20 Countries with Highest Rate of Epilepsy

In this article, we will take a detailed look at the 20 countries with the highest rates of epilepsy with insights into number of epilepsy cases by country and population. For a quick overview of 5 countries with high epilepsy rates, read our article 5 Countries with Highest Rate of Epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that affects people of all ages. Recurrent seizures episodes of abnormal electrical activity in the brain characterize it. The prevalence of epilepsy worldwide is estimated to be 70 million people. Each year, approximately 2.4 million new epilepsy cases arise globally, with 90% of cases being from underdeveloped and developing countries. This means that about 1 in 100 people will have epilepsy at some point.

In high-income countries, epilepsy is estimated to affect 49 people out of every 100,000 each year. This figure can be much higher in low and middle income countries, reaching 139 per 100,000. Approximately 60% to 90% of affected individuals remain untreated due to limited healthcare access and the stigma surrounding condition.

However, up to 70% of people can live seizure-free lives if epilepsy is properly diagnosed and treated. With the right treatment, most people with epilepsy can live normal, productive lives.

A Look Into The Epilepsy Drug Market

The market for anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) is expected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2016 to $7.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%. The global epilepsy drug market is highly competitive, with several pharmaceutical companies developing novel products, obtaining government approvals, launching new products, collaborating, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Subsequently, the market is segmented into oral, intravenous, intramuscular, and others. The oral segment is the largest, accounting for most of the market share in 2021. This is due to the convenience and ease of use of oral medications.

Notably, North America is the largest market for epilepsy therapeutics, accounting for around 50.2% of the global market in 2021, driven by the improved healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of epilepsy in the continent.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE ) is a leader in developing innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The market cap of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is $68 million. In 2017, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZYNE) ZYN002 gel was being studied in adults with epilepsy with focal seizures, but the experiment was unsuccessful. In Q1 of 2023, Zynerba's expenses for R&D were $7.1 million. In the first quarter of 2023, Zynerba continued to focus on and execute its two lead programs with Zygel. Zynerba also continued to advance its manufacturing and commercialization plans for Zygel. The company completed a pre-commercial manufacturing run of Zygel and is on track to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to FDA for Zygel in second half of 2023.

Another stock operating in this space is Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE ). Neuropace is a medical device company that develops and markets the RNS System , a surgically implanted device that delivers electrical stimulation to the brain to treat epilepsy. The company's primary revenue source is the sale of RNS System, which is currently approved for treating adults with partial-onset seizures that are refractory to medication.

In 2022, Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) generated $ 45. 5 million revenue and gross margin was 71%. In 2022, Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) spent $21.9 million on R&D, an increase of $3.7 million from the prior year. The company expects to spend around $50 million on R&D in 2023. Neuropace's total revenue in over the trailing 12 months is close to $55 million. This represents an annual growth rate of 10% to 14% over the last few years. The company expects revenue growth to be driven by increasing utilization of its RNS System .

A third company operating in this space is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID ). Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including epilepsy. In 2022, total operating expenses of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) were $57.1 million, of which $24.6 million was spent on research and development. OV-935 (pipeline drug) signals growing revenue potential for Ovid Therapeutics. The lead product of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), OV101, is a novel, proprietary small molecule that is being developed for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that is often refractory to existing therapies. If OV101 is successful in these trials, it could be a breakthrough for treating Dravet syndrome and other forms of epilepsy.

20 Countries With Highest Rate of Epilepsy

Methodology

To rank the 20 countries with the highest rates of epilepsy, we collected data for the number of epilepsy cases in the world by country and population by country. We acquired the data for the Number of Epilepsy Cases by Country from multiple sources and for the Population from the World Bank . We then ranked the 20 countries with highest rate of epilepsy in descending order from 20 to 1, with 1 representing the country with the highest rate of epilepsy and 20 representing the country with lowest rate of epilepsy on our top 20 list.

In this vein, here is our list of the 20 countries with the highest rates of epilepsy in the world.

20 Countries with Highest Rate of Epilepsy

20. Egypt

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.08 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 0.72

In Egypt, among children and teens, nearly 10 out of every 1,000 are affected. The studies show that more children under 12 years old have epilepsy compared to teenagers, with 7.2 out of 1,000 children and 10.8 out of 1,000 teenagers having epilepsy.

19. Russia

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.5 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 3.55

In 2020, epilepsy deaths in Russia reached 718 , accounting for 0.04% of total deaths. For patients over 16, one available option is therapy using lacosamide-containing drugs. In 2022, Russia introduced its epilepsy drug , Lacosamide PSK, featuring lacosamide as the active ingredient, and it has been included in the vital and essential drugs list (VED).

