In this article, we will look at the 16 remote jobs that pay at least $40 per hour. We have also discussed the growth of remote work in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $40 Per Hour.

The job market for remote workers is experiencing dynamic shifts across various cities. According to research from the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), conducted over a span of nearly a decade, the growth of remote jobs varies significantly among English-speaking countries. The study, analyzing over 250 million job vacancies offering remote or hybrid work, highlights the pronounced rise of remote work in urban centers, particularly in cities like Washington, D.C., San Francisco, London, and Sydney. This trend is unsurprising, given the prevalence of white-collar jobs in these areas, which are more amenable to remote work arrangements.

Moreover, the research underscores the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on remote work adoption globally. While initial spikes were observed in countries with severe outbreaks, remote work has persisted as a popular choice beyond the pandemic's peak. Factors such as infrastructure and the prevalence of remote-capable industries significantly influence a city's remote work landscape. However, regional disparities persist, with southern cities in the U.S. exhibiting lower rates of remote job availability compared to their northeastern and western counterparts, owing to differences in industry composition and job demands.

In the quest for remote employment, the odds are increasingly stacked against applicants, particularly for lucrative positions. For example, Christopher Foose, 42, illustrates the struggle, having sent out approximately 50 applications weekly in a landscape inundated with competition. His experience mirrors a broader trend: data from Indeed indicates a decline in remote and hybrid job postings from a peak of 10.3% in February 2022 to 8.3% by November, particularly affecting high-paying roles. Six-figure hybrid job postings plummeted by 69%, while remote jobs at the same pay level dipped by 12% at the end of 2023. Companies seem to favor in-office presence for top earners, citing the benefits of collaboration and leadership.

Despite the dwindling availability of remote work, experts emphasize strategic approaches for job seekers. It is advised to focus on a specific remote role, dedicating regular time to the job hunt, and managing expectations within a fiercely competitive market.

Speaking of remote work, in February 2024, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is offering numerous remote and hybrid job opportunities, challenging the stereotype of being solely a retail chain. Despite lacking user-friendly filters on their career website, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) caters to remote and hybrid work setups for various positions. While the company's approach to remote work has fluctuated, it still focuses on flexibility which is evident in its global operations and job listings. Roles like Senior Data Scientist, Remote Client Support Officer, and Software Engineer confirm how Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is adapting to remote work trends. However, prospective remote workers should carefully assess their suitability for such roles, considering factors like isolation and self-discipline.

In navigating Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s remote job landscape, individuals encounter challenges like deciphering unclear remote work policies and balancing in-person interactions. Despite these hurdles, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is a viable option for those seeking remote employment, albeit with some caveats regarding physical presence expectations and relocation packages. As remote work gains traction, succeeding in this environment demands finding the right role, advocating for oneself, and leveraging available resources for job seekers.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), a retail giant with nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, employs around 440,000 individuals across various positions. Although primarily a front-facing industry, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) offers a limited number of remote job opportunities, with only 22 fully remote positions available in the US as of the latest update. These remote roles often come with salaries above the national median, such as a sourcing manager in the pets division with a salary range of $67,600 to $121,700 annually or a Principal Product Manager with a range of $141,600 to $254,900.

Most remote positions at Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) are back-office roles, spanning departments like software engineering, design, legal, and marketing. However, certain restrictions apply, with some states not eligible for remote work exceeding 30 days in a calendar year. Despite evolving work arrangements post-pandemic, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) continues to provide flexibility with hybrid work models, accommodating both onsite and virtual contributions in roles like UX Design Project Manager and Packaging-Principal Value Engineer.

16 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $40 Per Hour

A finanical sector worker working on a laptop in front of a row of cubicles.

Methodology

For our list of remote jobs that pay atleast $40 per hour, our methodology involved gathering information from online platforms such as Upwork.com, Indeed.com, and Reddit to identify trends and common opinions about the highest paying remote jobs with salaries above $40 per hour. The list is presented in an ascneding order.

It is important to note that the rankings, as well as many jobs, may vary with salaries because of the fact that thousands of remote jobs pay well, and in many cases, salaries can vary for the same job depending on different factors, so the limitations of the list should be considered.

Here is a list of remote jobs that pay atleast $40 per hour:

16. Financial Analyst

Potential Salary: $40/hr

A financial analyst evaluates financial data to aid businesses and individuals in making investment decisions. The job is responsible for assessing company performance, analyzing market trends, creating financial models, and offering recommendations on investments, mergers, acquisitions, and other financial strategies to maximize returns and mitigate risks.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is one of the companies that hires remote financial analysts.

