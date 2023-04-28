U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

1st Capital Bank
·16 min read

SALINAS, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $954.5 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $1.06 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 18.9% compared to net income of $1.31 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 49.4% compared to net income of $2.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.19 for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.24 and $0.37 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company's return on average equity was 7.51%, as compared to 10.47% and 10.59% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.45% as compared to 0.53% and 0.85% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.39% as compared to 3.63% and 3.40% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $2.1 million, as compared to $2.2 million and $2.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 74.38%, as compared to 72.26% and 65.75% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company recorded $690 thousand and $523 thousand of provision expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. There was no provision expense recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16%, as compared to 0.06% and 0.01% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $954.5 million, $817.4 million, and $572.8 million, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

  • At March 31, 2023, the Company has $275.7 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 28.88% of total assets.

“Our bankers did an extraordinary job in proactively reaching out to our clients to alleviate potential concerns following the recent high profile bank closures,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “While our balance sheet and accompanying first quarter operating performance was not immune to the effects of the industry turmoil, our business is stable, and reflects a strong liquidity and capital position.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's first quarter 2023 net interest income decreased $620 thousand, or 7.31%, to $7.86 million as compared with $8.48 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Loan interest income decreased $245 thousand, or 3.52%, to $6.72 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.96 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to a decline in average loan balances. Interest income on investment securities declined $110 thousand, or 5.37%, to $1.94 million in first quarter 2023 compared to $2.05 million in fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to the $25 million bond sale executed in December 2022. Other interest income increased $61 thousand, or 24.3%, to $311 thousand for the first quarter 2023 compared to $250 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to increases in average cash balances. Interest expense increased $314 thousand, or 36.0%, to $1.19 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $874 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to deposit rate increases and the cost of first quarter borrowings. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin declined by 24 basis points (bps) to 3.39% from 3.63% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by the increase in funding costs. The Company’s cost of funds increased from 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.56% in the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $690 thousand was recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $523 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The provision expense was driven by loan growth.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense increased $316 thousand, or 5.55%, to $6.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.70 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase is attributed to a rise in salaries and benefits due to increased benefit costs, seasonal increases to payroll taxes and higher vacation accruals accompanied by a decrease in capitalized personnel costs associated with loan originations.

Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets at March 31, 2023 increased $11.1 million, or 1.18%, to $954.5 million as compared to $943.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Cash and due from banks increased $7.6 million, or 19.9%, to $45.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $38.0 million at December 31, 2022 as on-balance sheet liquidity was proactively increased in response to the recent volatility in the banking industry.

Total loans outstanding were $572.8 million as of March 31, 2023, representing a $8.37 million, or 1.48%, increase from the December 31, 2022 outstanding balance of $564.4 million. Commercial real estate originations and Construction and Single Family secured real estate loan purchases in the first quarter were partially offset by paydowns on the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Loan type (dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

% of Total
Loans

 

3/31/2022

% of Total
Loans

 

12/31/2022

% of Total
Loans

Construction / land (including farmland)

$

21,605

 

3.8

%

 

$

17,738

 

3.1

%

 

$

14,290

 

2.5

%

Residential 1 to 4 units

 

60,754

 

10.6

%

 

 

58,191

 

10.0

%

 

 

54,608

 

9.7

%

Home equity lines of credit

 

4,214

 

0.7

%

 

 

5,555

 

1.0

%

 

 

4,690

 

0.8

%

Multifamily

 

78,103

 

13.6

%

 

 

78,291

 

13.5

%

 

 

79,227

 

14.0

%

Owner occupied commercial real estate

 

112,600

 

19.7

%

 

 

111,580

 

19.2

%

 

 

108,140

 

19.2

%

Investor commercial real estate

 

188,220

 

32.9

%

 

 

193,426

 

33.3

%

 

 

188,374

 

33.4

%

Commercial and industrial

 

40,498

 

7.1

%

 

 

41,859

 

7.2

%

 

 

39,247

 

7.0

%

Paycheck Protection Program

 

--

 

0.0

%

 

 

13,342

 

2.3

%

 

 

--

 

0.0

%

Leases

 

38,059

 

6.6

%

 

 

17,597

 

3.0

%

 

 

41,380

 

