In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 best red wines under $50. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global wine market, the state of the American wine industry, and the recent acquisitions in the wine industry, and go directly to 5 Best Red Wines Under $50.

Wine culture is almost as old as civilization itself, with the drink always holding significant spiritual importance in human history. In Greek mythology, Dionysus was the wandering god who discovered the vine and taught men the art of vinification. Wine was the staple around which Greek philosophy, art, poetry, religion, music, and political life revolved. The ancient Egyptians also reserved wine for religious rituals, believing the 'spirit' brought one into communion with the gods. It was also offered to the dead for their afterlife and the deceased would often have five different types of wine in their burial chambers – even Tutankhamun was buried with fine white wines. In the same way, on the other side of the world, the Chinese revered Yidi, the god of wine and alcohol, who created the beverage as a gift to the emperor.

In fact, the religious significance of the fermented tipple didn’t perish along with the ancients, but it is still an important symbol in Christian tradition today. Wine is a constant in Christianity – it is said to be a gift of God to humanity, it’s in the Last Supper, it symbolizes Christ’s blood, and it is used in modern rituals.

Global Wine Market:

Wine is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Wine Producing Countries in the World – the global wine market size was valued at $441.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $698.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Wine is gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV offerings. The rising demand for premium and luxury wines, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of wine, and growing popularity of wine tourism are some of the key factors driving the growth of the wine market.

Story continues

State of the American Wine Industry:

The American wine industry has always assumed that younger generations would naturally increase their consumption of wine as they grew older, but the truth is that it’s not happening. A report by the Silicon Valley Bank shows how wine hasn’t gained the same traction among those under 60 as it has for baby boomers. Of the survey respondents aged 35 to 44, 29% said they were more likely to bring beer to a party, while 28% said they would bring wine. Even younger drinkers, aged 21 to 34, were more likely to bring beer, spirits, a flavored malt beverage or hard seltzer over wine. But ask the same question to 65 year-olds and 49% are likely to grab a bottle of vino.

Winemakers and advertisers are missing out on younger consumers by failing to produce wines that fit their budgets and neglecting to reach out to them with targeted marketing campaigns. The notions of health, sustainability, and responsibility are essential to buying decisions for the Gen Z and millennials, and although many wineries are already addressing this, their messaging is only sometimes connecting to these young drinkers. In order to appeal to these whole new demographics of consumers, the wine industry as a whole has to take steps to inspire curiosity and intrigue about wine, and to highlight the aspects that would appeal to them.

Recent Acquisitions in the Wine Industry:

It was announced in October that Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE), one of the leading wine companies in the world, has bolstered its luxury portfolio with a deal to acquire Paso Robles-based DAOU Vineyards for an upfront consideration of $900 million, plus an additional earn-out of up to $100 million. Founded in 2007, DAOU has been among the fastest growing luxury brands in the industry recently, rising from 305,000 cases in 2019 to 590,000 cases last year. The acquisition, which is subject to the U.S. antitrust approval, includes the DAOU brand, DAOU Mountain Estate and hospitality site, four boutique luxury wineries, and around 400 acres of vineyards in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. Earlier this year, DAOU bought a 173-acre vineyard in the Val d’Orcia region of southern Tuscany, but that asset is not part of the acquisition.

Tim Ford, the CEO of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE), said:

"The U.S. is the world's largest wine market and we're beyond thrilled to add DAOU to our portfolio, cementing our position as a global luxury wine leader. This is a transformative acquisition that will accelerate the growth of our luxury portfolio globally and paves the way for new luxury consumer experiences. DAOU is an award-winning luxury wine business with an outstanding track record for growth and we have grand plans for DAOU to become the next brand with the international scale and luxury credentials of Penfolds. With DAOU, we will be well-positioned to connect with a new generation of wine lovers, combining tradition with innovation, culture-led experiences, and global distribution."