18. South Korea

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.2 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 3.84

In South Korea, the estimated prevalence of treated epilepsy is 3.84 per 1000 people. Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) are the primary treatment, allowing up to 70% of patients to lead normal lives. South Korea offers 18 different commercially available AEDs.

17. Germany

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.4 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 4.75

Status epilepticus (SE), a life-threatening neurological emergency, requires immediate diagnosis and treatment. In Germany, the reported incidence of SE is between 15-23 per 100,000 persons. Complementing outpatient and inpatient care, epilepsy counselling services are essential, valued, and effective institutions. Germany has introduced specialized epilepsy counselling services (ECS) to inform, advise, and support patients with disease-related issues.

16. Nigeria

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 1.2 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 5.49

Epilepsy is a significant global public health issue, particularly in developing nations, including sub-Saharan African countries.

15. France

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.43 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 6.32

In France, epilepsy affects approximately 430,000 people, with 33,000 new cases annually, spanning all age groups but more prevalent in children and the elderly. In 75% of cases, it develops before age 18 and elevates the risk of premature death by 2 to 3 times compared to the general population, manifesting as single or lifelong seizures.

14. India

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 10 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 7.05

India accounts for 1/6th of the global burden of epilepsy, with an estimated 12 million people living with the condition. A 5-year follow-up study in Kolkata found an annual mortality rate of 7.6 per 100,000 and a SMR of 2.58.

13. China

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 10 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 7.08

Epilepsy remains a significant health concern in China, particularly in western provinces, with increasing incidence and prevalence from 1990 to 2019 and a growing burden among the elderly.

12. Spain

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.36 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 7.56

In Spain, drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) affects approximately 40% of patients despite the availability of third-generation anti-seizure medications (ASMs). Cenobamate is the first ASM approved in Spain for the adjunctive treatment of focal-onset seizures (FOS) in adult patients with DRE. The average cost of epilepsy treatment in Spain ranges from $3,849 to $19,310 and typically includes electrocardiogram, blood tests, brain MRI, consultation with a neurologist, video-EEG monitoring, and medication treatment.

11. Canada

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.3 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 7.71

Annually, the diagnosis of epilepsy affects 1 in 2000 individuals, with an average of 38 Canadians receiving this diagnosis daily. In Canada, the primary approach to managing seizures is administering anti-epileptic medication. While these medications do not cure epilepsy or its predisposition to seizures, they are typically effective in controlling seizure activity and eliminating seizures in approximately 50% of cases.

10. Japan

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 1 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 7.99

In Japan, an estimated 95% of individuals with epilepsy remain untreated despite the availability of affordable anti-epileptic medications listed on the national essential medicines roster. This lack of treatment includes insufficient training in epilepsy diagnosis and management among general healthcare personnel and prevailing community beliefs that attribute epilepsy to evil spirits or curses rather than recognizing it as a legitimate physical health condition.

9. South Africa

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.5 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 8.3

Epilepsy presents a notable public health challenge in Africa due to its high prevalence and incidence rates across different African nations. Particularly striking is the elevated prevalence and incidence of epilepsy in rural regions compared to urban areas. The limited availability of diagnostic tools in remote and rural areas represents a substantial barrier to accurate diagnosis and effective epilepsy control efforts.

8. Italy

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.5 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 8.49

In Italy, there are an estimated 33.1 new cases of epilepsy per 100,000 residents each year. The total cost of treating epilepsy in Italy varies depending on the patient's prognosis. For patients in remission, the average cost is 81.4 euros per patient. The average cost for patients with occasional seizures is 227.6 euros per patient. The average cost is 316.6 euros per patient for patients with active, non-drug-resistant seizures. The average cost for patients with drug-resistant seizures is 415.6 euros per patient. And for surgical candidates, the average cost is 581.8 euros per patient.

7. Pakistan

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.22 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 9.32

In Pakistan, epilepsy affects 1 in 100 individuals, given its status as a developing country. The primary treatment option for most epilepsy patients is anti-epileptic drug (AED) therapy. Given the intermittent nature of epilepsy symptoms, such as seizures, patients must take medications that may not yield immediate, discernible benefits.

6. United Kingdom

No. of Epilepsy Cases (Million): 0.63 Rate of Epilepsy (Per 1000 People): 9.4

In the United Kingdom, about 1% of people have epilepsy, meaning that around 600,000 people live with the condition. Every day, 87 people are diagnosed with epilepsy, and one in four new cases is in people over 65. Around 1,000 people die from causes related to epilepsy each year, but with the right treatment, over 60% of people with epilepsy could stop having seizures altogether.