7.3

%

Consumer

 

22,410

 

3.9

%

 

 

31,488

 

5.4

%

 

 

26,423

 

4.7

%

Other loans

 

6,347

 

1.1

%

 

 

11,143

 

1.9

%

 

 

8,059

 

1.4

%

Total loans

 

572,810

 

100.0

%

 

 

580,210

 

100.0

%

 

 

564,438

 

100.0

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

(7,374

)

 

 

 

(8,424

)

 

 

 

(7,347

)

 

Net loans held for investment

$

565,436

 

 

 

$

571,786

 

 

 

$

557,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The investment portfolio decreased $4.9 million to $299.7 million from a balance of $304.6 million at December 31, 2022. The decline is reflective of paydowns and a $1.2 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio which totaled $35.5 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $36.7 million at December 31, 2022. The decline in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that positively impacted the portfolio valuation. At both March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, $71.0 million, or approximately 24%, of the investment portfolio is classified as held-to-maturity.

Total deposits were $817.4 million at March 31, 2023 representing a $45.3 million, or 5.3%, decline compared to total deposits of $862.7 million at December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily due to competitive pricing pressures and clients moving balances to alternative higher yielding investments along with the banking industry volatility created as a result of the March 2023 bank failures. Deposit outflows experienced in March appear to have stabilized with modest inflows beginning in April. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

% of Total
Deposits

 

3/31/2022

% of Total
Deposits

 

12/31/2022

% of Total
Deposits

Interest- bearing checking accounts

$

51,631

 

6.3

%

 

$

59,456

 

6.4

%

 

$

75,242

 

8.7

%

Money market

 

233,666

 

28.6

%

 

 

250,595

 

27.2

%

 

 

214,293

 

24.8

%

Savings

 

126,513

 

15.5

%

 

 

161,720

 

17.5

%

 

 

147,161

 

17.1

%

Time

 

15,937

 

1.9

%

 

 

11,520

 

1.2

%

 

 

10,745

 

1.2

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

427,747

 

52.3

%

 

 

483,291

 

52.4

%

 

 

447,441

 

51.9

%

Noninterest-bearing

 

389,623

 

47.7

%

 

 

438,914

 

47.6

%

 

 

415,256

 

48.1

%

Total deposits

$

817,370

 

100.0

%

 

$

922,205

 

100.0

%

 

$

862,697

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million and $14.7 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Other borrowings totaled $55.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $0 at December 31, 2022. Other borrowings include $15.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank overnight advances and $40.0 million of advances under the Bank Term Funding Program of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), which provided funding at a favorable cost as compared to other wholesale funding sources.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $58.3 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, compared to $56.5 million at December 31, 2022. The increase is reflective of the $1.1 million net income contribution for the first quarter along with the decrease in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by a decline in the fair value of the cap corridor hedge which negatively impacted AOCI. The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity investment securities was captured at the date of transfer and amortizes over the remaining life of the bonds with market value movements having no future impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

Asset Quality
At March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets were 0.16% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.06% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2022. The Company had $665 thousand and $0 in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $789 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $736 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Charge-offs were entirely within the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2022

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$

891

 

 

$

71

 

 

$

539

 

Other nonaccrual loans

 

665

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

Other real estate owned

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,556

 

 

$

71

 

 

$

539

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.30

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

 

474.01

%

 

 

11864.79

%

 

 

1363.08

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.06

%


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s, except per share data)

 

Assets

 

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Cash and due from banks

 

$

45,567

 

$

33,618

 

$

38,015

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

 

228,711

 

 

369,238

 

 

233,529

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity

 

 

70,977

 

 

--

 

 

71,039

 

Loans and leases held for investment

 

 

572,810

 

 

580,210

 

 

564,438

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(7,374

)

 

(8,424

)

 

(7,347

)

Net loans and leases held for investment

 

 

565,436

 

 

571,786

 

 

557,091

 

Other Assets

 

 

43,829

 

 

31,418

 

 

43,728

 

Total assets

 

$

954,520

 

$

1,006,060

 

$

943,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

389,623

 

$

438,914

 

$

415,256

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

 

427,747

 

 

483,291

 

 

447,441

 

Total deposits

 

 

817,370

 

 