With a revenue of over $2.47 billion last year, the Melbourne-based Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

It was also revealed earlier this month that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA), a California-based luxury wine company, has reached an agreement with the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) for the acquisition of Sonoma‑Cutrer Vineyards, in a deal worth around $400 million. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) will receive an ownership percentage of approximately 21.5% in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) and $50 million in cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Sonoma‑Cutrer brand trademarks, facilities, and six vineyards in two appellations will join Duckhorn’s fine wine brands. Upon closing the deal next year, the Jack Daniel’s maker will receive two seats on The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Board of Directors.

Sonoma-Cutrer, known for its Russian River Ranches Chardonnays, operates six vineyards in Sonoma County, California, and had net sales of $84 million in the year ending July 31st.

Both, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), rank among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Most Extraordinary Red Wines Under $50 in 2023.

20 Best Red Wines Under $50

racorn/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to sources such as VinePair, WinePros, Liquor, Reddit etc., looking for the Highest Quality Red Wines Under $50. We picked wines that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two wines had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced from multiple sources, including Wine-Searcher, Total Wine & More etc. As wine prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

20. Chateau Buena Vista Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $49

This full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon hails from vineyards throughout the Napa Valley, and is a rich and opulent red wine with intensity, structure, and power. An enticing bouquet of blackberry and plum with notes of bay leaf spring from the glass.

Founded in 1857, and spanning from Sonoma and into Napa, Buena Vista is California’s first premium winery, now re-born under the vision of Jean-Charles Boisset.

Grown in nearly every major wine producing country in the world, Cabernet Sauvignon is known as the King of Red Wines.

19. Duckhorn Napa Valley Merlot 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $48

Inspired after a visit to Bordeaux, Dan Duckhorn produced the first vintage of Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Merlot in 1978. Embodying the alluring beauty of great Napa Valley Merlot, this wine reveals vibrant aromas of red currant, ripe plum, black raspberry, cherry, and sweet baking spices, with hints of tea leaves and cocoa.

The Duckhorn Napa 2020 is one of the Best Merlot Wines Under $50.

18. Louis M. Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $44

The 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon has notes of black cherry, blackberry, and plum, complemented by hits of toasted oak, dried currant, and baking spice. The grapes for this wine were handpicked from several of the winery’s premium Napa Valley vineyards, including William Hill, Sun Lake, Cypress Ranch, Sage Canyon, and other select growers.

The Louis M. Martini winery was acquired by E. & J. Gallo in 2002.

17. J Vineyards Russian River Pinot Noir 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $42.5

Crafted from up to 100 individual small lots, this appealing Pinot Noir delivers a harmonious blend of fruitiness and complexity that's sure to impress even the most discerning wine enthusiasts.

Since 1986, J Vineyards & Winery has developed a reputation as one of the top sparkling and varietal wine producers in California. The brand was acquired by E. & J. Gallo in 2015.

The J Vineyards Pinot Noir is among the Best Red Wines Under $50 According to Reddit.

16. Obsidian Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $39

The Estate Cabernet is the signature wine of Obsidian Ridge and embodies the complexity and wildness of the site. Significantly tannic but also flavorful enough to pull it off, this full-bodied wine is a good candidate for further aging. Obsidian wines are the only Cabernet Sauvignons in California (perhaps the world) aged in 100% Hungarian oak barrels.

15. Charles Krug Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $35

This 2017 is a blend of 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, 5% Petit Verdot, and 3% Petite Syrah, aged in French Oak for 16 months. This wine offers tremendous value and is made in large enough quantities for wide distribution, adding to its appeal.

Founded in 1861, Charles Krug is the oldest winery in Napa Valley. The winery is known for its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly winemaking practices, and has received ample recognition for its efforts in this regard.

The Charles Krug CS 2017 is one of the Best Bottles of Wine Under $50.

14. Stags’ Leap Merlot 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $35

With freshness exhibiting its southern Napa origins, this 2019 Merlot is a great tasting red wine that leaps from the glass with layers of ripe black cherry, blackberry, and dark raspberry, alongside baking spice notes of cinnamon spice, vanilla, and crème brûlée.

