20 Cities with the Worst Roads in the US

Navigating through the urban sprawl of the United States can be a grueling experience for motorists, with some cities standing out for their notoriously challenging road conditions. From pothole-ridden streets to perpetual traffic congestion, these cities are synonymous with the frustrations of commuters and travelers alike. Whether it's the crumbling infrastructure of the Rust Belt or the perennial gridlock of major metropolitan areas, the following cities have earned a reputation for harboring some of the worst roads in the nation, testing the patience and endurance of drivers daily.

The Economic Toll of Poor Road Conditions in the United States

Poor road conditions in the US are influenced by various factors, including weather hazards, inadequate road maintenance, malfunctioning traffic signals, and distracted or impaired drivers. These factors contribute to a significant number of car accidents, leading to fatalities and substantial economic costs.

The economic impact of bad roads on cities is profound. In 2019, car accidents in the US cost approximately $242 billion annually, with about $99 billion attributed to medical care and productivity losses. The total value of societal harm from motor vehicle crashes in 2019 was nearly $1.4 trillion, encompassing various costs such as medical expenses, lost productivity, legal fees, insurance administration costs, and property damage. Additionally, traffic congestion from accidents can lead to economic losses due to delayed deliveries, reduced work hours, and increased fuel consumption.

Infrastructure funding and maintenance pose significant challenges in addressing poor road conditions. Public expenditures at state and federal levels are essential for maintaining transportation facilities that are crucial for economic development. However, establishing analytical relationships between transportation investments and economic benefits remains challenging. Investments in infrastructure are vital for reducing accident rates and improving economic productivity. Efforts to enhance highway system efficiency and productivity are ongoing through research studies focusing on highway performance measures and their correlation with economic vitality.

Financial statistics reveal the staggering costs associated with traffic crashes in the US. Traffic crashes cost American society $340 billion in 2019, with taxpayers bearing $30 billion. The total economic cost of car accidents in the US annually is estimated at around $242 billion, with about $99 billion attributed to medical care and productivity losses. The total value of societal harm from motor vehicle crashes in 2019 was nearly $1.4 trillion. Traffic crashes cost America almost $1 trillion annually, with significant financial burdens from medical expenses, property damage, legal fees, and emergency services.

Enhancing Road Infrastructure and Safety in the United States

The United States boasts an extensive interstate highway network catering to high traffic volumes, with approximately 288.4 billion vehicle miles traveled in August alone, per the Federal Highway Administration. The nation allocates roughly $7 billion annually to support the planning, design, and maintenance of bridges and structures, ensuring robust transport connectivity and safety for residents.

Despite strides in infrastructure, unpaved and poorly maintained roads pose risks, leading to costly repairs and fatal collisions. In 2021, 39,508 fatal motor vehicle crashes claimed 42,939 lives, prompting substantial investments in road infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, spearheaded by the Biden administration, pledges $550 billion between 2022 and 2026 for roads, bridges, transit, water infrastructure, resilience, and broadband. Additionally, initiatives like the National Roadway Safety Strategy disseminate public safety information and prioritize lighting along corridors to enhance road safety, alongside speed management programs to ensure pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Several American companies actively participate in enhancing roadway networks, including Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J), and Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD).

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is a critical player in American transport infrastructure, boasting a robust balance sheet and market-leading position. With total revenue hitting $1.93 billion in the latest period, Sterling focuses on high-margin, low-risk projects and serves diverse end markets, including government agencies and Fortune 100 companies. Positioned for further growth, particularly in geographic solid markets such as the Southern & Southwestern U.S., Rocky Mountain States, Nevada, California, and Hawaii, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) aims to expand its margin products and venture into adjacent markets while maintaining solid recurring revenues. Emphasizing sustainability, the company follows ESG frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is a leading player in American transport infrastructure, specializing in advanced design, engineering, and program management services. Focused on modernizing aging infrastructure and post-pandemic economic recovery, Jacobs contributes significantly to aviation, highways, bridges, ports & maritime, and rail & transit sectors. Notable projects include designing critical highway infrastructure for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor and completing underground engineering for the US's first full-scale wave energy test facility. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) aims for growth in platforms and technologies by 2025 while emphasizing sustainability and community concerns. Additionally, the company manages Intelligent Transportation Systems for Florida's Turnpike, enhancing traffic management for safe and efficient travel.