922,205

 

 

862,697

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

14,757

 

 

14,682

 

 

14,738

 

Other borrowings

 

 

55,000

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

Other liabilities

 

 

9,044

 

 

6,942

 

 

9,457

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

58,349

 

 

62,231

 

 

56,510

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

954,520

 

$

1,006,060

 

$

943,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

5,509,429

 

 

5,503,555

 

 

5,499,937

 

Earnings per share basic

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.24

 

Earnings per share diluted

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.24

 

Nominal and tangible book value per share

 

$

10.59

 

$

11.31

 

$

10.27

 


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Operating Results Data

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

Loans

$

6,718

 

$

6,896

 

$

6,963

 

Investment securities

 

1,944

 

 

1,557

 

 

2,054

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

70

 

 

58

 

 

82

 

Other income

 

311

 

 

13

 

 

250

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

9,043

 

 

8,524

 

 

9,349

 

Interest expense

 

1,188

 

 

530

 

 

874

 

Net interest income

 

7,855

 

 

7,994

 

 

8,475

 

Provision for credit losses

 

690

 

 

--

 

 

523

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

7,165

 

 

7,994

 

 

7,952

 

Noninterest income

 

373

 

 

319

 

 

620

 

Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities

 

(134

)

 

--

 

 

(1,201

)

Noninterest expenses

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits expense

 

3,747

 

 

3,445

 

 

3,345

 

Occupancy expense

 

414

 

 

435

 

 

432

 

Data and item processing

 

308

 

 

263

 

 

278

 

Furniture and equipment

 

117

 

 

140

 

 

135

 

Professional services

 

268

 

 

169

 

 

244

 

Other

 

1,167

 

 

1,014

 

 

1,270

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

6,021

 

 

5,466

 

 

5,704

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

1,383

 

 

2,847

 

 

1,667

 

Provision for income taxes

 

325

 

 

755

 

 

362

 

Net income

$

1,058

 

$

2,092

 

$

1,305

 


 

Three Months Ended

Selected Average Balances

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Gross loans

$

571,144

 

$

569,997

 

$

575,696

 

Investment securities

 

303,034

 

 

362,328

 

 

326,875

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

4,058

 

 

3,948

 

 

4,058

 

Other interest earning assets

 

34,996

 

 

31,744

 

 

32,942

 

Total interest earning assets

 

913,232

 

 

968,017

 

 

939,571

 

Total assets

 

947,453

 

 

996,632

 

 

970,167

 

Interest bearing checking accounts

 

66,480

 

 

65,753

 

 

68,216

 

Money market

 

238,012

 

 

221,071

 

 

238,255

 

Savings

 

138,031

 

 

158,988

 

 

151,478

 

Time deposits

 

10,897

 

 

11,572

 

 

10,157

 

Total interest- bearing deposits

 

453,420

 

 

457,384

 

 

468,106

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

405,436

 

 

438,394

 

 

428,227

 

Total deposits

 

858,856

 

 

895,778

 

 

896,333

 

Subordinated debentures and other borrowings

 

21,261

 

 

14,669

 

 

14,733

 

Shareholders' equity

$

57,148

 

$

80,143

 

$

49,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)

 

Three Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Return on average total assets

 

0.45

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.53

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

 

7.51

%

 

10.59

%

 

10.47

%

Net interest margin

 

3.39

%

 

3.40

%

 

3.63

%

Net interest income to average total assets

 

3.36

%

 

3.25

%

 

3.47

%

Efficiency ratio

 

74.38

%

 

65.75

%

 

72.26

%


Regulatory Capital and Ratios

3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Common equity tier 1 capital

$

102,724

 

$

83,272

 

$

101,410

 

Tier 1 regulatory capital

$

102,724

 

$

83,272

 

$

101,410

 

Total regulatory capital

$

110,295

 

$

91,877

 

$

108,912

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

10.45

%

 

8.36

%

 

10.04

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

15.32

%

 

11.49

%

 

15.21

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

15.32

%

 

11.49

%

 

15.21

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

16.45

%

 

12.67

%

 

16.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez

 

Danelle Thomsen

Chief Executive Officer

 

Chief Financial Officer

831.264.4057 office

 

831.264.4014 office

Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com

 

Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com