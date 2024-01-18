In this article, we will look at the 16 countries that produce the best architects in the world. We have also discussed the global market of the architecture industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Countries That Produce the Best Architects in the World.

The global architectural services market is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $360.8 billion in 2022 to $549.6 billion by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region had the largest revenue share of around 37%. It is also worth highlighting that the construction and project management segment contributed significantly, accounting for over 34.5% of revenue in 2022, while urban planning is set to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2032. The industrial sector held the lion's share in 2022, making up 46% of the revenue.

The key growth factors driving the architectural services market can be attributed to the rising demand for green buildings, growing by an increase in construction activities worldwide. The fast-paced urbanization in countries like India and Brazil, coupled with government initiatives for affordable housing and smart city projects, further fuels market expansion. Additionally, technological developments, such as the adoption of 3D paintings and digital tools, are positively impacting the market. The integration of technology and architecture presents new opportunities, with innovations like the Internet of Things and virtual reality playing a crucial role.

Despite these opportunities, the architectural services market also faces challenges due to the rapid pace of technological evolution requiring highly skilled professionals and regulatory restrictions impacting market expansion. Nevertheless, the dominance of construction and project management services, along with the growth in the healthcare and hospitality sectors, positions the industry for major opportunities, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific region, where infrastructure redevelopment and modernization initiatives are driving market growth.

Before diving into our list of the countries that produce the best architects in the world, let’s discuss two key companies in the global architecture industry.

Firstly, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has consistently demonstrated excellence in architectural design, especially with its recent completion of Terminal E at Boston Logan International Airport. With a longstanding collaboration spanning over two decades with Massport, this project speaks volumbes about AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s proficiency in airport design and modernization. The 390,000-square-foot modernized space has a sweeping red roof and panoramic views of Boston. Beyond aesthetics, the company is highly committed to sustainability. For example, they have been consistently involved in working with recycled materials and solar energy, with an aspiration for LEED Gold certification. Thus, AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s lasting impact lies not only in architectural innovation but also in setting a benchmark for sustainable and iconic airport infrastructure globally.

In an interesting turn of events, Gensler has recently expanded its sports architecture team by hiring six architects who previously worked at AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Among the hires are Greg Brown and Scott Sayers, former principals for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) on the $1.8 billion Intuit Dome project in Inglewood, California, which is set to open later this year.

Secondly, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) is a globally recognized architectural company with a diverse team of over 1,000 partners. It is known for creating innovative design solutions integrated with other disciplines, communities, and the environment. As a top-ranked firm, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) focuses on sustainability throughout all building phases. Some of their notable projects include the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Blacktown Mount Druitt Hospital expansion, Foundation Medicine Interior Laboratory, 101 Seaport Boulevard, and The University of Texas at Dallas Student Services Building.

Recently, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) has been selected as the program management and construction management (PMCM) partner for Thyssenkrupp Steel's $2.5 billion decarbonization project at its Duisburg site in Germany, Europe's largest steel mill. The initiative involves the construction of a green hydrogen-powered direct reduction plant, aiming to transform the conventional iron reduction process by replacing coal-powered blast furnaces with hydrogen-powered electric smelters. As the PMCM partner, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) will oversee the overall coordination and management of engineering services, assembly, and logistics. The project is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026, producing 2.5 million metric tons of direct reduced iron annually and reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 million metric tons per year.

Our Methodology

To compile a list of countries that produce the best architects in the world, we utilized the QS World University Rankings for 2023 in Architecture and Built Environment. Our approach involved identifying the top 100 art universities in the world and then selecting countries with the highest number of these top institutions. As a result, we have narrowed our selection to the top countries that consistently host leading architecture and built environment universities.

Moreover, we tried to focus on the average salaries of architects around the world, and countries with the highest average salaries were shortlisted. The idea is that high-paying countries for architects, by default, would attract the top quality architects to their industries.

First, we ranked countries on these two metrics separataly and then averaged the rankings for both metrics to obtain our final rankings. The list is presented in descending order of average rank. Please note that in the case of similar average ranks, the country with a higher number of top architecture universities was ranked higher.

Here is a list of the countries that produce the best architects in the world

16. Finland

Average Salary: 13

Top Universities: 18

Average Rank: 15.5

Recently, the City of Turku in southwest Finland has initiated an international architectural competition for the world's first Museum of History and the Future. The competition aims to select a design that combines high-quality architecture with purposefully designed interiors and landscape architecture. The museum is situated in a historic port area and is a flagship project for the city's regeneration and climate-resilient initiatives, with construction scheduled to start in 2027 and completion in 2029. Finland is also one of the best countries for architects to work.

