1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $954.5 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $1.06 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 18.9% compared to net income of $1.31 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 49.4% compared to net income of $2.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.19 for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.24 and $0.37 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company's return on average equity was 7.51%, as compared to 10.47% and 10.59% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.45% as compared to 0.53% and 0.85% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.39% as compared to 3.63% and 3.40% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $2.1 million, as compared to $2.2 million and $2.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 74.38%, as compared to 72.26% and 65.75% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



The Company recorded $690 thousand and $523 thousand of provision expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. There was no provision expense recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.16%, as compared to 0.06% and 0.01% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $954.5 million, $817.4 million, and $572.8 million, respectively.



Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.



At March 31, 2023, the Company has $275.7 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 28.88% of total assets.



Story continues

“Our bankers did an extraordinary job in proactively reaching out to our clients to alleviate potential concerns following the recent high profile bank closures,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “While our balance sheet and accompanying first quarter operating performance was not immune to the effects of the industry turmoil, our business is stable, and reflects a strong liquidity and capital position.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's first quarter 2023 net interest income decreased $620 thousand, or 7.31%, to $7.86 million as compared with $8.48 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Loan interest income decreased $245 thousand, or 3.52%, to $6.72 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.96 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to a decline in average loan balances. Interest income on investment securities declined $110 thousand, or 5.37%, to $1.94 million in first quarter 2023 compared to $2.05 million in fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to the $25 million bond sale executed in December 2022. Other interest income increased $61 thousand, or 24.3%, to $311 thousand for the first quarter 2023 compared to $250 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to increases in average cash balances. Interest expense increased $314 thousand, or 36.0%, to $1.19 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $874 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, due to deposit rate increases and the cost of first quarter borrowings. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin declined by 24 basis points (bps) to 3.39% from 3.63% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by the increase in funding costs. The Company’s cost of funds increased from 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.56% in the first quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $690 thousand was recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $523 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The provision expense was driven by loan growth.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $316 thousand, or 5.55%, to $6.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.70 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This increase is attributed to a rise in salaries and benefits due to increased benefit costs, seasonal increases to payroll taxes and higher vacation accruals accompanied by a decrease in capitalized personnel costs associated with loan originations.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets at March 31, 2023 increased $11.1 million, or 1.18%, to $954.5 million as compared to $943.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Cash and due from banks increased $7.6 million, or 19.9%, to $45.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $38.0 million at December 31, 2022 as on-balance sheet liquidity was proactively increased in response to the recent volatility in the banking industry.

Total loans outstanding were $572.8 million as of March 31, 2023, representing a $8.37 million, or 1.48%, increase from the December 31, 2022 outstanding balance of $564.4 million. Commercial real estate originations and Construction and Single Family secured real estate loan purchases in the first quarter were partially offset by paydowns on the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023 % of Total

Loans 3/31/2022 % of Total

Loans 12/31/2022 % of Total

Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 21,605 3.8 % $ 17,738 3.1 % $ 14,290 2.5 % Residential 1 to 4 units 60,754 10.6 % 58,191 10.0 % 54,608 9.7 % Home equity lines of credit 4,214 0.7 % 5,555 1.0 % 4,690 0.8 % Multifamily 78,103 13.6 % 78,291 13.5 % 79,227 14.0 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 112,600 19.7 % 111,580 19.2 % 108,140 19.2 % Investor commercial real estate 188,220 32.9 % 193,426 33.3 % 188,374 33.4 % Commercial and industrial 40,498 7.1 % 41,859 7.2 % 39,247 7.0 % Paycheck Protection Program -- 0.0 % 13,342 2.3 % -- 0.0 % Leases 38,059 6.6 % 17,597 3.0 % 41,380 7.3 % Consumer 22,410 3.9 % 31,488 5.4 % 26,423 4.7 % Other loans 6,347 1.1 % 11,143 1.9 % 8,059 1.4 % Total loans 572,810 100.0 % 580,210 100.0 % 564,438 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (7,374 ) (8,424 ) (7,347 ) Net loans held for investment $ 565,436 $ 571,786 $ 557,091

The investment portfolio decreased $4.9 million to $299.7 million from a balance of $304.6 million at December 31, 2022. The decline is reflective of paydowns and a $1.2 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio which totaled $35.5 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $36.7 million at December 31, 2022. The decline in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that positively impacted the portfolio valuation. At both March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, $71.0 million, or approximately 24%, of the investment portfolio is classified as held-to-maturity.