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) specializes in constructing and maintaining roadways across six southeastern states, which are vital to American transport infrastructure. With remarkable growth, FY23 saw a 20% revenue increase, net income up by 129%, and adjusted EBITDA up by 57%. Notably, the company achieved a record backlog of $1.60 billion. Looking ahead to FY24, continued growth is projected, with a 16% revenue increase in Q1 FY24 and a substantial backlog of $1.62 billion. Success is attributed to strategic execution outlined in its ROAD-Map 2027 and a healthy bidding environment supported by public infrastructure investments. Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) prioritizes detail, safety, and operational excellence, positioning for future success.

Let's now head over to the list of cities with the worst roads in the US.

20 Cities with the Worst Roads in the US

Our Methodology

Our methodology has meticulously ranked cities based on a consensus to determine those with the worst roads in the US, which involved evaluating various reddit threads on the topic. We scored cities based on their number of mentions and upvotes in our reddit research. Considering these factors, we have arrived at a definitive ranking of cities renowned for their worst road conditions, presented in ascending order of scores.

20 Cities with the Worst Roads in the US

20. Hartford, CT

Insider Monkey Score: 0.05

Hartford, CT, has some of the worst roads in the US, with crash-prone areas including U.S. Route 44, Broad Street, Route 15, New Britain Avenue, and Franklin Avenue. Aggressive driving and distracted driving contribute to accidents. Connecticut's I-84 and I-95 are among the most disliked highways due to congestion, I-84 ranking 26th in a survey of 3,000 drivers.

19. Boston, MA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.1

Boston, MA, faces significant infrastructure challenges, including gridlock traffic, deteriorating roads, and issues with public transit like the MBTA, leading commuters to lose an average of 99 hours annually in traffic. Massachusetts allocates approximately $5.7 billion annually for road maintenance, covering snow removal and emergency services. The state spends $1.8 billion on roads and bridges annually, with $1 billion in debt service. Despite this investment, Massachusetts still adds $1.4 billion annually to its road maintenance backlog for deferred maintenance.

18. Springfield, MA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.15

Springfield, MA, faces significant challenges with its road infrastructure due to limited funding and maintenance issues, heavily relying on Chapter 90 funds for roadway maintenance. Massachusetts ranks fourth in the U.S. for having some of the worst roads, with 29.5% of major roadways in poor condition, costing drivers an average of $620 per year. Despite recent efforts to improve road infrastructure, including securing $15 million for street safety enhancements citywide, ongoing funding gaps and limited financial support for municipal buildings hinder comprehensive development in Springfield and Western Massachusetts.

17. San Bernardino, CA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.2

San Bernardino, CA, is known for having some of the worst roads in the United States, particularly in the Riverside area, posing safety risks and challenges for motorists, which reflects broader challenges in infrastructure maintenance nationwide, highlighting the need for significant investments to address road quality and safety concerns.

16. New Haven, CT

Insider Monkey Score: 0.25

New Haven, CT, faces significant road challenges, impacting residents and the economy. Discussions on transportation funding, including unspent funds in the Special Transportation Fund surplus, raise questions about resource allocation. Motorists in the New Haven Metro Area lose nearly $2,100 annually due to road conditions and congestion, emphasizing the need for substantial investments in infrastructure maintenance and improvements to boost economic productivity.

15. Concord, CA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.3

Concord, CA, is renowned for its deteriorating roads, with 75% rated as poor and only 5% deemed suitable, which leads to over $1,000 in annual vehicle operating costs per motorist. The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 was implemented to address this issue. Similar cities like San Francisco and San Jose face comparable challenges, with motorists spending over $1,000 annually on repairs.

