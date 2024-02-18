In this article, we will look at the 20 best Caribbean islands to visit for families. We have also discussed the global tourism market. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families.

The global tourism market is projected to skyrocket to $16.9 trillion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022. Asia Pacific is set to experience the most rapid growth during this period, driven by various factors including the relaxation of travel restrictions post-COVID-19.

Travel dynamics are changing, with an increasing demand for short-distance, long-distance, domestic, and international travel experiences. For example, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will largely increase its presence in Italy this summer, offering multiple routes from major US cities. Beginning March 31, they'll operate daily flights to Rome from Charlotte and Chicago, with additional services from Chicago to Venice starting June 5. From JFK Airport, they'll offer year-round flights to Rome and Milan, as well as twice-daily flights to Rome beginning June 5. Philadelphia will also gain daily flights to Rome, Venice, and Naples, starting June 5. This expansion caters to the high demand for travel to Italy, which saw over 6 million American visitors in 2022. Such growth aligns with the broader trend of increased tourism to Italy, necessitating more flights and accommodations to meet travelers' needs. With 11 daily flights to Italy this summer, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) aims to provide convenient access for travelers to enjoy their vacations in this popular destination.

In addition, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has launched its new Flagship business seats on Boeing 787-9s for its longest flight route, connecting Dallas/Fort Worth to Brisbane, starting October 27, 2024. This will be the first nonstop service between the cities in nearly ten years. Equipped with the innovative Flagship Suite seats, the 787-9 Dreamliner promises enhanced amenities such as sliding doors for business class and increased space for premium economy passengers.

Story continues

Moreover, as the industry is witnessing an increase in sustainable travel practices, it is anticipated to shape the future of tourism. For example, in 2023, Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) took major initiatives towards sustainability, setting a course to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. For instance, Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) aims to divert 100% of waste from landfills by 2050, with an interim target of 65% waste diversion by 2035. This ambitious plan involves a Waste Council and operational changes to capture recyclable materials, with campus initiatives contributing to waste reduction, including transitioning to compostable materials.

Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) saved over 20 million gallons of fuel through initiatives led by the Carbon Council, a cross-divisional team driving fuel savings through fleet modifications, enhanced landing procedures, and optimized flight routing. Additionally, Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) nearly doubled its use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in 2023 compared to 2022, with plans to increase annual SAF usage further to meet its 2030 goals. Moreover, joining a sustainability coalition, Delta Airlines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) also participated in developing more fuel-efficient aircraft designs, aiming for up to 30% reductions in fuel burn and emissions.

As we have now established that the tourism is reaching its pre pandemic levels, it is worth highlighting that, in the Caribbean, winter and summer tourism increased by 121.4% and 32.6%, respectively, from 2021 levels in 2022. While most destinations witnessed growth, Haiti and the US Virgin Islands struggled due to crises and normalization, respectively. The US market spearheaded the recovery, with a 28.1% increase in visitors, accounting for 51.5% of all arrivals.

20 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families

Photo by Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To list the best Caribbean islands to visit for families, we identified Caribbean Islands with 3 main features that families are most likely to prioritize. Firstly, we looked at islands that offered family friendly accomodations. Secondly, identified islands with excellent kids-friendly acitivities. Lastly, we prioritized islands that we largely accessible through either direct flights or car rentals. We have scored each island on the basis of consensus that confirm that these features are present in those islands. We have scored each resort out of a total of 40. Moreover, we used Reddit as our primary sources for reviews on the basis of which we have set our consensus scores.

NOTE: Some islands in our list are not geographically located in the Caribbean Sea, but we have included them regardless because of their Caribbean culture and proximity.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

IM Score: 15

Providenciales, commonly known as Provo, is the perfect island for families looking for a mix of luxury and relaxation. Home to the world-famous Grace Bay Beach, consistently voted the best beach globally, it offers pristine sands and azure waters. Families can indulge in a range of activities, from golfing at the Provo Golf Club to enjoying the Island Fish Fry. With luxurious accommodations and serene surroundings, Providenciales ensures an unforgettable family getaway.

19. Roatan, Honduras

IM Score: 16

Firstly, its off-shore snorkeling offers a safe and stunning experience for young swimmers, allowing them to explore vibrant marine life right from the water's edge. Additionally, the island's abundance of wildlife encounters, including friendly monkeys, sloths, and iguanas, provides exciting and educational opportunities for children. Moreover, Roatan's relaxed atmosphere, affordable prices, and low-key restaurants along West Bay Beach cater to families seeking a stress-free and budget-friendly vacation. It is one of the places for enjoying the best tropical family vacations on a budget.

18. St. Lucia

IM Score: 17

Saint Lucia is a fantastic destination for families due to its stunning natural beauty, diverse attractions, and welcoming atmosphere. Families can explore the majestic Pitons, relax on pristine beaches, and discover unique wonders like the Sulphur Springs and Botanical Gardens. With a plethora of outdoor activities including snorkeling, hiking, and zip-lining, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The island's rich history and vibrant culture provide educational experiences, while family-friendly resorts offer comfortable accommodations and amenities. It is one of the islands with the best luxury resorts for families in Caribbean.