Total deposits were $817.4 million at March 31, 2023 representing a $45.3 million, or 5.3%, decline compared to total deposits of $862.7 million at December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily due to competitive pricing pressures and clients moving balances to alternative higher yielding investments along with the banking industry volatility created as a result of the March 2023 bank failures. Deposit outflows experienced in March appear to have stabilized with modest inflows beginning in April. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023 % of Total

Deposits 3/31/2022 % of Total

Deposits 12/31/2022 % of Total

Deposits Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 51,631 6.3 % $ 59,456 6.4 % $ 75,242 8.7 % Money market 233,666 28.6 % 250,595 27.2 % 214,293 24.8 % Savings 126,513 15.5 % 161,720 17.5 % 147,161 17.1 % Time 15,937 1.9 % 11,520 1.2 % 10,745 1.2 % Total interest-bearing deposits 427,747 52.3 % 483,291 52.4 % 447,441 51.9 % Noninterest-bearing 389,623 47.7 % 438,914 47.6 % 415,256 48.1 % Total deposits $ 817,370 100.0 % $ 922,205 100.0 % $ 862,697 100.0 %

Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million and $14.7 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Other borrowings totaled $55.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $0 at December 31, 2022. Other borrowings include $15.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank overnight advances and $40.0 million of advances under the Bank Term Funding Program of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), which provided funding at a favorable cost as compared to other wholesale funding sources.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $58.3 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.8 million, or 3.3%, compared to $56.5 million at December 31, 2022. The increase is reflective of the $1.1 million net income contribution for the first quarter along with the decrease in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by a decline in the fair value of the cap corridor hedge which negatively impacted AOCI. The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity investment securities was captured at the date of transfer and amortizes over the remaining life of the bonds with market value movements having no future impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets were 0.16% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.06% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2022. The Company had $665 thousand and $0 in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $789 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $736 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Charge-offs were entirely within the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2023

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 891 $ 71 $ 539 Other nonaccrual loans 665 -- -- Other real estate owned -- -- -- Total nonperforming assets $ 1,556 $ 71 $ 539 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.45 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 474.01 % 11864.79 % 1363.08 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.01 % 0.06 %





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s, except per share data) Assets 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 12/31/2022 Cash and due from banks $ 45,567 $ 33,618 $ 38,015 Investment securities available-for-sale 228,711 369,238 233,529 Investment securities held-to-maturity 70,977 -- 71,039 Loans and leases held for investment 572,810 580,210 564,438 Allowance for credit losses (7,374 ) (8,424 ) (7,347 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 565,436 571,786 557,091 Other Assets 43,829 31,418 43,728 Total assets $ 954,520 $ 1,006,060 $ 943,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 389,623 $ 438,914 $ 415,256 Interest-bearing checking accounts 427,747 483,291 447,441 Total deposits 817,370 922,205 862,697 Subordinated debentures 14,757 14,682 14,738 Other borrowings 55,000 -- -- Other liabilities 9,044 6,942 9,457 Shareholders' equity 58,349 62,231 56,510 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 954,520 $ 1,006,060 $ 943,402 Shares outstanding 5,509,429 5,503,555 5,499,937 Earnings per share basic $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.24 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.37 $ 0.24 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 10.59 $ 11.31 $ 10.27





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 12/31/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 6,718 $ 6,896 $ 6,963 Investment securities 1,944 1,557 2,054 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70 58 82 Other income 311 13 250 Total interest and dividend income 9,043 8,524 9,349 Interest expense 1,188 530 874 Net interest income 7,855 7,994 8,475 Provision for credit losses 690 -- 523 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,165 7,994 7,952 Noninterest income 373 319 620 Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (134 ) -- (1,201 ) Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,747 3,445 3,345 Occupancy expense 414 435 432 Data and item processing 308 263 278 Furniture and equipment 117 140 135 Professional services 268 169 244 Other 1,167 1,014 1,270 Total noninterest expenses 6,021 5,466 5,704 Income before provision for income taxes 1,383 2,847 1,667 Provision for income taxes 325 755 362 Net income $ 1,058 $ 2,092 $ 1,305





Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 12/31/2022 Gross loans $ 571,144 $ 569,997 $ 575,696 Investment securities 303,034 362,328 326,875 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,058 3,948 4,058 Other interest earning assets 34,996 31,744 32,942 Total interest earning assets 913,232 968,017 939,571 Total assets 947,453 996,632 970,167 Interest bearing checking accounts 66,480 65,753 68,216 Money market 238,012 221,071 238,255 Savings 138,031 158,988 151,478 Time deposits 10,897 11,572 10,157 Total interest- bearing deposits 453,420 457,384 468,106 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 405,436 438,394 428,227 Total deposits 858,856 895,778 896,333 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 21,261 14,669 14,733 Shareholders' equity $ 57,148 $ 80,143 $ 49,477 1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 12/31/2022 Return on average total assets 0.45 % 0.85 % 0.53 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.51 % 10.59 % 10.47 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.40 % 3.63 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.36 % 3.25 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio 74.38 % 65.75 % 72.26 %





Regulatory Capital and Ratios 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 12/31/2022 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 102,724 $ 83,272 $ 101,410 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 102,724 $ 83,272 $ 101,410 Total regulatory capital $ 110,295 $ 91,877 $ 108,912 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.45 % 8.36 % 10.04 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.32 % 11.49 % 15.21 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.32 % 11.49 % 15.21 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.45 % 12.67 % 16.34 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez Danelle Thomsen Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 831.264.4057 office 831.264.4014 office Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com