15. Spain

Average Salary: 20

Top Universities: 10

Average Rank: 15

While there is a universal consensus on Spain’s irreplacable position in architecture, Madrid has recently welcomed a new addition to its culture with the opening of the House of Architecture, a museum showcasing Spanish architecture's past and future. Located in the Arquería de Nuevos Ministerios, the museum hosts exhibitions on Spain's building history, work of 300 architecture studios, and a collection from Barcelona firms.

Spain is also one of the countries that produces the best fashion designers.

14. Hong Kong

Average Salary: 16

Top Universities: 13

Average Rank: 14.5

Hong Kong's status as an international hub facilitates exposure to global architectural trends and ideas. The coexistence of traditional Chinese influences and Western architectural styles creates a unique fusion which often challenges architects to think beyond conventional boundaries. Furthermore, the country’s rapid development and emphasis on sustainability drive architects to find innovative solutions, making it one of the best countries for architects. The average annual salary of an architect in Hong Kong is $76,844.

13. Singapore

Average Salary: 17

Top Universities: 12

Average Rank: 14.5

Singapore's success in urban planning, reflected in its designation as the 6th Blue Zone, showcases a model for architects. The intentional design of high-rise public housing promotes social interaction through shared spaces like playgrounds and gardens. Moreover, government policies, including housing grants encouraging proximity to family, address societal needs and aging challenges. Singapore's holistic approach that combines architecture with social and health considerations, establishes it as a prime example for aspiring architects worldwide. Singapore is one of the countries that have the highest demand for architects.

12. Japan

Average Salary: 21

Top Universities: 7

Average Rank: 14

​​Japan produces some of the world's top architects due to a combination of historical resilience and modern innovation. With a seismic-prone environment, Japanese architects integrate ancient wisdom, like flexible pagoda designs, with modern technologies such as dampers and base isolation systems. Moreover, owing to the high salaries in Japan, it is one of the countries where architects make the most.

11. South Korea

Average Salary: 22

Top Universities: 6

Average Rank: 14

The modern skyline of Seoul and the historical Changdeokgung Palace both serve as prime examples of the excellence of architects in South Korea. The average salary of an architect in South Korea is $56,854 per year.

10. China

Average Salary: 23

Top Universities: 2

Average Rank: 12.5

Two renowned Chinese universities for architecture studies are Tsinghua University and Tongji University. Notable architectural symbols that confirm China's expertise are the iconic Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, the contemporary Guangzhou Opera House, the traditional Forbidden City, and the innovative Shanghai Tower. Moreover, architectural firms with the highest salaries for architects in China are Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. China is one of the countries that have the best architecture in the world.

9. Ireland

Average Salary: 5

Top Universities: 19

Average Rank: 12

The Architectural Activities industry in Ireland with €2.8 billion ($3.07 billion) in revenue as of June 2023, exhibits a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2018 to 2023. Despite a 3.8% dip in 2023, government initiatives with a focus on residential and infrastructure construction are driving demand. Notably, Dublin, with its major population and business activity, hosts the majority of establishments. Ireland is also one of the highest-paying countries for architects in 2023.

8. Belgium

Average Salary: 6

Top Universities: 16

Average Rank: 11

Notable architecture companies in Belgium are MODULO architects, Ramaco, Altiplan, Formino Outdoor Design, and AVDK Architects. Recent funding activities amount to $4.4M across 6 funding rounds. Belgium is one of the best countries for architects to work in Europe.

7. Canada

Average Salary: 12

Top Universities: 8

Average Rank: 10

With over 18,000 individuals employed as architects in Canada as of 2023, the Government of Canada's Job Bank predicts a potential shortage of professionals due to job vacancies and industry growth. It is anticipated that by 2031, there will be a deficit of 5,400 positions in the field. Canada is one of the top 10 countries that produce the best architects in the world.

6. Netherlands

Average Salary: 10

Top Universities: 9

Average Rank: 9.5

The Delft University of Technology and the Eindhoven University of Technology are two of the most famous universities in the Netherlands for studying architecture. Owing to the high quality of education and tech innovation taking place in the country, the Netherlands is also one of the top 10 countries to study architecture.

