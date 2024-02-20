2 Industrial REITs to Buy for Yield and Income in 2024

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and manage income-generating industrial properties, such as warehouses, distribution centers, logistics facilities, and manufacturing plants, and generate income by leasing the properties.

Investors in industrial REITs can benefit from the demand for space in the logistics and manufacturing sectors. The growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chain management have contributed to the growth of the space in recent years. Similar to other REITs, industrial REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

If you're interested in investing in industrial REITs, here are two you could buy today.

Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) owns and manages a portfolio of 259 industrial properties containing 16 million square feet across six major coastal U.S. markets – Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C., and Northern New Jersey / New York City.

Terreno currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.80 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 2.87% at the time of this writing.

While its yield is not eye-popping, it's important to note that Terreno has raised its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% since its 2011 initiation, making it a quality dividend-growth stock.

LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) owns and manages a portfolio of 110 warehouse and distribution properties containing over 52 million square feet across growth markets in the Sunbelt and Lower Midwest regions, including Phoenix, Atlanta, Memphis, Houston, Nashville, and Chicago. It's also worth noting that LXP counts Amazon as one of its largest tenants with a total of six leases.

LXP currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $0.52 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 6.03% at the time of this writing. The company has also raised its annual dividend for four consecutive years and is on pace for 2024 to mark the fifth consecutive year with an increase, making it both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

