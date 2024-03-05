In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 countries with most antidepressant users in the world. If you do not want to learn about the global antidepressant market, head straight to the 5 Countries with Most Antidepressant Users in the World.

In today's global landscape, mental health awareness and treatment have become increasingly prevalent topics of discussion. One significant aspect of this discourse is the utilization of antidepressants, which serves as a metric for understanding the prevalence of depression and related mental health conditions within populations.

Global Antidepressants Market Dynamics

The global antidepressants market is experiencing significant growth, projected at $30.59 billion by 2029, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of mental illness, the presence of specialty centers, and annual drug launches. The market is segmented by drug class, indication, route of administration, end-users, and distribution channels. Key players in this market include Endo Pharmaceuticals plc, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Factors contributing to this growth include the rise in the prevalence of depression, an increase in awareness about depression, and advancements in research and development activities in the healthcare sector. North America is expected to witness significant growth due to the high prevalence of depression and the presence of key players manufacturing antidepressant drugs. In the US, around 17.3 million people suffered from major depressive episodes in 2017.

The country is expected to witness substantial growth in the antidepressant market due to rising rates of depression and an increasing number of post-traumatic depressive symptoms post-pandemic. The market size in North America stood at USD 6.00 billion in 2019, with major depressive disorder affecting an estimated 6.7% of the adult population each year. The rising prevalence of mental disorders like depression and increased emphasis on early diagnosis is driving demand for innovative drugs in the US market.

Story continues

Financial statistics show that the global antidepressants market size was USD 11.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $18.29 billion by 2027, per Fortune Business Insights. Europe has an estimated 40 million people suffering from depression annually, boosting demand for antidepressants in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to increasing sales of antidepressant drugs among adults.

Advancements in Mental Health Treatment: Antidepressants and Psychedelic Therapies

Antidepressant use in the US has been increasing, with 13.2% of adults aged 18 and over using them during 2015–2018, with higher usage among women. The top antidepressants by prescription volume include Trazodone, Fluoxetine, Bupropion, and Duloxetine. Sertraline and fluoxetine are among the most prescribed, with newer drugs like bupropion, venlafaxine, and duloxetine also gaining popularity.

Sertraline (Zoloft) remains the most prescribed psychiatric medication in the US, with over 38 million prescriptions in 2020 costing $523 million. Antidepressants are primarily used to alleviate symptoms of depression but also for conditions like OCD, social anxiety, panic disorder, GAD, and PTSD. They work by influencing neurotransmitters in the brain. While crucial, their effectiveness varies, requiring close collaboration between healthcare professionals and patients.

The rise in antidepressant use reflects increased recognition of mental health issues and the efficacy of these medications. Nonetheless, debates persist about potential overuse and the influence of pharmaceutical marketing on prescription rates. Nevertheless, antidepressants play a crucial role in treating mental health conditions and improving the quality of life for many individuals.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has made significant contributions to antidepressant development, including Zyprexa, Symbyax, and Prozac, addressing treatment-resistant depression. They continue researching these drugs, emphasizing mental health treatment improvement. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) also focuses on global medicine accessibility, ensuring essential medications like antidepressants reach those in need. Recent FDA approval of Symbyax for treatment-resistant depression highlights their innovative approach. Strategic investments, like acquiring Erbitux for colorectal cancer, demonstrate their commitment to healthcare advancement. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is poised to lead in mental health treatment and pharmaceutical innovation, prioritizing research, development, and accessibility for better patient outcomes.

On the other hand, Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) also focuses on innovative mental health treatments, developing psilocybin-assisted therapies for TRD, PTSD, and anorexia nervosa. Their COMP360 psilocybin treatment shows promise for TRD and received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)'s recent news includes positive outcomes for COMP360 therapy and the appointment of Guy Goodwin as Chief Medical Officer. Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has raised over $100 million and continues research with a focus on psychedelic-assisted therapies. Their strategies include patient-centered research, scientific rigor, and collaboration, with plans to participate in investor conferences and advance psilocybin-assisted therapies for depression and anxiety.

20 Countries with Most Antidepressant Users in the World

A scientist in a lab coat working with petri dishes containing biopharmaceutical drugs.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the most antidepressant users in the world based on annual sales of antidepressants per capita in 2021 and 2020. For the accuracy of data, we relied on the OECD.

Here is our list of the 20 countries with most antidepressant users in the world.

20. Slovakia

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $3.50

In 2021, Slovakia, one of the countries with most antidepressant users in the world, saw a 4.2% increase in antidepressant consumption, part of a broader European trend where usage has more than doubled in two decades, making Europeans the largest consumers globally. There's also a rise in anti-anxiety medication use, like diazepam or lorazepam, in Slovakia and other European countries, despite their addictive nature. Financially, Germany, Spain, and Italy spent significant amounts on antidepressants in 2020, posing a burden on citizens and governments, with Portugal allocating 4% of pharmaceutical sales to antidepressants.

