16 Largest Silicon Producers in the World

Silicon is known to be one of the most useful elements for various industries, such as semiconductors, electronics, and construction.

Silicon is known to be one of the most useful elements for various industries, such as semiconductors, electronics, and construction. The primary method for the mining and processing of silicon involves extracting it from silica-rich rocks or sand through a combination of mining techniques. According to Allied Market Research, the size of the global silicon metal market is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2019 to $8.9 billion in 2027. This would reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. Currently, the production of aluminium alloys using silicon metal holds the largest share in overall silicon metal production. These aluminium alloys are extensively utilized in the automotive and aerospace industries. There has been a surge in demand for silicon in the transportation industry as well due to the increased adoption of aluminium-based parts as substitutes for heavier steel or iron components.

Silicon is found in various parts of the world, with certain regions acting as dominant players in the market. The Asia-Pacific, home to some of the biggest silicon mines in the world, held the largest market share of the international silicon metal market in 2021. China, being the largest producer of aluminium alloys and metals, plays a significant role in silicon metal production and dominates the global market. Some of the largest silicon mining companies in China include China Molybdenum (SHA:603993) and Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:601899). Countries like India are also emerging as significant contributors to the industry due to their expanding technology and automobile sectors. Meanwhile, the global silicon metal industry in North America is expected to expand at a growth rate of over 3% between 2022-2028, which could positively impact the silicon producers' stock performance.

Utilizing Silicon-Based Technology in Semiconductor Production

The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the international silicon metal market, particularly led by China, is closely linked to the expanding semiconductor industry. The expansion of the semiconductor industry is also a significant driver of growth in the demand for silicon. According to Mordor Intelligence, the semiconductor silicon wafer market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 – 2027. The semiconductor silicon wafer remains at the core of numerous microelectronic devices, and foundries are actively investing in advanced packaging techniques based on silicon wafers. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (NYSE:TSM) development of chip-on wafer-on substrate technology led to the creation of the largest silicon interposer in the world, measuring approximately 2500mm². In addition to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), companies like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) also make use of silicon-based technology in the production of semiconductors. If you want to read more about the trends being followed by semiconductor companies, head over to the 20 Largest Semiconductor Companies in the World.

The promising government policies in many countries, such as China, have created significant growth opportunities, particularly in the semiconductor silicon wafer market. For example, the State Council of China introduced a policy framework that prioritizes advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements across the industry. Furthermore, MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), also announced that it had successfully developed a commercially viable method for producing integrated silicon III-V chips that incorporate high-performance III-V devices into their design. All these developments are further expected to give a boost to the silicon wafer manufacturers' market share. Some of the largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world include Sumco Corporation (OTC:SUOPY) and Okmetic.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 16 largest silicon producers in the world, we referred to the Mineral Commodities Summaries 2023, produced by the National Minerals Information Center (NMIC). The NMIC publishes annual reports that provide a comprehensive review of the mineral industries in the United States as well as over 180 other countries. The reports offer valuable statistical data on minerals and materials, covering economic and technical trends in the industry. The countries were ranked in ascending order of total silicon production in 2022.

16. Canada

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 49

In 2022, Canada produced approximately 49,000 metric tons of silicon, justifying its inclusion in our list of the largest silicon producers in the world. The country’s production reached a high of 60,000 metric tons in 2013. In 2022, Sinova Global announced that it plans to invest $150 million in a state-of-the-art silicon metal refining plant in Tiptonville. The plant will be responsible for supplying silicon metal to prominent manufacturers involved in the production of semiconductors, batteries, and solar cells. The project is expected to create around 140 jobs.

15. Poland

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 49

Poland has seen an increase in production of silicon from 42,000 metric tons in 2021 to 49,000 metric tons in 2022. During the past twenty years, various industries, specifically the IT and technology sectors, have recognized the immense potential that Poland presents for expanding their operations.

14. Australia

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 50

Australia possesses ample reserves of silicon in the form of quartz. However, the transformation process from quartz to silicon, and subsequently to high-purity silicon, demands more research. The "Australian Silicon Action Plan," published in 2022, outlined the necessary steps for Australia to establish a comprehensive supply chain for silicon and solar cells, which is crucial for the country to achieve energy independence.

13. Bhutan

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 50

The government of Bhutan is considering developing silicon chip and graphite battery industries within the country to revitalize the industrial sector and give a boost to its economy. As a part of the country’s Industry Transformation Roadmap, the government has set a target to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the country's GDP from 6% to 15% by 2029.

12. Spain

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 57

While the production of silicon in Spain decreased from 60,000 metric tons in 2021 to 57,000 metric tons in 2022, the country still remains one of the largest producers of silicon. Navarro SiC is the leading producer of silicon carbide in Spain.

11. India

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 59

The expanding technology sector in India has led to a rise in the demand for silicon in the country. In December 2021, the Indian government unveiled a substantial incentive plan valued at around $10 billion. The plan aims to attract companies to establish a robust chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

10. Germany

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 63

Germany has established itself as a prominent player in the field of microelectronics. In the recent past, the country has seen a substantial amount of foreign direct investment from semiconductor manufacturing companies. Germany is also home to the Silicon Products Group, a privately-owned organization that specializes in the production of silicon and other similar products. Since 2009, the Silicon Products Group has successfully operated a silicon production plant in Germany. The plant utilized the well-established Siemens process and was originally designed to produce solar-grade silicon. Over time, the group has expanded its processes to ensure the production of high-quality polysilicon.

9. Malaysia

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 92

The production of silicon in Malaysia is estimated to have increased from 85,000 metric tons in 2021 to 92,000 metric tons in 2022. PMB Technology is amongst the famous silicon metal producers in the country. PMB Silicon places a strong emphasis on adhering to the best industrial practices and ensuring full compliance with rules set by the country’s Department of Environment. The company has established a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with the government, in line with its vision of becoming a cost leader in the production of high-grade silicon metal.

8. Iceland

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 110

Iceland has been one of the leading producers of silicon for a few years. In 2019, Iceland witnessed notable production growth in key mineral commodities, with aluminium and ferrosilicon being the leading mineral commodities produced in the country. Meanwhile, the most significant increase was observed in the production of silicon metal, which experienced an impressive growth of 304%. In 2022, Iceland produced 110,000 metric tons of silicon.

7. France

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 120

France occupies a prominent position among European countries and boasts a wealth of natural resources. Notable companies such as Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (6981.T) also have operations in France to capitalize on the country’s resources. In March, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (6981.T) revealed the company’s plans to expand its silicon capacitor manufacturing through a new 200-mm mass production line in Caen. The facility is expected to create over 100 jobs over the next two years. The advanced silicon capacitors produced by the company are used in a range of products, such as implantable medical systems and mobile phones.

6. Kazakhstan

Production of Silicon in 2022 (in thousand metric tons): 120

Kazakhstan has secured sixth position on our list of the leading silicon producers in the world. In 2020, Ansa Silicon revealed its plans to invest $100 million in the establishment of a silicon plant in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan. Ansa Silicon is currently in the process of constructing four submerged electric arc furnaces with a 21 MVA capacity each. These furnaces will be used to produce approximately 35,000 tons of technical silicon annually. The company is expected to become the largest technical silicon manufacturer in Kazakhstan, with an annual production capacity of 105,000 tons.

In addition to Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and Norway have also made it to our list of the largest silicon producers in the world. Countries are increasingly focusing on increasing their production of silicon as it acts as one of the key raw materials for various sectors, such as the electronics and semiconductor industries. Some of the leading semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), rely on high-quality silicon to manufacture advanced semiconductors and drive technological advancements.

