$18 Big Mac Meals? See How Much McDonald’s Signature Burger Costs in Every State

A major appeal of fast food is its low prices — but the days of super cheap fast food may be coming to an end. In July 2023, an X post went viral for showcasing the prices of McDonald’s combo meals at a Darien, Connecticut, rest stop, which included a Big Mac combo meal for a staggering $17.59. Is this the new normal? Or can you still get affordable burgers at the popular fast food chain?

It turns out the average price of a Big Mac varies widely from state to state, with the signature McDonald’s burger selling for $3.91 on the low end all the way up to $5.31 depending on where you’re dining. Here’s a look at how much a Big Mac costs in every state, according to CashNetUSA.

Alabama

Big Mac price: $3.99

Alaska

Big Mac price: $4.87

Arizona

Big Mac price: $4.43

Arkansas

Big Mac price: $3.95

California

Big Mac price: $5.11

Colorado

Big Mac price: $4.59

Connecticut

Big Mac price: $4.95

Delaware

Big Mac price: $4.63

Florida

Big Mac price: $4.47

Georgia

Big Mac price: $4.15

Hawaii

Big Mac price: $5.31

Idaho

Big Mac price: $4.23

Illinois

Big Mac price: $4.55

Indiana

Big Mac price: $4.11

Iowa

Big Mac price: $4.07

Kansas

Big Mac price: $4.07

Kentucky

Big Mac price: $4.03

Louisiana

Big Mac price: $4.15

Maine

Big Mac price: $4.47

Maryland

Big Mac price: $5.03

Massachusetts

Big Mac price: $4.87

Michigan

Big Mac price: $4.27

Minnesota

Big Mac price: $4.43

Mississippi

Big Mac price: $3.91

Missouri

Big Mac price: $3.99

Montana

Big Mac price: $4.27

Nebraska

Big Mac price: $4.07

Nevada

Big Mac price: $4.43

New Hampshire

Big Mac price: $4.83

New Jersey

Big Mac price: $5.19

New Mexico

Big Mac price: $4.31

New York

Big Mac price: $5.23

North Carolina

Big Mac price: $4.15

North Dakota

Big Mac price: $4.11

Ohio

Big Mac price: $4.03

Oklahoma

Big Mac price: $4.07

Oregon

Big Mac price: $4.47

Pennsylvania

Big Mac price: $4.47

Rhode Island

Big Mac price: $4.47

South Carolina

Big Mac price: $4.11

South Dakota

Big Mac price: $3.99

Tennessee

Big Mac price: $4.11

Texas

Big Mac price: $4.39

Utah

Big Mac price: $4.39

Vermont

Big Mac price: $4.59

Virginia

Big Mac price: $4.67

Washington

Big Mac price: $4.67

West Virginia

Big Mac price: $4.03

Wisconsin

Big Mac price: $4.19

Wyoming

Big Mac price: $4.35

Data is sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of March 14, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $18 Big Mac Meals? See How Much McDonald’s Signature Burger Costs in Every State