It was announced earlier this year that the Italian group Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest Italian family-owned fine wine producers, has completed its acquisition of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

13. Barone Ricasoli Brolio Chianti Classico Riserva 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $29

Barone Ricasoli is the oldest winery in Italy. It is here, in 1872, that the blend for Chianti was created. This one is ripe and layered, with red fruit, chestnut, floral notes, cedar and a fresh, food-friendly acidity.

Based at the famous Castello di Brolio in Gaiole, Barone Ricasoli is known for its top-quality Sangiovese-dominant wines, and has a reputation for fair pricing.

The Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Riserva 2019 ranks among the Best Red Wines Under $30.

12. Felsina Berardenga Chianti Classico 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $26

A pure and highest quality wine out of the gate, the Chianti Classico Berardenga is fresh with aromas of pine sap, anise, and cherry lozenge. This wine delivers dense tannins that exert influence on the finish, yet it remains balanced.

Founded in 1966 by Domenico Poggiali, Felsina has a strong focus on crafting excellent Chianti Classico, specifically in the Castelnuovo Berardenga district, which is in the southeastern corner of the appellation. The Berardenga label represents a plentiful annual production of around 250,000 bottles.

11. Château de Fonbel Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $26

Made from Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, and Petit Verdot by Château de Fonbel, the 2020 is punching above its weight, with a refinement yet exuberance that's not normally seen at this price point.

One of Bordeaux’s most renowned proprietors, the Vauthier family, have owned St. Emilion Château de Fonbel since 1971, and the wine produced here is one of the best values in the region.

10. Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $45

One of the Best Red Wines Under $75, this is a quintessential Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with a blend of 95% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Petit Verdot, and 1% Merlot. Flavors of ripe blackberry, baked fruit tart, strawberry, and a touch of espresso enhance the wine’s balanced acidity and continue through to a long and lingering finish.

Napa Valley’s Frank Family Vineyards was acquired by the Australian Treasury Wine Estates in 2021, in a deal worth $315 million.

9. Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz 2018

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $30

Bin 28 was named after the Barossa Valley Kalimna vineyard purchased by Penfolds in 1945 and from which the wine was originally sourced. One of the Best Red Wines Under $40, Kalimna Bin 28 offers a showcase of warm-climate Australian Shiraz – ripe, robust, and generously flavored.

Owned by Treasury Wine Estates, Penfolds are one of Australia's most famed and respected producers.

8. Halos de Jupiter Côtes du Rhône 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $20

From vineyards situated on remarkable terroirs such as Signargues, Cairanne, and Rasteau, this wine is a blend of very old Grenache (75%), Mourvèdre (15%), and Syrah (10%). This wine was neither fined nor filtered before bottling in order to preserve its personality and intensity, and around 28,500 bottles of this Great Value Red Wine were produced.

Based on aggregated critic scores, this is one of the top 10 Côtes du Rhône wines.

7. Bodegas El Nido ‘Cleo’ 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $49.99

Aged for 24 months in French & American oak, this wine is a blend of 70% Monastrell and 30% Cabernet Sauvignon. With its seductive aromas, luxurious flavors, and impeccable craftsmanship, it is a true testament to the artistry of Bodegas El Nido.

Bodegas El Nido is a premium wine brand based in the Jumilla region of Spain. The winery has gained international recognition both from wine critics, as well as the general global community of wine enthusiasts.

6. Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $49

The Spanish term ‘Las Alturas’ means ‘the heights’ – a fitting name for this vineyard located on one of the highest grape-growing benches in the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA. This 2021 wine is rich crimson in color with fragrant aromas of blackberry, sage, cherry, and hints of rich dark chocolate.

In 2022, Joe Wagner, a fifth-generation winemaker and founder of Belle Glos, announced the launch of its newest varietal and the brand’s first white wine, Belle Glos Glasir Holt Chardonnay.

The Belle Glos Pinot Noir 2021 sits among the Best Red Wines Under $100.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Red Wines Under $50.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Best Red Wines Under $50 is originally published on Insider Monkey.