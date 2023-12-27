Advertisement
2 Residential REITs With Yields up to 4.1%

Joey Solitro
·3 min read

The U.S. real estate market is more unaffordable than ever before, pushing more people to rent versus buy and making residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) very interesting for investors.

Residential REITs offer investors the benefits of owning rental properties without the hassles of purchasing a property or being a landlord. They also carry the benefit of being liquid, since you can sell a stock any time the market is open, compared with a property that could take months or years to sell.

With all of this in mind, let's check out two residential REITs with yields up to 4.1%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has approximately 80,000 homes for lease across 16 markets in the U.S., making it one of the largest homeowners in the country. In all of these markets, it's more affordable to lease a home than it is to buy by about 32%, according to data from John Burns.

Invitation Homes currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, equating to $1.12 per share annually, giving it a yield of approximately 3.3% at the time of this writing. It has also raised its annual dividend every year since its initial public offering in 2017.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) owns and operates 172 multifamily apartment communities with nearly 59,000 units across 15 major U.S. markets. It has another five communities under development, which will add over 1,500 units to its portfolio in the near future.

Camden currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, equating to $4.00 per share annually, giving it a yield of approximately 4.1% at the time of this writing. It has also raised its annual dividend for two consecutive years.

Weekly REIT Report: REITs are one of the most misunderstood investment options, making it difficult for investors to spot incredible opportunities until it's too late. Benzinga's in-house real estate research team has been working hard to identify the greatest opportunities in today's market, which you can gain access to for free by signing up for the Weekly REIT Report.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

This article 2 Residential REITs With Yields up to 4.1% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

