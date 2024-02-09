In this article, we will take a look at 16 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to Without a Degree. You can skip our detailed analysis of how to immigrate without a degree as well as immigrant integration and go directly to the 5 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to Without a Degree.

The globalization of the world has made immigration inevitable. Economic adversity and geopolitical disruption have further spurred this movement. Additionally, many countries, especially in Europe, are experiencing expanding economies, resulting in labor shortages. This gap has been filled by low-paying labor migration from foreign countries. In comparison to 2021, the 2022 figure for permanent-type immigration to OECD countries showed a 26% increase. Family migration accounted for 40% of permanent migration, while managed labor and free mobility each registered a 21% share. With a broader pool of opportunities, people are eager to seize them and improve their quality of life, experiencing exciting adventures. Therefore, it is no wonder that many countries are even welcoming immigrants who are not highly qualified.

How to immigrate without a degree?

For people without a high education degree, the dream of moving abroad for a chance at a better standard of living is not lost. There are multiple ways in which they can achieve immigration. For one, the avenue of student visas is always a possibility for permanent settlement. Admission to a university or college can be the first step in a long-term immigration plan. Furthermore, many countries, particularly in Europe and the Caribbean Islands, encourage citizenship through investment. For people with money and no degree, this also seems like a viable and quick option. Another way is to simply look for a job that does not require a degree. Thus, while it might be difficult to immigrate to some countries, there will always be nations where it would be easier to migrate to without a degree.

Successful examples like Elon Musk serve as a ray of hope for many people. While Musk was born in South Africa, he moved to the US in 1995 to pursue his Bachelor's degree, providing inspiration for many to move for an improved chance of academic and professional growth.

Immigrant Integration

While there is no doubt that the current immigration scenario is shifting its focus to a more qualified inflow, there are still some countries where immigration for individuals without a degree is also possible. Additionally, immigrant integration has gained significant importance over the years, and many countries, including Austria, Germany, Korea, Spain, and Switzerland, actively ensure language proficiency, especially in the vocational category.

English-language training and proficiency exam preparation can be extremely beneficial for underqualified prospective immigrants, as a strong grasp of the language can fortify a low level of education. This, in turn, facilitates their integration into the new society and provides a better probability of employment.

Educational consultancy services are available to students aspiring for admission to universities abroad.

“The adults and university students business recorded a revenue increase of 43% in dollar terms or 46% increase in RMB terms year-over-year for this quarter. As mentioned in the past quarters, we have launched multipronged new initiatives, which mostly revolve around facilitating students around development. They have continued to prosper with consistent growth, delivering meaningful profits to the company. Firstly, the non-academic tutoring courses, which we have offered in around 60 existing cities, focus on cultivating students’ innovative ability and comprehensive quality. The markets we have tapped into have recorded elevated penetration, especially in higher-tier cities with a total of approximately 786,000 students enrollment recorded in this quarter”.

16 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to Without a Degree

Methodology

We ranked the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree based on the percentage of foreign-born individuals with a low level of education settling in these countries in the last five years, as defined in the OECD Indicators of Immigrants Integration, 2023. Additionally, we considered the percentage of employment for foreign-born individuals with a low education level, as well as the percentage of international migrant stock (% of population), sourced from Migration Data Portal, 2020. These three metrics were averaged, and the countries were then ranked in descending order based on the high average.

Let’s now move on and take a look at our 16 Easiest Countries to Immigrate to Without a Degree.

16. United States

Foreign born with low-level of education: 19%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 63%

International migrant stock (% of population): 15%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 32

The United States is a land of opportunity for many people, drawing herds of immigrants over the years. Its robust economy and diverse culture make it welcoming to individuals intending to settle permanently. Those without a degree can aspire to move to this country to enhance their standard of living, given the numerous options available for lucrative employment. The employment rate of foreign-born individuals with a low education level in the country indicates promising prospects for those who haven't attained a higher education level.

15. United Kingdom

Foreign born with low-level of education: 17%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 68%

International migrant stock (% of population): 14%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 33

Recent years have witnessed a surge towards European countries, and the United Kingdom has been one of the most favored places for relocation. As a developed nation with a high quality of life amenities, it is a dream spot for those seeking to settle down in another country. It's fortunate that even those who haven't obtained a high educational degree might still be able to move to the country and establish themselves in the labor market. This is evident in the high employment rate of foreign-born individuals with a low education degree.

