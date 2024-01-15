In this article, we will list and explore 20 cheap tropical places to live that speak English. You can skip our detailed analysis on the economic dynamics of tropical countries and go directly to our list of 5 Cheap Tropical Places to Live that Speak English.

Tropical regions experience consistently warm temperatures throughout the year. These areas are renowned for their rich biodiversity, hosting a multitude of unique plant and animal species that have adapted to the lush and humid environments. Tropical climates are often characterized by distinct wet and dry seasons, contributing to the formation of vibrant ecosystems such as rainforests and coral reefs. Such destinations typically thrive on tourism, agriculture (focused on tropical fruits and spices), and natural resources.

Key Economic Dynamics of the Tropics: Tourism

According to Science Direct, in 2023, the tropics served as the residence for 3.3 billion people, accounting for roughly 40% of the global population. Projections suggest that the worldwide urban population will reach 6.3 billion by 2050, with approximately 60% of this growth occurring in tropical countries.

Simultaneously, per World Tourism Organization, in Q3 2023, global tourist arrivals rose by 22%, also indicating a strong summer in the Northern Hemisphere. By July, international arrivals reached 92% of pre-pandemic levels. Overall, tourism recovered to 87% from January to September 2023, and was estimated to hit nearly 90% by year-end. Projections had estimated international tourism receipts at USD 1.4 trillion in 2023, equivalent to 93% of the 2019 total.

These global dynamics are particularly pertinent for regions like the Caribbean, as it heavily depends on travel & tourism, contributing 13.9% to the GDP in 2019 and 9.1% in 2021. Eight of the top ten most tourism-dependent countries globally are in the Caribbean, and supported 15.2% of jobs in 2019, slightly decreasing to 13.4% in 2021. Despite a 3% annual growth rate between 2010 and 2019, exceeding regional economic growth, the sector lags behind the global average of 4.2%. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a 53.2% GDP drop and a 25.8% employment decline in 2020, with the Caribbean experiencing the second-fastest recovery in 2021, contributing 36.6% to GDP growth and creating 311,000 jobs.

The region's recovery is ongoing, with WTTC projecting 27.2% year-on-year Travel & Tourism GDP growth in the current year, although still below the global average of 43.7%. Projected growth over the next decade suggests a 5.5% annual increase, more than double the overall economy's growth, with 916,000 new jobs by 2032. There's potential for higher growth, reaching an annual rate of 6.7%, resulting in a US$ 96.6 billion Travel & Tourism GDP in 2032 and creating 1.34 million new jobs, up from US$ 50.5 billion in 2022.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), and TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) are considered among the top players in the travel industry, offering a comprehensive range of services and platforms that cater to the diverse needs of travelers worldwide.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) recently has announced new travel collaborations in Europe. The partnerships include B2B technology, advertising, and supply distribution agreements. The objective is to establish a connection between European partners and the global traveler community of Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), thereby strengthening the company's presence in the continent.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has revealed that Ewout Steenbergen, the former finance chief of S&P Global, is set to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer within the travel company, as reported by Reuters. Commencing his tenure on March 15, 2024, Steenbergen will take over from David Goulden, who declared his retirement earlier this year following a six-year tenure with Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is set to launch a metaverse experience later in 2024. The concept revolves around enabling users to virtually explore attractions in well-known destinations such as Paris, Dubai, New York City, Chicago, and Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. This immersive experience by TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) aims to provide potential travelers with a preview of these locations before making their trip reservations.

Given this context, let's move onto 20 cheap tropical places to live that speak English.

20 Cheap Tropical Places to Live that Speak English

Methodology

To identify affordable tropical destinations where English is commonly spoken, we relied on data from Berlitz for the percentage of population that speaks English. After narrowing down to a handful countries for the English language, we ranked them on cost of living provided by Livingcost.org.

20 Cheap Tropical Places to Live that Speak English

20. Marshall Islands

English Speaking Population: 98.33%

Cost of Living: $1672

The Marshall Islands makes it to our list as an affordable tropical place where English is largely spoken. Its culture reflects its pre-Western roots and the impact of Western contact. Family, cooperation, and hospitality are at the center of Marshallese culture. It encompasses oral traditions, a clan system based on matrilineal descent, a social hierarchy linked to land ownership, respectful greetings, conservative religious views, and a cuisine featuring staples like rice, meats, and coconuts.

19. Barbados

English Speaking Population: 93.91%

Cost of Living: $1355

Barbados is a popular tourist destination featuring attractions such as Harrison's Cave Eco-Adventure Park, St. Nicholas Abbey, Carlisle Bay, Bathsheba Beach, Barbados Wildlife Reserve, Mount Gay Visitor Centre, Hunte's Gardens, Cherry Tree Hill, Bridgetown, and Morgan Lewis Windmill. The island is also celebrated for its beautiful beaches, caves, gardens, plantations, nature reserves, historical sites, delicious cuisine, and world-class rum. Water enthusiasts can enjoy snorkeling, diving, and fishing activities.

18. Saint Kitts & Nevis

English Speaking Population: 78%

Cost of Living: $1224

St. Kitts & Nevis has an attractive tax system and offers a wide range of outdoor activities, making it an appealing destination for those seeking a diverse and relaxed lifestyle. The country provides accessible healthcare services through both public and private medical facilities. This tropical island offers a cost of living that is comparatively lower, and the majority of its residents are English speakers.

