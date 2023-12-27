2 Residential REITs With Yields up to 4.1%

The U.S. real estate market is more unaffordable than ever before, pushing more people to rent versus buy and making residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) very interesting for investors.

Residential REITs offer investors the benefits of owning rental properties without the hassles of purchasing a property or being a landlord. They also carry the benefit of being liquid, since you can sell a stock any time the market is open, compared with a property that could take months or years to sell.

With all of this in mind, let's check out two residential REITs with yields up to 4.1%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has approximately 80,000 homes for lease across 16 markets in the U.S., making it one of the largest homeowners in the country. In all of these markets, it's more affordable to lease a home than it is to buy by about 32%, according to data from John Burns.

Invitation Homes currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, equating to $1.12 per share annually, giving it a yield of approximately 3.3% at the time of this writing. It has also raised its annual dividend every year since its initial public offering in 2017.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) owns and operates 172 multifamily apartment communities with nearly 59,000 units across 15 major U.S. markets. It has another five communities under development, which will add over 1,500 units to its portfolio in the near future.

Camden currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, equating to $4.00 per share annually, giving it a yield of approximately 4.1% at the time of this writing. It has also raised its annual dividend for two consecutive years.

Story continues

Weekly REIT Report: REITs are one of the most misunderstood investment options, making it difficult for investors to spot incredible opportunities until it's too late. Benzinga's in-house real estate research team has been working hard to identify the greatest opportunities in today's market, which you can gain access to for free by signing up for the Weekly REIT Report.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 2 Residential REITs With Yields up to 4.1% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.