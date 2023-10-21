In this article, we will be navigating through the global chicken industry while covering the 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Countries With The Highest Chicken Consumption.

The Global Chicken Industry

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global chicken market was valued at $312.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $429.11 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.45% from 2022 to 2028.

Region wise, Asia Pacific is the major consumer of chicken meat. The region also accounts for the most chicken imports. Chicken consumption is especially high in countries such as China, Japan, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Major chicken producing areas include the United States, Brazil and the European Union.

What's Happening in the Industry?

The demand for poultry has been on the rise due to an increase in population, urbanization as well as disposable incomes. Chicken is emerging as a popular meat choice as the world witnesses high beef prices amidst cattle shortages and high input costs. Chicken is also deemed an affordable choice which is high in protein and has low fat to offer. Inflation hit customers are especially satisfied with this choice. On January 28, Bloomberg reported that the shift from high end meat products such as beef to chicken has been prevalent since the Coronavirus outbreak. The beef sales have been declining in countries such as Brazil where beef served as the primary protein source for years. In Argentina, barbecuing beef was a tradition that has recently converted into a luxury. Low quality cuts which are available for cheaper prices are being utilized as an alternative. Hence, the overall chicken demand is booming under the existing conditions of the global chicken and beef industry.

Dominant Industry Players

The global chicken market is saturated with many incumbents and emerging players. Some of the dominant companies in this industry include Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) started off as a chicken business. As of now, it retails breaded, fresh chicken, grilled as well as frozen chicken. On October 6, Reuters reported that the current high prices of chicken at grocery stores will benefit the company since consumers are turning more towards chicken products than more expensive beef and pork. The feed costs for chicken are also declining which enlarges profit margins for chicken producers like Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). In August, prices of whole fresh chickens and bone-in legs hit records. The chicken demand is expected to grow further since consumers still prefer chicken as a cheaper alternative to high-end protein meats.

BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) operates as one of the largest exporters of poultry around the world. The company’s product portfolio includes fresh, marinated and frozen whole and cut chicken. On August 2, the company reported that it has entered into a joint venture with Halal Products Development Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) aims to locally supply chicken products in the country. As of 2022, Saudi Arabia imported 564,476 metric tons of Brazilian chicken products. Plans to set up halal business headquarters in Saudi Arabia were also disclosed. This joint venture will fulfill the halal dietary requirements in the region through a halal meat industry.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) is a major industry leader in poultry production. The company merged with Wayne Farms to form a new privately held poultry business known as Wayne-Sanderson Farms. On August 15, the partnering firm, TARGAN, Inc. announced a partnership with Wayne-Sanderson Farms under which the company’s poultry systems will be used in broiler hatcheries of Wayne-Sanderson Farms across the United States. TARGAN’s innovative technologies to optimize the hatchery process will be first installed in the third quarter of 2023.

Now that we have taken a look at the chicken industry, let's move to the 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. Meanwhile, you can also take a look at countries with the highest meat consumption.

20 Countries With The Highest Chicken Consumption

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 countries with the most chicken consumption, we have sourced data from the official Supply Utilization database of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO. We selected the metric ‘Food’ since it is the total amount of the commodity available as human food during the year. It includes the quantities available to the producers themselves and those sold at the retail level or otherwise consumed by the population. Chicken was selected as the commodity.

We further screened the database to find the top 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. The latest data available was from 2020. Finally, we have ranked the countries in ascending order of their consumption of chicken, in tonnes, as of 2020.

20 Countries With The Highest Chicken Consumption

20. Canada

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.36 Million Tonnes

Canada has experienced a solid demand for chicken which also leads to the country importing large quantities of chicken. The Canadians consumed a total of 1.36 million tonnes of chicken in 2020 which makes Canada one of the countries with the highest chicken consumption.

19. Peru

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.39 Million Tonnes

Peru is a major consumer of chicken. The country tends to be one of the largest consumers of chicken in Latin America as chicken is a major source of protein in the local diets. In 2020, Peru consumed 1.39 million tonnes of chicken.

18. Myanmar

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.43 Million Tonnes

Chicken consumption has been on the rise in Myanmar. The country consumed a total of 1.43 million tonnes of chicken in 2020. Following fish, chicken is a popular choice in Myanmar.

17. Saudi Arabia

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.48 Million Tonnes

Saudi Arabia is one of the 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. In 2020, the country consumed 1.48 million tonnes of chicken. The country is also a major importer of chicken products to fulfill the local consumption needs for chicken.

16. Malaysia

Chicken Consumption as of 2020: 1.55 Million Tonnes

Malaysia ranks as a top consumer of chicken. Chicken is a popular meat choice in the country. In 2020, Malaysia consumed a total of 1.55 million tonnes of chicken.

Some of the top companies in the global chicken production and processing market include Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

15. Turkey

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.6 Million Tonnes

The poultry sector in Turkey is well-developed and mainly comprises chicken. Chicken is a common protein source in the country which makes it one of the 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. In 2020, Turkey consumed 1.6 million tonnes of chicken.

14. The United Kingdom

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.67 Million Tonnes

The United Kingdom is a significant consumer of chicken among other countries. Chicken is a popular British choice as compared to beef, lamb, and pork. The country consumed a total of 1.67 million tonnes of chicken in 2020.

13. Colombia

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.69 Million Tonnes

Chicken is a staple component of the consumer diet in Colombia. The demand for affordable chicken has been growing which makes the country another major chicken consumer. In 2020, Colombia consumed 1.69 million tonnes of chicken.

12. Philippines

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 1.7 Million Tonnes

The Philippines ranks as one of the countries with the highest chicken consumption. Chicken has also replaced pork in the Philippines, which was a major protein source before. The country consumed 1.7 million tonnes of chicken in 2020.

11. South Africa

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 2 Million Tonnes

Chicken consumption in South Africa is driven by the increasing prices of lamb and beef. Thus, it is a preferred source of protein. In 2020, the country consumed 2 million tonnes of chicken which makes it another country with a high chicken consumption.

10. Argentina

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 2.04 Million Tonnes

Argentina also ranks as a country with a high chicken consumption. The local poultry industry is developed and the country also engages in poultry exports. In 2020, the chicken consumption in Argentina was 2.04 million tonnes.

9. Iran

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 2.2 Million Tonnes

Iran is one of the 20 countries with the highest chicken consumption. Although chicken prices are on the rise in the country, it is considered an essential part of Iranian cuisine. Chicken consumption in Iran was recorded at 2.2 million tonnes in 2020.

8. Japan

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 2.3 Million Tonnes

Chicken meat consumption has increased in Japan. Chicken is popular for its low fat and high protein content among the Japanese. In 2020, the country consumed 2.3 million tonnes of chicken.

Investors who wish to seek exposure to the global chicken industry can look up Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) and Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

7. India

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 3.54 Million Tonnes

India is one of the countries with major chicken consumption since the average income and growing urban population have resulted in a steady rise in chicken demand over the years. The country consumed 3.54 million tonnes of chicken in 2020.

6. Indonesia

Chicken Consumption in 2020: 3.7 Million Tonnes

The demand for chicken is quite high in Indonesia. Chicken is a popular choice among Indonesians which is deemed affordable as well. In 2020, the country consumed 3.7 million tonnes of chicken.