17. Antigua & Barbuda

English Speaking Population: 80%

Cost of Living: $1172

Antigua & Barbuda has a diverse economy that is mainly driven by tourism, offshore banking, and agriculture. The nation's two islands offer beautiful beaches and historic sites that attract many tourists, which is a significant contributor to its GDP. In addition, offshore financial services play a vital role in the economy. Agriculture, especially the cultivation of sugarcane and cotton, also contributes to the nation's economy.

16. Palau

English Speaking Population: 92.5%

Cost of Living: $1159

Palau is a well-known destination for natural wonders, with a beautiful underwater world that has been recognized as one of the Seven Underwater Wonders of the World. Diving is a popular activity in the region, thanks to its fantastic dive sites and diverse marine life. Palau gained its independence in 1994, after being a part of the United Nations Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands under the administration of the United States.

15. Trinidad & Tobago

English Speaking Population: 87.74%

Cost of Living: $1128

Trinidad & Tobago takes the 15th rank on our list of cheap tropical destinations that speak English. As the southernmost island nation in the Caribbean, it comprises two primary islands and numerous smaller ones. The capital, Port of Spain, is situated on the northwestern coast of Trinidad. Recognized for its diverse population, the country reflects a blend of African, Indian, and European influences. Trinidad & Tobago are also known for their rich culture and multiple sports teams.

14. Grenada

English Speaking Population: 90.91%

Cost of Living: $1096

Grenada is an island nation in the West Indies known for its unspoiled beauty. It is referred to as the "Isle of Spice" due to its production of nutmeg and mace. In 1974, the country gained independence, and it's presently a constitutional monarchy with two legislative houses. Its economy is mainly driven by agriculture and tourism. The island flaunts serene beaches, beautiful scenery, cascading waterfalls, hot springs, and rainforests, making it an ideal destination with a lower cost of living. Furthermore, English is vastly spoken amongst its population.

13. Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

English Speaking Population: 95%

Cost of Living: $998

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines is a sovereign state in the Caribbean, located in the Lesser Antilles island arc. The economy of the country is heavily dependent on tourism and agriculture. The political environment in the nation is stable, and it has a parliamentary democracy system of government. The country showcases beautiful landscapes, including volcanic mountains, rainforests, and pristine beaches, and is also known for its vibrant culture, which is a blend of African, European, and indigenous Carib peoples' heritage.

12. Guyana

English Speaking Population: 90.55%

Cost of Living: $898

Guyana is a country located on the northern coast of South America, with a diverse economy driven by agriculture, mining, and oil production. Sugarcane, rice, gold, bauxite, diamonds, and manganese are the primary exports. Recently discovered oil reserves have led to increased investment and job opportunities, and the government is working to develop infrastructure and establish policies for sustainable resource use to further enhance economic growth.

11. Dominica

English Speaking Population: 94.03%

Cost of Living: $866

Dominica is a small island nation in the Eastern Caribbean known for its lush rainforests, volcanic terrain, and eco-tourism. The country's economy relies heavily on agriculture and tourism, and it has a successful citizenship by investment program that attracts foreign investment. Overall, Dominica is a temptingly affordable tropical place to live in that speaks English.

10. Belize

English Speaking Population: 81.65%

Cost of Living: $859

Belize is a country located in Central America. Its economy is driven by diverse sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and services. The country's natural beauty, Mayan ruins, and barrier reef are popular attractions that draw tourists from all over the world.

9. Zimbabwe

English Speaking Population: 82.07%

Cost of Living: $845

Zimbabwe offers a tremendously affordable overall lifestyle in a tropical setting for English speakers. Agriculture and mining are key sectors, and efforts are underway to stabilize the economy. Several reforms have been introduced recently to improve the business environment and attract foreign investment. Despite these efforts, the economy still faces significant challenges, including high unemployment, inflation, and a shortage of foreign currency. However, the country's potential for growth and development remains a key attraction for investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

8. Sierra Leone

English Speaking Population: 83.53%

Cost of Living: $749

Sierra Leone is a West African nation that underwent a civil war in the early 2000s. However, the country has made significant strides in recent years towards rebuilding its economy. Mining and agriculture are two of the major contributors to the country's recovery. Despite this progress, Sierra Leone still faces significant challenges, especially in the areas of healthcare and education.

7. Nauru

English Speaking Population: 96.67%

Cost of Living: $697

Nauru is a small Pacific island nation with a low population. It has a limited economy that heavily relies on phosphate mining. However, this has caused significant environmental damage, making it difficult for sustainable development. The government is working on developing alternative sources of income, promoting tourism, and focusing on renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

6. Uganda

English Speaking Population: 89.9%

Cost of Living: $652

Uganda takes the 6th spot on our list of English speaking tropical places with an affordable living. Uganda has a growing economy driven by agriculture, services, and recent oil discoveries. Challenges include poverty, welfare issues, political instability, and feeble healthcare. However, the country is inching towards modest advancements in economic development.

Disclosure: None. 20 Cheap Tropical Places to Live that Speak English is originally published on Insider Monkey.