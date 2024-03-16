In this article, we will take a look at the 17 best AOL mail alternatives in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best AOL Mail Alternatives in 2024.

An Analysis of the Email Services Industry and AOL Mail

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global email hosting services market was valued at $43.3 billion in 2022. The global email hosting services market is expected to grow to $144.1 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. Email hosting services supported by cloud-based enterprise services are driving the industry and are quite popular. Large corporations like Google and Microsoft happen to offer complete enterprise solutions along with email hosting at an affordable price. Such may hinder small email hosting services providers from gaining a competitive edge in the industry.

AOL Mail is a web-based email service and is a product of Yahoo! Inc.'s subsidiary AOL. AOL Mail allows users to access their inbox on any device. Users can organize conversations into specific categories, back up chats and contacts, and connect multiple email accounts. The platform also offers large online storage and support, has stringent detection for spam accounts, and caters to phishing and viruses. Users can also personalize their inboxes using available themes. Individuals can use the site for free. You can also take a look at the most influential email newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

How Do Tech Giants Win Over Small Email Service Providers

The landscape of email services is altered. Providing a simple email service is no longer enough. Companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are leading the industry with their additional features. With that let's discuss some offerings from these companies. You can take a look at the most expensive mail newsletters to subscribe to.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a leading technology company and is the owner of Gmail. Gmail is one of the most popular email services providers in the world. Users can sign up for free and integrate other products such as Google Chat and Google Meet. Gmail provides automatic email filters and categories, smart compose, smart reply, smart chat, email nudges, high-priority triggers, and calendar management. Business users can share files and engage in voice and video calling via Google Workspace. The pricing plans for Google Workspace, or the Google Suite, start at $6 per user per month and go up to $18 per user per month. On February 22, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced that the company has integrated the enterprise version of Gemini into the Google Workspace for companies of all sizes. Gemini will now be built into all the Google Workspace apps including Gmail. Gemini will be able to research for businesses, summarize emails, act as a creative partner, and assist in writing emails. The Gemini for workspaces is available in two distinct plans, the Google Enterprise add-on and the Gemini Business add-on. Gemini Business is available for $20 per user per month, and Gemini Enterprise is priced at $30 per user per month.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another large technology company with advanced email services functionalities. Users can send, receive, and manage their emails using Microsoft Outlook. Users can also benefit from the built-in calendar to organize appointments and events. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) offers an elaborate Microsoft Suite, also known as Microsoft 365, for businesses. Businesses can manage emails, calendars, and contacts using a single platform. The platform automatically adds events to the calendar and keeps track of bills and payments for users. The basic Microsoft 365 Business plan is available for $6 per user per month and the premium version is priced at $22 per user per month. Last year, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) launched the Microsoft 365 Copilot. The Copilot acts as an assistant to businesses. It is embedded in applications by the company including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. It provides real-time intelligent assistance in the creative and productivity domains.

Now that we have taken a deep look at the email services industry, without further ado, let's discuss the 17 best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024. You can also read our piece on the most profitable email newsletters on Substack.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 17 best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to AOL Mail. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer star rating and the total number of reviews across four sources including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and TrustPilot. It is to be noted that we only included software with total reviews of more than 1,000 and an average customer star rating of at least 4.0. Our list of the 17 best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer star rating as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

17. Mailbox.org

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.00

Total Number of Reviews: 1,128

Mailbox.org ranks 17th on our list of the best AOL Mail alternatives. The email service is based in Germany. Users can also create address books, set up calendars, manage tasks, and conduct video conferences. Mailbox.org was founded in 2014.

16. Yahoo Mail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.00

Total Number of Reviews: 1,480

Yahoo Mail is one of the best alternatives to AOL Mail. The service is free, however, to benefit from advanced features, users may subscribe to the paid version. Yahoo Mail Plus is the paid version of the email service. Users can enjoy ad-free emails and 5TB of storage for $5 per month.

15. Mailo

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.00

Total Number of Reviews: 12,963

Mailo ranks 15th on our list of the best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024. The platform is French and was launched in 1998. Mailo offers a free and paid version of their service. Individuals using the paid version do not receive advertisements and enjoy more storage.

14. Fastmail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.03

Total Number of Reviews: 2,866

Fastmail is a leading email hosting company based in Melbourne, Australia. The plans offered by the company start at $3 and it offers a 30-day free trial. Users willing to migrate to the platform can transfer all their data including the calendar and contacts.

13. Mailbird

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.10

Total Number of Reviews: 2,193

Mailbird ranks as one of the best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024. Users can send emails, receive emails, manage calendar events, share files, conduct video conferences, and manage social media. Mailbird was launched in 2013.

12. Mail.com

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.13

Total Number of Reviews: 8,598

Mail.com is another great email service. Users can enjoy more than 100 domain names, up to 10 mail addresses, and 65GB of email storage. All these features are offered for free. The cloud service allows users to share files and backup documents. Mail.com has an average customer star rating of 4.13.

11. Tuta Mail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.17

Total Number of Reviews: 9,946

With an average customer star rating of 4.17, Tuta Mail ranks among the best alternatives to AOL Mail in 2024. The mail service is based in Germany and allows users to enjoy secure and encrypted emails on all their devices. Tuta Mail is easy to use and is free of advertisements.

10. KMail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.20

Total Number of Reviews: 3,401

KMail ranks 10th on our list of the best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024. The cloud-based management solution offers a secure email software solution to enhance security, monitor emails, and manage responses.

9. Canary Mail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.27

Total Number of Reviews: 13,187

Canary Mail is another great email service. The platform can write emails for users and highlight important details. The company offers a free version with limited features. To access advanced features, businesses must subscribe to the paid version. The company offers a 28-day free trial.

8. Newton Mail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.27

Total Number of Reviews: 3,095

Newton Mail is an email management application ranking eighth on our list of the best AOL Mail alternatives in 2024. Newton Mail comes with unique features such as read receipts, send later options, and a snooze function. The mail offers a 14-day free trial.

7. Yandex Mail

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.33

Total Number of Reviews: 3,945

Yandex Mail is a free email service based in Russia. It comes with a built-in translator and free 5GB of cloud storage. To access Yandex Mail users need to register for a Yandex ID. The signing-up process is fairly simple. Businesses may also sign up for Yandex 360 to acquire a complete enterprise solution.

6. Thunderbird

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.43

Total Number of Reviews: 1,121

Thunderbird ranks sixth on our list of the best AOL mail alternatives in 2024. The email service is a free and open-source email software. It was launched in 2003 and offers additional services such as calendaring and chatting. Thunderbird has an average customer star rating of 4.43.

