In this article, we will take a look at 20 Best Countries to Move to from USA. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Countries to Move to from USA.

Once known as the land of immigrants, the United States may now be experiencing a shift toward becoming a land of emigrants. While the American government does not formally measure the number of people leaving the country, the State Department estimates the figure to be around 9 million. However, according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas (AARO), when excluding Americans who are outside of the country for reasons other than living abroad (such as tourism), the figure stands at around 5.4 million in 2023.

What is Pushing Americans to Move Abroad?

A Gallup survey conducted in 2018 revealed that approximately 16% of Americans expressed a desire to leave the country permanently. Notably, 40% of women under the age of 30 expressed this desire, along with 22% of those who disapproved of the Trump administration and 7% of those who approved of it. Canada emerged as the desired destination for most respondents.

A more recent survey by Preply in 2023, targeting around 3,000 Gen Z US residents aged between 18 and 26, found that 25.6% cited social programs (such as universal healthcare) as the primary reason for considering leaving the country. Other motivating factors included the desire for new cultural experiences (18.9%), the high cost of living (18%), and dissatisfaction with the US political environment (17.7%). Additionally, 59% of respondents mentioned that the prevalence of gun violence in the country influenced their decision to emigrate. Interestingly, variations were observed across different states regarding this trend. For instance, residents of Memphis and Tennessee expressed a higher inclination toward leaving, whereas those in Nashville did not voice such opinions.

While the cost of living has become a significant factor driving emigration among American residents, iconic US companies such as Medtronic Plc. (NYSE: MDT) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have had to make major financial decisions due to the US government's tax regime and inversion rules. In 2016, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) abandoned its $160 billion acquisition deal of Allergan due to sudden US Treasury rules aimed at discouraging inversion. Similarly, Medtronic Plc. (NYSE: MDT) acquired Covidien for $42.9 billion in 2014 and relocated its headquarters to Ireland in order to benefit from tax savings.

American Expat Community

American expatriates are dispersed across more than 160 countries, with preferences varying. Approximately 40% opt for the Western hemisphere (Canada, Central and South America), while 26% move to Europe, 14% to East Asia and the Pacific (including Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia), and another 14% settle in the Middle East.

Most American expatriates gravitate towards developed nations, where they can enjoy comfortable living standards, various amenities, reasonable costs of living, tax advantages, and lucrative job prospects. Companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) play a significant role in facilitating the transition for US residents moving abroad by providing job opportunities and assistance with relocation.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) maintains a global, mobile workforce presence and is renowned as one of the largest employment-sponsored visa firms. Their Global Mobility Plan is designed to assist workers navigating the immigration process. Additionally, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently introduced 14 new benefits, including free estate planning and mental health care, further demonstrating the company's commitment to easing the lives of its employees.

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), with operations in various countries such as Canada, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom, presents another highly attractive job opportunity for American expatriates. In 2023, Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) was recognized among the companies offering the best employee benefits and perks.

20 Best Countries to Move to from USA

Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 Best Countries to Move to from the USA, we analyzed articles such as 15 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English, 15 Easiest Countries for Second Passport for US Citizens, and 20 Best Countries to Relocate to. Additionally, we took into account the cost of living index rank from Numbeo for the year 2024. We then ranked the countries, for which data was available, in descending order of rank.

Let us now move to our list for 20 Best Countries to Move to from USA.

20. Ireland

Cost of Living Index: 66.5

Ireland stands out as an appealing destination for US expats for several reasons. English is one of the official languages in the country and is widely spoken by approximately 97% of the population. Moreover, Ireland is recognized as one of the safest countries globally. Although the cost of living may be slightly higher than in some other European countries, with an individual's monthly expenses (excluding rent) averaging around $1,070, it remains affordable. Additionally, healthcare is accessible, and immigrants, particularly highly skilled individuals and entrepreneurs, often find the country conducive to their well-being.

19. France

Cost of Living Index: 66

France, one of the most developed nations in the world, offers the allure of a high standard of living. While the cost of living index places the country among those with a somewhat higher cost of living, with individuals spending about $1,040 monthly (excluding rent), it remains lower than in many other countries. The potential prospects in France, particularly for skilled workers and entrepreneurs from the US, are bound to entice them to establish roots in the country.

18. Finland

Cost of Living Index: 65.5

Ranked amongst the top happiest nations in the world and renowned for providing a high quality of life, Finland is not only the best country to relocate to for people from around the world but also for Americans seeking improved prospects in life. Additionally, the country is proficient in English language, ensuring easy integration for US citizens. With an estimated monthly cost for a single person (excluding rent) amounting to $1,004, Finland boasts a respectably low cost of living.

