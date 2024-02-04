In this article, we will take a look at the 20 countries with the best English accent in the world. If you would like to skip our analysis of the language learning market, you can go directly to the 5 Countries With The Best English Accent in The World.

As of 2023, approximately 1.46 billion people worldwide speak English, constituting nearly 18.07% of the total population. Among English speakers, 26% consider it their first language, while 74% use it as a second language. The total number of English speakers surpasses Mandarin Chinese, the second-most spoken language, by approximately 28%. Projections indicate that by 2050, the global count of English speakers will reach 2 billion. Moreover, the annual growth in English speakers increased from 1.13 billion in 2019 to 1.46 billion in 2023, reflecting a 29.20% rise over the five-year period. This growth can largely be attributed to globalization, as English has become the primary language for communication in many fields, including business, science, and law.

The worldwide English language learning market was valued at $21.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $70.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Meanwhile, the offline learning segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 14.8% and reach $40.6 billion by the end of 2030. The United States and China are among the countries with the largest English language learning markets. In the United States, the English language learning market size reached $5.6 billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to achieve a market size of approximately $17.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2030. Other notable language markets include Japan and Canada, which are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.5% and 13.8%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. You can also check out the Top 10 English Speaking Countries in Europe here.

Story continues

Key Players in the Language Learning Market

Many key players in the industry are contributing to the English language learning market by offering a variety of language services. Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is one of the prominent industry players. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) specializes in delivering language education platforms through websites and mobile applications catering to schools, universities, and individual learners. The company offers customized, gamified lessons, concise learning modules, flashcards, podcasts, and English proficiency tests. Duolingo's incubator platform enables bilingual individuals to collaborate and create new language courses by sharing their linguistic expertise. In March 2023, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) also introduced Duolingo Max, a learning model that uses GPT-4 technology. This feature provides advanced feedback, including AI-driven elements such as "Explain My Answer" and "Roleplay."

Here's what Artisan Partners said about Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“We initiated new GardenSM positions in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), SPX Technologies and Smartsheet. Duolingo is an app-based learning platform that currently derives most of its revenues from subscriptions to its language learning app. However, it has expanded into new education verticals with the launch of Duolingo ABC, an early childhood education app, and elementary math. The company uses an ad[1]supported freemium model, and it is the most downloaded language learning app in most countries outside China. Duolingo has differentiated itself with a unique gamified approach that is at the core of its user engagement strategy while its machine learning algorithms leverage monthly users and daily tracking events to improve the overall learning experience and adapt personalized learning pathways for each user.”

Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) is another popular company operating in the digital English learning market. The company provides more than 600 English language courses that cover aspects ranging from pronunciation to business communication skills. Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) has also recently included features such as language learning through AI-generated features and virtual reality. In the Q4 2023 earnings call, the management revealed that it added 24 million new learners to the platform during the year, resulting in a global learner base exceeding 140 million. Furthermore, the company’s network of educator partnerships expanded to include over 325 leading corporations and universities. Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) recorded annual revenue of $636 million, reflecting an increase of 21% over the last year. Furthermore, companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are also playing a role in reducing language barriers. In August 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) introduced SeamlessM4T, which is an all-in-one multilingual AI translation model. This technology enables communication through both speech and text across various languages, making cross-language interactions easier for users.

With this context in mind, let's begin our list of countries with the best English accent in the world.

20 Countries With The Best English Accent in The World

Feng Yu/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We referred to a number of reputable sources, such as Babbel, The Lingwist, Preply, and Reddit threads, to shortlist the 20 countries with the best English accent in the world. After selecting countries based on the consensus opinion from these multiple reports, we used the Education First English Proficiency Index (EPI) to objectively rank them. With the exception of one country, the list is organized in ascending order according to the EPI scores.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20 Countries With The Best English Accent in The World

20. Republic of Ireland

English Proficiency Index: N/A

The Irish accent is one of the most liked accents globally. In a survey of 1000 people in the US and worldwide, about 36% found the Irish accent to be the best. English, being the second official language in Ireland, is spoken fluently by 99% of the population in the country.

19. France

English Proficiency Index: 531

In France, the younger population and individuals in the service industry are proficient in English. People often consider the French English accent to be quite pleasant.

18. Russia

English Proficiency Index: 532

Although Russia is ranked at the 41st position in terms of English language proficiency, the Russian English accent is widely appreciated. English is also taught in schools in Russia and has become more popular due to globalization.

17. Italy

English Proficiency Index: 535

In Italy, English is a compulsory subject in schools, leading to widespread proficiency among Italians. English has become the second most spoken language in the country. Italians are known for their generally pleasant accent when speaking English.

16. Spain

English Proficiency Index: 535

Spain has a moderate proficiency in English. However, in major cities like Madrid and Barcelona, residents exhibit clear English communication with good pronunciation.

15. Switzerland

English Proficiency Index: 553

Switzerland holds the 30th position on the English Proficiency Index. English is among the most commonly spoken languages in the country. There also have been conversations regarding making English the fifth official language of Switzerland due to its popularity. In schools, the Swiss are taught British English and have accents that closely resemble the British accent.

14. Czech Republic

English Proficiency Index: 565

In the Czech Republic, English is part of the curriculum in primary schools and is widely used in business settings. Proficiency in English is high in tourist-heavy areas, such as Prague. Czechs generally have a clear accent and pronunciation when speaking English.

13. Luxembourg

English Proficiency Index: 575

In Luxembourg, approximately 80% of the population speaks English fluently with clear pronunciation. English is commonly used and understood in Luxembourg City, where it is taught in schools and widely used in the international banking sector.

12. Hungary

English Proficiency Index: 588

Hungary, ranked 17th on the English Proficiency Index, generally exhibits clear and understandable English pronunciation. While the accent might be a bit different, it is considered one of the best English accents in the world.

11. Finland

English Proficiency Index: 597

In Finland, where early English education is common in schools, approximately 70% of the population can speak English fluently. Finns often exhibit an ability to develop an American accent easily, as their pronunciations closely resemble American English.

10. Greece

English Proficiency Index: 602

Greeks often have a clear English accent, as they give priority to accurate pronunciation. English is the second most popular language in Greece, with about 51% of the population proficient in English as a first or second language.

9. Germany

English Proficiency Index: 604

Many Germans prioritize speaking English with correct pronunciation and grammar. Around 56% percent of people in Germany are proficient in English, with some businesses even adopting it as their primary language. The country is at the ninth place on our list of countries with the best English accent in the world.

8. South Africa

English Proficiency Index: 605

English is one of South Africa's 11 official languages. Although most South Africans speak English as a second language, it is the most widely spoken language and the predominant language in business. Additionally, universities in South Africa have English learning programs that result in a higher English proficiency. The South African accent is largely influenced by southeastern England.

7. Portugal

English Proficiency Index: 607

In Portugal, English is commonly spoken in Lisbon and various towns like Cascais, Costa da Caparica, and Ericeira. It is a second language for Portuguese speakers. Portuguese speakers have a clear and understandable English accent.

6. Sweden

English Proficiency Index: 609

People in Sweden are known to have good English pronunciation, mainly due to the similarities between Swedish sentence structure and English. English is commonly used in Sweden, mainly in workplaces where it is the primary language of communication. This regular exposure to the language results in the country’s high ranking on the English Proficiency Index.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries With The Best English Accent in The World. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Countries With The Best English Accent in The World is published on Insider Monkey.