2 Retail REITs Yielding Over 4% to Buy in 2024

Retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate, or finance income-generating retail properties, including shopping centers, malls, strip malls, and other retail spaces, and generate revenue by leasing space to retail businesses.

As is the case with all REITs, retail REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them a popular choice for investors seeking income.

If you're interested in buying a retail REIT with a high yield, here are two you should consider today.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) owns and manages a portfolio of mixed-use properties and open and shopping centers in top suburban markets, including Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.

Federal Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $4.36 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 4.3% at the time of this writing. Federal Realty has also increased its quarterly dividend for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry, according to the company.

Its track record of dividend growth and high yield make Federal Realty one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the stock market today.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) owns or has ownership interests in 180 open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets containing approximately 28 million square feet of gross leasable space. Its portfolio is predominantly situated across major markets in the Sun Belt region, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, and San Antonio.

Kite currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 4.7% at the time of this writing. The company has also raised its annual dividend payment each of the last three years, and its hike in October 2023 has it on pace for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