14. Spain

Foreign born with low-level of education: 26%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 58%

International migrant stock (% of population): 15%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 33

There are multiple ways to obtain immigrant status in Spain, and individuals without a degree can also fit in. Its low cost of living and high standard of life have attracted many aspiring individuals to seek jobs or invest in businesses. The percentage of foreign-born individuals with a low education level points to a fair share of immigrants corresponding to the category of no degree holders. The more than 50% employment rate of people with a low education level is also very encouraging, making Spain one of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

13. Portugal

Foreign born with low-level of education: 15%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 75%

International migrant stock (% of population): 10%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 33

Portugal is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after countries for expats and is also among the easiest countries to obtain a second passport without having to have a degree. For more details, check our article on the 15 Easiest Countries for a Second Passport for US Citizens. The international migrant stock percentage for the country has been on the rise as more people rush to avail the stunning, luxurious, and low-cost lifestyle that the country has to offer. Furthermore, it is auspicious for immigrants with a low education level to see a quite high rate of employment for individuals with lower education. Thus, with such immigrant-friendly statistics, it is no wonder that Portugal is among the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

12. Hungary

Foreign born with low-level of education: 15%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 80%

International migrant stock (% of population): 6%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 34

Over the years, Hungary has rapidly become a favorite spot for expats wishing to relocate to a European country. This world’s first official wine region has a lot to offer to those seeking a higher quality of life. There are various ways to apply for a visa to the country, including through employment, business, seasonal work, professional workers, and student visas. Individuals without a degree can immigrate and, more importantly, comfortably integrate into the labor market. The employment rate for the low-educated is at 80%, instilling confidence in the hearts of people moving in without a degree.

11. Denmark

Foreign born with low-level of education: 31%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 59%

International migrant stock (% of population): 12%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 34

This Nordic country is a complete package for immigrants, offering beautiful scenery and high-quality amenities at an affordable range. A look at the country’s foreign-born statistics shows that a significant percentage of residents with a low education level are able to obtain jobs. These indicators foreshadow a favorable outcome for people looking to relocate without a degree.

10. Finland

Foreign born with low-level of education: 39%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 58%

International migrant stock (% of population): 7%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 34

While the international migrant stock percentage for the world’s happiest nation is not very high, the country has been gaining popularity as a potential European state for migration. It also appears to be a viable option for people without a degree, as the foreign-born population with a low education level constitutes a fair amount of immigrants in the country. Moreover, the employment rate for them is pointing towards easy integration. Thus, Finland can be included in the list of easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

9. Switzerland

Foreign born with low-level of education: 11%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 65%

International migrant stock (% of population): 29%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 35

One of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree, Switzerland has attracted many people with its gorgeous landscapes and high standard of living. The high percentage of the international migrant stock provides proof of the high demand for this country as a relocation destination. Although the country does not have a high rate of foreign-born individuals with low education, those that are present have good employment chances. Thus, Switzerland makes it to our list as one of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

8. Germany

Foreign born with low-level of education: 38%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 58%

International migrant stock (% of population): 19%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 38

One of the strongest European economies, Germany has a lot to offer expats. It has an easy access to the huge European market, providing a plethora of work opportunities. The high international migrant stock percentage indicates a strong trend for moving to the country, and strong figures for foreign-born individuals with low education levels are another indication that the highly skilled or highly educated individuals are not exclusively admitted. The high employment rate also bodes well for people with low education levels. Given this scenario, we can place this country in the 8th position on our list of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

7. Sweden

Foreign born with low-level of education: 39%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 57%

International migrant stock (% of population): 20%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 39

As one of the best permanent residency countries in the world, Sweden can become a haven for people without a degree looking to set down their roots. The international migrant stock is high as a percentage of the population, and foreign-born individuals with low education levels are also fairly common in this country. The good news is that job opportunities and labor market integration for these immigrants seem abundant, as depicted by the high employment rate. Therefore, for individuals without a degree, migration is still a possibility in this country, making it one of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

6. Cyprus

Foreign born with low-level of education: 30%

Employment rate of foreign born with low-level of education: 71%

International migrant stock (% of population): 16%

Insider Monkey average percentage: 39

While Cyprus has much to offer in terms of natural beauty and good quality of life, it is equally attractive to people who have not been able to acquire a college or university degree. The country hosts a fair share of foreign-born individuals without any higher education to their name. Additionally, the high employment rate for these people is very promising for future applicants. These favorable conditions for the low-educated individuals make Cyprus one of the easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree.

