17 Best Places in Texas to Live on Social Security

This article takes a look at the 17 best places to live in Texas on Social Security. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of migration trends in Texas, you may go to 5 Best Places in Texas to Live on Social Security.

California to Texas: Unpacking the Migration Wave and Housing Dynamics

According to the US Census Bureau, California to Texas has been the most popular state-to-state relocation trend as of 2022. An estimated 102,442 Americans moved from California to the Lone Star State, primarily attributing their move to cheaper housing and living costs. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL), an American moving truck, trailer, and self-storage rental organization, shares similar findings related to Texas. Based on their transactional data, the moving company finds that Texas was the top destination of one-way U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) customers in 2022 for the second consecutive year.

"The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth." -John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) International President.

The most popular demographic behind relocations all over the US are Baby Boomers. Retired and on a fixed income, this cohort is seeking to relocate to cost-effective areas in order to maximize the value of their dollar income. For them, states that are good for taxes and cost of living seem like good options. One such tax-friendly state with a reasonable cost of living is Texas. According to the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center, the cost of living in the state is 7% lower than the US average. Due to the state's affordability, it is very much possible for retirees to live on Social Security in Texas.

A popular migration hot spot in Texas over the years has been Austin. However, Austin is slowly losing its appeal. A Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) report reveals that many home buyers are now looking to leave the city because of rising home prices and mortgage payments. As of October 2023, it is reported that the median listing price of a house in Austin, Texas is $635,000. While out-of-town buyers may not think of moving to the city because of affordability issues, the slowing migration is good news for the locals.

“I’m telling buyers that this is the first time in years they can get a deal on a house, even with high mortgage rates.” -Austin Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Premier agent Carmen Gioia.

As of the third quarter, those who are choosing to leave are opting for places such as Las Vegas in Nevada and Orlando in Florida. These places are being chosen by home buyers despite the climate risks that they pose. Orlando, for instance, has an extreme wind/hurricane risk, while Vegas is prone to a severe heat risk. Even though Austin isn’t trending anymore, the rest of Texas still is. According to Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), the average value of a house in Texas is $296,611. The median list price of a house in the state stands at $361,333 as of October 2023, less than the median price of a house in the US, which is $431,000. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) further notes that 20.1% of all sales in Texas till October 2023 have been made over the list price. Meanwhile, 58.8% were made under.

Considering that these prices are well below the US average, Baby Boomers, in particular, can move to the state while downsizing their home. Downsizing is one of the many brilliant money moves that can be made in retirement. Doing so will allow them to decrease many extra expenses, and even have some saved to invest in a business or supplement their retirement income. Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), notes that those who can do so are very "lucky", referring to the housing market appreciation over the last three years.

"The reason why I say lucky is because what happened over the last three years was stunning and, in some ways, was a bit like winning the lottery." -Chief Economist, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z). 20 Most Innovative States in the US

Methodology

To compile the list of best places in Texas to live on social security, we have used several sources such as South West Journal, Nasdaq, and US News & World Report, amongst others. We also used forums such as Reddit and Quora to ascertain where retirees are best living on social security in Texas. All the places selected have a cost of living index which is 95 or below.

To elaborate, the cost of living in these places is 5% or more below the national average. We have also discussed the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city/town center, as well as listed down the median house price of the cities/towns. Rents and house prices have been sourced from Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), Zumper, and others.

A consensus approach was used to rank the final places, with one point awarded to a place each time it was recommended by a source. Scores were summed up and places were ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. For places with same scores, tie-breaking has been done on the basis of cost of living index. In such cases, the places with lower cost of living index have been ranked higher on our list.

Here are the Best Places in Texas to Live on Social Security:

17. Longview

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Cost of Living Index: 80.9

Average Monthly Rent: $850

Median House Price: $275,000

One of the best places in Texas to live on Social Security is Longview. The cost of living in this city is 19.1% lower than the US average. Longview stands out as a certified retirement community, celebrated for its combination of affordable living expenses and outstanding healthcare. Retirees get to enjoy numerous outdoor activities throughout the year. They also get to engage with its friendly community and have a good time. There are numerous festivals hosted throughout the year such as AlleyFest, a Balloon Fair, and more.

16. Monahans

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Cost of Living Index: 77.9

Average Monthly Rent: $1,050

Median House Price: $250,000

Monahans is a low-key town ideal for retirees wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of big-city life. Residents love it for its close-knit community, friendly atmosphere, and affordable lifestyle. Since Monahans is smaller than other urban areas, it doesn’t promise all the big-city amenities. However, all essential amenities and services are available here easily. The town is considered a safe place to retire to.

