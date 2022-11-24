U.S. markets closed

With 20.3% CAGR, Network Attached Storage Market Worth USD 91.23 Billion in 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Network Attached Storage Market size is projected to reach USD 91.23 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network Attached storage market size was worth USD 21.75 billion in 2020. It is projected to rise from USD 91.23 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Growing demand for data backup and rising adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has published this information in its latest research report titled, “Network Attached Storage Market Forecast, 2022-2028.”

Industry Development

Buffalo Americas announced its LinkStation 700 and LinkStation SoHo Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution to offer high-speed storage for small office and home users at affordable costs.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/network-attached-storage-market-100505


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

20.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 91.23 billion

Base Year

2020

Network Attached Storage Market Size in 2020

USD 21.75 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Product Type, Storage Solution, End-User and Geography

Network Attached Storage Market Growth Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Internet Technology to Fuel Market Progress


Rising Adoption of Digitization to Foster Industry Development

This Network Attached Storage Market is expected to be impacted positively during the pandemic because of the rising adoption of digitization. An alarming spike in COVID cases increased dependence upon the internet and digital solutions. The rising adoption of work from the home strategy is expected to bolster the network attached storage industry. Furthermore, the rising adoption of internet-powered devices may foster industry growth. In addition, the rising adoption of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is expected to bolster industry growth.




Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/network-attached-storage-market-100505


Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Wireless Internet Technology to Fuel Market Progress

Increasing investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to boost the product’s adoption from consumers. Developing smart city infrastructures and rising smart connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage. As per the report published by the IDC in 2020, connected device adoption increased to 75 billion devices by 2025. This sales figure is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the network attached storage industry. Furthermore, several organizations' rising product adoption for secure data storage and management may propel market development. These factors may drive the network attached storage market growth.

However, increasing concerns regarding data breaches and cyber-attacks are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into low-end, midmarket, and high-end/ enterprise. As per the storage solution, it is bifurcated into scale-up NAS and scale-out NAS. Based on end-user, it is classified into automotive, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/network-attached-storage-market-100505


Regional Insights

Presence of Several Major Players to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the network attached storage market share because of the presence of several major players in the market. The market in North America stood at USD 8.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. Further, significant investments by public and private companies for wireless technology are expected to bolster market progress.

In Europe, a rapid surge in data volume and increasingly connected devices adoption is expected to boost network-attached storage. Furthermore, increased digitization and fixed broadband connection adoption are expected to foster market development.

In the Asia Pacific, rising smartphone and connected device adoption are expected to boost network attached storage adoption. These factors may propel market progress during the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to satisfy consumer demand and boost brand presence. For example, QNAP Systems Inc. launched its TS-x53DU product range in July 2020. It supports multimedia playback backup, hybrid backup sync (HBS), and snapshot for local, cloud storage, and offsite. This strategy may enable the company to satisfy consumers’ demand and boost brand presence. Furthermore, research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships boost market position.

List of Key Players in Network Attached Storage Market

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Western Digital Corporation (U.S.)

  • Synology, Inc.  (Taiwan)

  • QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

  • NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) (U.S.)

  • Hitachi, Ltd.  (Japan)

  • Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC) (U.S.)

  • NETGEAR, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Buffalo Americas, Inc. (U.S.)


Access Full Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100505


Major Table of Contents

Global Network Attached Storage Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Overview

  • Offerings/Business Segments

  • Key Details

  • Recent Developments

North America Network Attached Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

  • By Product Type (USD)

    • High-end/Enterprise

    • Midmarket

    • Low-end

  • Storage Solution (USD)

    • Scale-up NAS

    • Scale-out NAS

  • End-user (USD)

    • BFSI

    • Healthcare

    • Retail & ecommerce

    • IT & Telecom

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • By Country (USD)

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

South America Network Attached Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

  • By Product Type (USD)

    • High-end/Enterprise

    • Midmarket

    • Low-end

  • Storage Solution (USD)

    • Scale-up NAS

    • Scale-out NAS

  • End-user (USD)

    • BFSI

    • Healthcare

    • Retail & ecommerce

    • IT & Telecom

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • By Country (USD)

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of South America

TOC Continued…


