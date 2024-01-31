2 REITs That Could Skyrocket on Donald Trump's Presidential Bid

Following Donald Trump’s commanding victories in both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, coupled with the withdrawal and subsequent endorsement from contenders Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis, the path to the Republican nomination is increasingly pointing towards him. This development places two specific real estate investment trusts (REITs) in a favorable position to capitalize on Trump’s potential comeback to the presidency.

Crown Castle

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), offering a significant dividend yield of 5.8%, specializes in cell towers and extensive fiber networks essential for high-speed data transmission and mobile connectivity. With a potential emphasis on infrastructure development under a Trump-led government, Crown Castle’s strategic assets are likely to become even more valuable, as efforts to enhance national communication networks gain priority, potentially driving up CCI’s profitability and appeal to investors.

Crown Castle’s major clients typically include large national wireless carriers, internet service providers, and potentially government entities involved in national security and infrastructure. These clients rely on Crown Castle’s infrastructure to ensure robust, reliable, and extensive coverage for their end-users. In the United States, this includes major telecom companies such as AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). These companies lease space on Crown Castle’s towers and use its fiber networks for their core operations, from basic voice services to advanced 5G networks.

Equinix

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), with its dividend yield of 2.1%, stands at the forefront of the data center and interconnection services industry, providing critical infrastructure for cloud computing, data storage, and digital commerce. The company’s global network of data centers could see increased demand in a business-friendly environment, potentially fostered by Trump’s policies aimed at stimulating economic growth and technological innovation. This scenario positions Equinix as a key beneficiary of increased investment in digital infrastructure, making it an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on the digital economy’s expansion.

Equinix’s client base spans a wide range of sectors, including financial services, IT, telecommunications, and cloud service providers. Key clients typically include major cloud computing companies (such as Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)), telecommunications giants, and global financial institutions. These clients rely on Equinix’s global platform of high-performance data centers to connect with their customers and partners, as well as to interlink their own distributed infrastructure components.

Investors considering the impact of a Trump victory in 2024 may find these REITs particularly appealing, not just for their foundational role in supporting digital and communication infrastructure but also for their potential to thrive in a political climate favoring aggressive infrastructure development and technological advancement.