14. Sacramento, CA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.35

Sacramento, CA, one of the cities with the poor roads in the US, faces significant road infrastructure challenges due to budget constraints, resulting in poor road conditions and design. Despite significant annual maintenance spending, an $800 million backlog persists in Sacramento County alone. The average pavement condition index is 55 for the city and, even worse, 46 for county roads. Poor street design has caused over 140 fatal hit-and-run incidents since 2018.

13. Honolulu, HI

Insider Monkey Score: 0.4

Honolulu, Hawaii, struggles with significant road infrastructure challenges and is known for having some of the worst roads in the US. Limited land and heavy traffic congestion, particularly on the H1 freeway, strain the city's road networks, worsened by increasing travel demand and threats from sea-level rise. In fiscal year 2021, the city invested $7.87 billion in capital assets, including roads, funded by revenue from sources like real property tax. Major projects focused on street and bridge rehabilitation, park improvements, and housing renovation.

12. Seattle, WA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.45

Seattle, Washington, suffers from some of the worst roads in the US, with downtown traffic ranking Twelfth worst. Commute times have worsened post-pandemic, exemplified by a 6-mile trip taking 15 minutes and 17 seconds in 2023, compared to 14 minutes and 10 seconds in 2021. Reports highlight Washington state's highways as among the nation's worst, with overbuilding cited as hindering industry growth. Financially, the city's roads are deemed on a "glide path to failure" by the Washington State Department of Transportation, indicating significant concerns about sustainability and maintenance costs.

11. Tulsa, OK

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5

Tulsa, Oklahoma stands eleventh among the cities with the worst roads in the US. Poor road conditions lead to high vehicle maintenance costs, with drivers in similar cities paying around $1,025 annually. Despite efforts like the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, low funding levels hinder infrastructure improvements. While Oklahoma's infrastructure has improved, it still ranks fourth nationally, indicating progress amid ongoing challenges.

10. Oklahoma City, OK

Insider Monkey Score: 0.55

Oklahoma City, OK, faces challenges with its road infrastructure, with federal funding administered by ODOT regardless of ownership. Debt financing through OCIA has been essential for highway development. The city's economy is expected to grow significantly in 2023, and it stands to receive $2.5 billion from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for infrastructure improvements, addressing road issues, and enhancing transportation networks.

9. New Orleans, LA

Insider Monkey Score: 0.6

New Orleans, LA, grapples with some of the worst roads in the US. The city is initiating a $2 billion capital repair program for its street network to address this. However, despite the pressing need, New Orleans spends only an average of $3.8 million annually on street maintenance tasks like pothole repairs, highlighting a significant gap between required investment and current spending levels.

8. Milwaukee, WI

Insider Monkey Score: 0.65

Milwaukee, Wisconsin stands eighth among the cities with the worst roads in the US, with 46% in poor condition. Drivers in the area spend an extra $2,500 annually due to road conditions. The high costs for drivers underscore the pressing need for infrastructure improvements in Milwaukee and across the state.

7. Bridgeport, CT

Insider Monkey Score: 0.7

Bridgeport, CT, grapples with poor road conditions exacerbated by Connecticut's ranking as the 4th worst state for roads and bridges. Substandard roads in New England cost consumers $800 annually, with urban drivers spending around $377 yearly. The City of Bridgeport's General Fund Operating Budget for fiscal years 2020-2021 outlines allocations for debt service, public transportation, highway maintenance, and personnel expenses, reflecting efforts to address infrastructure challenges.

6. New York City, NY

Insider Monkey Score: 0.75

New York City stands sixth among the cities with the worst cities in the US, spending approximately $7 billion annually on infrastructure maintenance. The city faces financial strain due to funding shortfalls and aging systems, with half of the state's roads in fair or poor condition and 10% of bridges in poor condition. While the Comptroller's Office projected a small surplus for FY 2024, looming budget shortfalls in aviation and transit operations underscore infrastructure maintenance and upgrade challenges.