15. Waco

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Cost of Living Index: 83.4

Average Monthly Rent: $1,213

Median House Price: $305,000

Retirees can stretch their retirement incomes when they choose to retire in Waco. Boasting a cost of living that is 16.6% lower than the national average, the city provides an affordable yet enriching lifestyle for retirees. There is a range of amenities available, including cultural attractions, recreational spaces, and a welcoming community. Healthcare facilities are top-notch, and retirees get to enjoy a good quality of life here.

14. Wichita Falls

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Cost of Living Index: 76.3

Average Monthly Rent: $713

Median House Price: $188,000

For seniors who rely on social security as their only means of retirement income, one way they can afford to do so is by moving to cheaper areas. One such affordable retirement destination is Wichita Falls, boasting a cost of living that is 23.7% lower than the national average. Retirees get to enjoy various recreational opportunities in the city. There are numerous parks and trails available, as well as plenty of cultural amenities. Retirees also have access to high-quality healthcare.

13. Pampa

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Cost of Living Index: 68.5

Average Monthly Rent: $650

Median House Price: $110,000

Pampa has been declared as one of the best places in Texas to live on Social Security due to its cheap rentals, affordable housing, and reasonable cost of living. With a population of 16,474, the city not only maintains its relatively small size but also cultivates a tight-knit community atmosphere. The pace of life is slow here, offering retirees the opportunity to savor a truly laid-back and relaxed lifestyle.

12. McAllen

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Cost of Living Index: 76.5

Average Monthly Rent: $725

Median House Price: $287,000

One of the cheapest places to live in Texas on Social Security is McAllen. Besides affordable housing and low cost of living, McAllen is also considered one of the safest places to retire in Texas. Thanks to its year-round sunshine, retirees can enjoy the outdoors throughout the year. Bird watching is a favorite pastime for many, and there is even a World Birding Center at Quinta Mazatlan.

11. Edinburg

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Cost of Living Index: 76.5

Average Monthly Rent: $833

Median House Price: $250,000

Edinburg boasts a cost of living that is 23.5% lower than the US average, making it one of the best places in Texas to live on Social Security. The city enjoys year-round warm weather, proximity to the Gulf Coast, and plentiful opportunities for leisure. The cultural richness of the city can be attributed to its closeness to the US-Mexico border, and retirees will find authentic Mexican food in the many restaurants here.

10. Abilene

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Cost of Living Index: 80.2

Average Monthly Rent: $705

Median House Price: $226,000

Abilene is another Texan star making it to our list of best places in Texas to live on social security. The city is very safe, friendly, and affordable. Retirees get to explore the many museums, theaters, and galleries here. Additionally, residents enjoy access to high-quality healthcare, a plethora of outdoor activities, and opportunities for lifelong learning through esteemed institutions like Abilene Christian University and Hardin-Simmons University.

9. Lubbock

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Cost of Living Index: 81.1

Average Monthly Rent: $699

Median House Price: $246,000

In Lubbock, the cost of living is 18.9% lower than the US average, rents are under $1,000, and the median house price is well below the national average. The city is also known for its plentiful cultural amenities, such as parks, museums, and art galleries. The vibrant music scene further adds to the appeal of retiring here. Retirees can also engage in lifelong learning, access quality healthcare facilities, and enjoy the many parks, golf courses, and nature reserves.

8. Pharr

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Cost of Living Index: 76.5

Average Monthly Rent: $650

Median House Price: $196,000

Considered one of the cheapest places in Texas, Pharr is an ideal place for empty nesters who are completely reliant on their social security checks. The cost of living in the city is 23.5% lower than the national average, and housing is also pretty affordable. Retirees get to enjoy bird watching at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park situated close to Pharr, indulge in culture at the Cultural Arts Center, enjoy a refreshing day at the Pharr Aquatic Center, and even spend time mingling with the friendly locals. Owing to its affordability, it is one of the best places in Texas to live on Social Security for retirees.

7. Amarillo

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Cost of Living Index: 73.6

Average Monthly Rent: $947

Median House Price: $240,000

Amarillo ticks all the boxes that make it an ideal city for retirees. It is home to abundant parks, museums and gyms, boasts quality healthcare, is blessed with a constant breeze, and is extremely affordable. Those who move to Amarillo from out-of-town especially love it for its climate and medical facilities. Moreover, retirees enjoy their time here by engaging in local events, joining clubs, and making connections within the community. The cost of living in Amarillo is 26.4% lower than the US average, making it possible to live on social security.

6. Texarkana

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Cost of Living Index: 76.9

Average Monthly Rent: $675

Median House Price: $170,000

According to Kiplinger, Texarkana offers some of the most affordable real estate in the nation. Straddling the Texas-Arkansas state line, residents in the city get to experience the best of both worlds. The city offers a wealth of cultural amenities to explore, a plethora of outdoor opportunities, and access to top-notch healthcare services. Parks, trails, and nearby lakes keep residents busy and active.

