this amount.

Singles can make the most from retirement communities in Florida as the sunshine state boasts more than 40% of the senior population as single. The state has an active adult life, many golf courses, and socializing options. Larger cities have a higher number of singles in retirement communities. Similarly, bigger retirement communities have a higher chance of having more seniors. This article will help explore the best retirement communities in Florida for singles so that they can enjoy their single and golden years the best way they can.

16 Best Retirement Communities in Florida for Singles

Image by coombesy from Pixabay

Methodology

In order to compile the list of 16 best retirement communities in Florida for singles, we have used 5 (1,2,3,4,5) sources. The retirement communities mentioned by most of the sources were selected for our survey. We also checked out various forums, such as Bogleheads and City-Data, amongst others, to choose communities based on consumer experiences. Mostly, communities having active lifestyles and a large number of amenities and facilities have been recommended by retirees.

16. Sweetwater

Sweetwater is an active adult community by Del Webb that is located in Jacksonville, Florida. Home to over 2,000 people, this community has all the amenities to keep singles super busy. From a glorious 22,000-square-foot clubhouse to state-of-the-art fitness centers, indoor lap pools, and hobby and game rooms, there is too much to do. The residents in the community are amiable and hail from around the world. Those who wish for peace and quiet can also do so in parks and hiking and walking trails. Home prices in the community list at a median value of $232,000.

15. Lake Ashton

Situated in Central Florida, Lake Ashton is a 55+ gated senior community perfect for singles to fill in their lonely days. The community overlooks the picturesque Lake Ashton and is home to constructions that are thoughtfully designed and full of resort-style amenities. Singles can take up playing in the 18-hole golf championship courses and enjoy a clubhouse full of amenities. Sauna, dining, game rooms, health and exercise centers, bowling alleys, and even a cinema. There are also pools, a spa, courts for tennis, and horseshoe pits, amongst other activities.

14. Palm Isles

Situated north of Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boynton Beach, Palm Isles offers a dynamic, active lifestyle for singles looking for some fun in the sun. There are 2,367 condos, villas, and single-family homes available for resale. The community also boasts a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse offering resort-style amenities and recreational activities for a social living setup. An arts theater hosts entertaining shows, a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio machines for singles wanting to step up their dating game, and even indoor and outdoor pools.

13. Verona Walk

Located near the heart of Naples, Verona Walk is an active lifestyle community in Florida. Many single and attached homes are lined up along private lakefront peninsulas connected to Venetian-style bridges and walkway systems. A magnificent town center serves as the base for all the fun activities that singles can enjoy. There is a dance studio, a health and fitness center, a library, an on-site restaurant, and even basketball, bocce ball, and tennis courts. Single females can avail of the community's personal salon, and there are other facilities such as a gas station, post office, and even a car wash.

12. Del Webb Lakewood Ranch

Del Webb Lakewood Ranch is one of the top master-planned communities in Lakewood, offering a premier location, unmatched facilities, and a private enclosure. Starting from $367,990+, singles will love living here with so much things to do. They will always have their hands full, considering a full-time lifestyle director will guide them. Consisting of 1300 residences, there are resort-style amenities available. The clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio, a library, a catering kitchen, a heated pool and spa, and even a spacious patio alongside the pool. There are tennis and pickleball courts, basketball, and miles-long biking and walking trails too.

11. Valencia del Sol

Singles looking for some Tampa vibes can take a chance at Valencia del Sol. The clubhouse features a lot of amenities, such as a card room, arts and crafts room, a fitness center and exercise center, and even a Bistrol Del Sol restaurant. The resort-style pool features a beach entry; there are many pickle balls, tennis, bocce ball courts, and even a dog park. The core of the community is definitely the 25,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a social hall, a fitness center, a massage room, an arts and crafts room, a billiards room, and also a spacious area for major events.

10. Pelican Preserve

Some singles can play golf all day long, and this 1,100 acres golf community provides just the chance. Surrounded by nature, the community has up to 2500 residences, including attached villas, carriage homes, condominiums, and single-family homes. The community features a variety of different amenities, such as an aerobics and dance studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a movie theater, and even a banquet hall. Outdoor facilities include courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and softball. Even better, there are many on-site destinations and restaurants. The community has about 2,500 homes, and the median list price is listed at $529,900.

9. Hampton Lakes

The Hampton Lakes community is prestigious for the elite singles amongst hills and orange groves. With easy access to beaches, an international airport 35 minutes away, numerous golf courses, and fantastic fishing. Countless facilities, such as flood-lit tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, large community pools, and playgrounds, are available.

8. Bear Creek

Live the single life carefree in Bear Creek, Daytona Beach. Motor enthusiasts and racing fans love it in the community as Daytona is home to NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing). Residents also love the community because of the large facilities such as a fitness center, aerobics space, pickle ball courts, dance floor, and many events. An active Florida lifestyle awaits single retirees in this community, which is also really affordable. Median Housing Prices for this community are around $197,618.

7. Villages of Citrus Hills

The Villages of Citrus Hills is a one-of-a-kind community welcoming both retirees and working families. The community has over 10,000 homes and is one of Florida's largest active adult communities. A lot of single retirees choose to live in this fun-filled community. Three challenging 18-hole golf courses are available for playing. Other amenities include an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, spin bike studios, aerobics, and dance studio, and even a full-service spa.

6. Valencia Trails

This active gated community in Naples, Florida, is also a good choice for single retirees. Consisting of about 850 single-family homes, this luxury community is age-restricted to provide retirees with the best experience. Resort-style amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 42,000-square-foot house, pools, clubs, classes, and a full social calendar. There is also a restaurant, a bar, community kitchen, poolside bar, patio, tennis, pickle ball, and basketball courts, natural spaces, scenic parks, walking and biking trails, amongst others.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Retirement Communities in Florida for Singles. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 16 Best Retirement Communities in Florida for Singles is originally published on Insider Monkey.