17. Jamaica

IM Score: 19

Whether opting for the convenience of all-inclusive resorts in Montego Bay or the renowned seven-mile beach in Negril, Jamaica caters to different preferences. Hence, for an all-inclusive tropical family vacations, families can also explore unique experiences like the GoldenEye Resort in Ocho Rios or the undiscovered beauty of Jake's Treasure Beach. For older children, adventurous activities such as river rafting, cliff jumping, and horseback riding in the water are available. With direct flights from the US, accessibility is seamless, and Jamaica's affordability makes it an attractive option for families looking for a memorable vacation. It is also one of the best Caribbean islands for families with toddlers.

16. Bequia, St Vincent & The Grenadines

IM Score: 20

Bequia, the largest of the Grenadines islands, spans 7 square miles within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, about 15 kilometers from the capital, Kingstown. Historically referred to as 'Becouya,' it holds cultural significance within the Grenadines. It is also popular as one of the best caribbean islands for families with teenagers.

15. Aruba

IM Score: 22

Aruba has a strong tourism sector, hosting 1,082,000 overnight tourists in 2018, with 3⁄4 of its GNP stemming from this sector. According to the Central Intelligence Agency, North America dominates its tourist influx at 73.3%, followed by Latin America at 15.2% and Europe at 8.3%. Notably, 40,231 visitors hailed from the Netherlands.

14. St. Barts

IM Score: 23

St. Barthélemy's high standard of living is supported by international investment and tourism, with most food imported from the US or France. The island attracts around 200,000 tourists annually, driving an increase in house-building for both visitors and residents. Accommodations include 25 hotels, numerous private villas for rent, and luxury Airbnb options. It is one of the safest places in the Caribbean for families.

13. St. Martin

IM Score: 24

Its pristine beaches offer safe swimming and relaxation, while water sports like snorkeling and kayaking provide excitement. Family-friendly resorts abound, offering amenities such as kids' clubs and supervised activities. The island's rich cultural heritage provides educational experiences through historical sites and museums. Additionally, its culinary scene satisfies even the pickiest eaters with a blend of international cuisines. It is one the kids-friendliest islands in the Carribean.

12. St. Kitts and Nevis

IM Score: 26

Saint Kitts is a prime choice for families seeking Caribbean adventures beyond the beach. Its rich history and diverse activities cater to all ages. Youngsters can explore the Brimstone Hill Fortress, while older kids enjoy the scenic train or adventurous pursuits like ziplining and ATV rides. Relaxation isn't forgotten with serene black sand beaches and luxurious resorts.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is one of the best caribbean resorts for families.

11. Puerto Rico

IM Score: 27

With its accessibility from the mainland, use of the familiar American currency, and range of experiences, it provides convenience and comfort. Families can enjoy a blend of adventure and relaxation, from surfing on 20-foot waves to lounging on tranquil beaches. Historical sites like El Morro offer educational experiences, while vibrant urban areas like Calle del Cristo provide a modern contrast. It is also one of the best caribbean islands for families all-inclusive.

10. Barbados

IM Score: 29

Barbados, the easternmost Caribbean island, offers a vibrant mix of British traditions and Caribbean charm. Visitors can savor Mount Gay Rum, sway to calypso beats, or indulge in cricket matches. Beyond pristine beaches like Dover and Bathsheba, the island boasts rich architecture, a thriving sports culture, and lively cultural events. With its lush landscapes and friendly locals, Barbados promises a luxurious experience rooted in history and natural beauty.

9. Anguilla

IM Score: 30

From the moment you arrive via a short flight to nearby St. Maarten, ease of access sets the tone for a stress-free vacation. Safety is paramount, as Anguilla consistently ranks among the safest destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, ensuring peace of mind for parents. With pristine beaches like Meads Bay and Rendezvous Bay offering endless opportunities for relaxation and exploration, children can frolic in the gentle surf while parents unwind on the soft white sands. Engage in exciting adventures like dolphin encounters at Dolphin Discovery Anguilla or scenic ferry rides with GB Ferries, creating cherished memories for the whole family. It is also one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit.

8. Bonaire

IM Score: 31

Its calm atmosphere and small size offer a sense of security, while its rich marine life and picturesque landscapes ensure endless exploration suitable for all ages. With a variety of family-friendly activities, from snorkeling to wildlife encounters, Bonaire facilitates cherished moments of bonding. The hospitable local community and convenient amenities further contribute to a seamless experience, providing families with all necessary comforts for a memorable vacation.

7. Curacao

IM Score: 33

Curacao is an excellent family destination in the Caribbean, often overshadowed but offering unparalleled value, particularly during hurricane season. Its allure lies in pristine beaches nestled in secluded coves, accessible snorkeling spots, and the adventure of visiting a deserted island. The vibrant capital, Willemstaad, promises diverse culinary experiences against a backdrop of European charm. Accommodation choices range from budget-friendly beachfront resorts to exclusive boutique luxury.

6. St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

IM Score: 34

The US Virgin Islands offer families the convenience of traveling without a passport, with direct flights from the US to St. Thomas' international airport (STT). This exempts travelers from customs clearance, making it hassle-free, especially for families with kids. This accessibility, coupled with its appeal to first-time international vacationers, earns the US Virgin Islands a spot on the best Caribbean islands for families list. It is one of the child-friendly islands in the Carribean.

Click here to see the 5 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families is originally published on Insider Monkey.