17. Luxembourg

Cost of Living Index: 65.3

Luxembourg experiences a high inflow of immigrants, which is not surprising given the high quality of life that the country offers its citizens. This makes it the top choice for relocation for people from around the world, including those from the US. With a cost of living, excluding rent, at $1,026, Luxembourg provides a comfortable and easy lifestyle for its residents.

16. Netherlands

Cost of Living Index: 64.3

The Netherlands stands out as one of the best countries to move to from the US due to several factors. US expats settling in the country can expect a high standard of living, enjoying numerous amenities at an affordable cost. With an estimated monthly expenditure of $1,038 (excluding rent), individuals can live comfortably. Additionally, while the official national language is Dutch, English is widely spoken, particularly in the BES Islands of the Netherlands. This ensures that Americans would not encounter a language barrier in their new country.

15. The United Kingdom

Cost of Living Index: 63.7

For years, this country has been a magnet for immigrants from around the world, drawn by the high quality of life enjoyed by its citizens. US citizens, too, have opted for this destination when making the decision to move. With a cost of living index slightly better than that of the US, it appears to be a feasible choice to move to from US.

14. Belgium

Cost of Living Index: 63

Ranking high on the human development index and offering many necessities of life with high quality, this country is an enticing destination for US expats. With a significant portion of the population proficient in English, relocating US citizens would feel at home. The cost of living in the country, excluding rent, is around $1,003 for a single person. Considering all these factors, the country is undoubtedly a top choice for US residents looking to relocate.

13. Germany

Cost of Living Index: 62.7

Among developed economies, this country provides one of the best standards of living, offering various facilities and low-cost healthcare and education. Fluency in the English language is observed in major cities, further enhancing the experience for American immigrants. Additionally, the cost of living in the country is affordable, with a monthly cost of just $1,052 for a single person, excluding rent.

12. Sweden

Cost of Living Index: 62.2

US residents can move to this country without any concerns about the standard of living they would experience. A significant portion of the population, especially the younger generation, speaks English. In addition, the country provides ample opportunities for talented individuals. Moreover, the cost of living is relatively low, with expenses for a single person totaling just $984 per month, excluding rent.

11. Italy

Cost of Living Index: 58.9

For Americans with ancestral links in Italy, acquiring citizenship can be one of the easiest ways to move to the country. Additionally, relocating here would be beneficial due to the low cost of living, where only $933 is needed to cover monthly expenses (excluding rent) for an individual, making it one of the best countries to move to from US.

10. Cyprus

Cost of Living Index: 57.1

Cyprus is another European country that can quickly attract US residents, especially those with the means to buy citizenship. Moreover, with its low cost of living, Cyprus stands out as a highly feasible option for US residents looking to move away from the high living costs in their home country. An individual can live comfortably in Cyprus by spending just $935 per month, excluding rent. Therefore, Cyprus emerges as one of the best countries to move to from the US.

9. Malta

Cost of Living Index: 55.1

Malta has emerged as a favorite expat destination, including for US residents. The country offers one of the best and easiest citizenship through investment programs, attracting many wealthy individuals seeking a second passport. With a cost of living index score of 55.1, Malta ranks reasonably well, promising a comfortable life for its residents. The monthly cost of living for an individual amounts to about $860, excluding rent.

8. Estonia

Cost of Living Index: 53

Several factors make Estonia one of the best countries to move to from the US. From its warm and comfortable climate to its high standards of living, along with being one of the cheapest European nations, Estonia offers numerous advantages. Additionally, with English as the second language in the country, US expats can easily find a niche for themselves here. The cost of living is just $912 for a single person's monthly expenses, excluding rent.

7. Slovenia

Cost of Living Index: 49.3

Slovenia, ranked highly on the Human Development Index, has been attracting immigrants for quite some time now, particularly high-skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and students. Additionally, Americans can find relief from their high cost of living by considering Slovenia, where the monthly expenses for a single individual, excluding rent, amount to just $874.

6. Czechia

Cost of Living Index: 48.6

US residents considering relocation to the country can expect to experience numerous advantages, including inexpensive, high-quality healthcare, active expat organizations, potentially excellent work opportunities and packages, a prevalence of the English language, and a low crime rate. Additionally, the monthly cost for a single person is as low as $814, excluding rent.

