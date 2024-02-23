$18 Big Mac Meals? See How Much McDonald’s Signature Burger Costs in Every State
A major appeal of fast food is its low prices — but the days of super cheap fast food may be coming to an end. In July 2023, an X post went viral for showcasing the prices of McDonald’s combo meals at a Darien, Connecticut, rest stop, which included a Big Mac combo meal for a staggering $17.59. Is this the new normal? Or can you still get affordable burgers at the popular fast food chain?
It turns out the average price of a Big Mac varies widely from state to state, with the signature McDonald’s burger selling for $3.91 on the low end all the way up to $5.31 depending on where you’re dining. Here’s a look at how much a Big Mac costs in every state, according to CashNetUSA.
Alabama
Big Mac price: $3.99
Alaska
Big Mac price: $4.87
Arizona
Big Mac price: $4.43
Arkansas
Big Mac price: $3.95
California
Big Mac price: $5.11
Colorado
Big Mac price: $4.59
Connecticut
Big Mac price: $4.95
Delaware
Big Mac price: $4.63
Florida
Big Mac price: $4.47
Georgia
Big Mac price: $4.15
Hawaii
Big Mac price: $5.31
Idaho
Big Mac price: $4.23
Illinois
Big Mac price: $4.55
Indiana
Big Mac price: $4.11
Iowa
Big Mac price: $4.07
Kansas
Big Mac price: $4.07
Kentucky
Big Mac price: $4.03
Louisiana
Big Mac price: $4.15
Maine
Big Mac price: $4.47
Maryland
Big Mac price: $5.03
Massachusetts
Big Mac price: $4.87
Michigan
Big Mac price: $4.27
Minnesota
Big Mac price: $4.43
Mississippi
Big Mac price: $3.91
Missouri
Big Mac price: $3.99
Montana
Big Mac price: $4.27
Nebraska
Big Mac price: $4.07
Nevada
Big Mac price: $4.43
New Hampshire
Big Mac price: $4.83
New Jersey
Big Mac price: $5.19
New Mexico
Big Mac price: $4.31
New York
Big Mac price: $5.23
North Carolina
Big Mac price: $4.15
North Dakota
Big Mac price: $4.11
Ohio
Big Mac price: $4.03
Oklahoma
Big Mac price: $4.07
Oregon
Big Mac price: $4.47
Pennsylvania
Big Mac price: $4.47
Rhode Island
Big Mac price: $4.47
South Carolina
Big Mac price: $4.11
South Dakota
Big Mac price: $3.99
Tennessee
Big Mac price: $4.11
Texas
Big Mac price: $4.39
Utah
Big Mac price: $4.39
Vermont
Big Mac price: $4.59
Virginia
Big Mac price: $4.67
Washington
Big Mac price: $4.67
West Virginia
Big Mac price: $4.03
Wisconsin
Big Mac price: $4.19
Wyoming
Big Mac price: $4.35
Data is sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of March 14, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $18 Big Mac Meals? See How Much McDonald’s Signature Burger Costs in Every State