15. Teletherapist

Potential Salary: $44.62/hr

Teletherapy breaks down geographical barriers, enabling individuals in remote locations or with mobility constraints to access essential mental health assistance. Furthermore, the confidentiality and privacy facilitated by teletherapy can attract individuals who may be apprehensive about pursuing conventional face-to-face therapy.

Aligned with the movement toward accessible and convenient healthcare, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) offers patients the opportunity to engage with healthcare professionals remotely. Through the provision of on-demand medical consultations, mental health services, and management of chronic conditions, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) caters to the growing demand for virtual healthcare, thereby expanding access to a wider demographic.

14. Technical Writer

Potential Salary: $45/hr

Technical writing is a high-paying remote job owing to its specialized skill set, which combines technical expertise with clear communication. In remote settings, companies value self-sufficiency and effective collaboration, qualities often found in technical writers. It is one of the easiest high-paying remote jobs in the world.

13. Speed Language Pathologist

Potential Salary: $48.39/hr

A Speed Language Pathologist is a highly specialized professional who offers rapid, efficient, and effective therapy for individuals with speech, language, and communication disorders. Their unique skill set enables them to diagnose and treat patients swiftly, leading to faster progress and improved outcomes. Due to the increasing demand for such services and the impact they make on clients' lives, Speed Language Pathologists command high salaries.

12. Project Manager

Potential Salary: $48.85/hr

A project manager is a professional responsible for planning, organizing, leading, and controlling resources to achieve specific goals within a defined timeframe and budget. They oversee projects from inception to completion, ensuring effective communication, risk management, and stakeholder satisfaction while adhering to project constraints and objectives.

To read more about project managers, see the highest paying countries for project managers.

11. Product Manager

Potential Salary: $56.54/hr

A product manager plays a crucial role in aligning customer needs with business goals, guiding product development, and ensuring successful delivery. They bridge communication gaps between stakeholders, prioritize features, and adapt strategies based on market feedback, ultimately driving innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

10. Lead Software Engineer

Potential Salary: $58.92/hr

Lead software engineers command high salaries, even in remote positions, due to their expertise, leadership skills, and ability to drive complex projects to success. Remote work doesn't diminish their value; instead, it offers flexibility and access to a global talent pool. Additionally, companies understand the importance of retaining top talent in a competitive market, thus they are willing to offer competitive compensation packages to attract and retain skilled professionals, regardless of their location.

9. Data Scientist

Potential Salary: $59.4/hr

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, data scientist positions are anticipated to see a substantial 36% growth from 2021 to 2031. Similarly, operations research analyst (or data analyst) roles are forecasted to experience a 23% increase, reflecting another field with significant growth potential.

Given the high demand and specialized skill set required, careers in data science typically offer lucrative compensation. Data science has become integral to numerous industries, ranging from healthcare and retail to technology, offering a wide array of opportunities for specialization. If you're considering entering this field, enhancing your expertise in statistics, mathematics, programming, coding, and software development could prove beneficial.

It is one of the jobs that pay $40 an hour without a degree.

8. UX Researcher

Potential Salary: $59.8/hr

A UX (User Experience) Researcher investigates user behaviors, needs, and preferences to inform the design and development of digital products and services. They employ various methodologies such as interviews, surveys, and usability testing to gather insights, ultimately aiming to enhance the usability, accessibility, and satisfaction of the user experience.

It is one of the high-paying remote jobs without experience.

7. Full Stack Developer

Potential Salary: $62.28/hr

A Full Stack Developer possesses proficiency in both frontend and backend development, enabling them to build entire web applications from start to finish. This versatility is highly advantageous as it allows them to understand the entire development process, collaborate effectively with different teams, and swiftly troubleshoot issues across the entire application stack. It is one of the jobs that pay atleast $50 an hour in work from home.

6. Computer Network Architect

Potential Salary: $62.30/hr

Computer Network Architects are highly paid owing to their specialized skills in designing, implementing, and maintaining complex network infrastructures. With increasing reliance on technology, demand for skilled network architects surges, leading to competitive compensation packages. Additionally, their role directly impacts business continuity, productivity, and innovation, making them indispensable assets for organizations, hence justifying the high salaries commensurate with their expertise and responsibilities.

To read more about remote jobs, see 30 High-Paying Remote Jobs Without a Degree or Experience.