19. Estonia

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $4.10

Estonia experienced a significant increase in antidepressant consumption from 2009 to 2022, with a 9.34% rise in 2022 alone, which mirrors a broader European trend, with the average consumption across 18 countries increasing from 30.5 to 75.3 dosages per 1,000 people per day from 2000 to 2020. OECD statistics confirm a consistent uptrend in antidepressant usage in Estonia, indicating a flourishing market for these medications.

18. South Korea

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $4.50

South Korea exhibits a notable reliance on antidepressants, with escitalopram and paroxetine being the most commonly prescribed, accounting for 22.4% and 18.7% of prescriptions, respectively. This preference suggests an apparent inclination towards these medications within the country.

17. Denmark

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $5

Denmark stands among the top countries with most antidepressant users, with around 9% of the population prescribed these medications in 2021. While the country experienced a 4% decline in antidepressant usage over the last decade, it remains a prevalent issue. Expenses related to antidepressant drug spending reflect a significant burden on citizens and the healthcare system.

16. Chile

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $6.20

Chile saw a significant increase in antidepressant consumption between 1992 and 2004, mirroring global trends. While the specific top-selling antidepressant isn't named, SSRIs are commonly prescribed. Concerns have been raised about price differences in the Chilean drug market, with variations of up to 6,000 Pesos potentially affecting accessibility and affordability for those in need of antidepressant medication.

15. Czech Republic

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $6.20

The Czech Republic has witnessed a remarkable 577% increase in antidepressant consumption, the highest in Europe, positioning the country as one of the world's top consumers of these medications. This surge in usage is reflected in the pharmaceutical market, indicating a significant demand for antidepressants over the years. Given these high consumption rates, it's probable that commonly prescribed medications like SSRIs or SNRIs are among the popular choices, as they are widely used globally for treating depression and anxiety disorders.

14. Slovenia

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $6.30

Sloveni, standing fourteenth among the countries with most antidepressant users in the world, has experienced a significant increase in antidepressant consumption, with 147,300 patients prescribed at least one antidepressant in 2018. Over a decade, the prevalence of antidepressant use rose by 16%, indicating a growing reliance on these medications. Sertraline, a widely prescribed SSRI, is among the most commonly sold antidepressants in Slovenia due to its effectiveness and mild side effects.

13. Norway

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $6.60

Norway has a significant number of antidepressant users, particularly among those aged 85 to 89, reaching approximately 61 users per thousand inhabitants in 2021. In 2011, nearly 300,000 Norwegians were prescribed antidepressants, constituting about 6.3% of the population, with sales nearing €50 million, which indicates a substantial financial commitment to mental health care, likely involving commonly prescribed drugs such as SSRIs or SNRIs to address depression and related conditions.

12. Finland

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $7.40

Finland, one of the top countries with most antidepressant users in the world, with a consumption rate of 67.6 defined daily doses (DDD) per 1,000 people in 2016, highlighting mental health challenges. The Finnish market for antidepressants is robust, with sales exceeding $34 million by 2026, indicating a significant investment in mental health treatment within the country.

11. Italy

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $8.10

Italy has experienced a significant increase in antidepressant consumption, quadrupling between 2000 and 2011 to reach 36.12 Defined Daily Doses (DDD) per 1,000 inhabitants per day. This rise primarily involves SSRIs, which are preferred over TCAs. Financially, Italy spent around $456 million (€440 million) on antidepressants in 2020, reflecting a significant burden on citizens and the country.

10. Sweden

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $8.50

Sweden stands tenth among the countries with most antidepressant users in the world. Between 2009 and 2022, there has been a steady rise in the number of antidepressant users. Notably, between 2006 and 2011, 1,274,552 individuals purchased at least one antidepressant medication from a pharmacy, indicating a significant demand for these medications within the population.

9. Austria

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $9.70

Austria is notable for its significant consumption of antidepressants, with an average defined daily dosage of around 63.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2021, ranking among the top countries globally. The consumption of psychopharmacologic drugs, including antidepressants, has been notable, with slight decreases observed in 2020 compared to 2019. Despite these reductions, the overall demand for antidepressants remains substantial in the Austrian pharmaceutical market.

8. Luxembourg

Annual Sales Per Capita (2021): $9.70

Luxembourg demonstrates significant antidepressant consumption, although it experienced a 4.2 dosage decrease per 1,000 inhabitants per day in 2022 compared to 2021. With a rate of 57 antidepressant users per 1,000 people, Luxembourg reflects notable antidepressant usage. Interestingly, individuals aged 65 and above in Luxembourg, as well as in 15 out of 19 countries, use antidepressants less compared to those aged between 50 and 64.

7. Germany

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $9.80

Germany is one of the countries that consume the most antidepressant drugs, with a 2.89% increase in 2021, reaching 1.8 dosages per 1,000 inhabitants per day. Escitalopram is a commonly prescribed antidepressant with a high incidence in certain regions. Financially, antidepressant consumption significantly impacts healthcare expenditures, with a 7.4% 1-year prevalence rate among health insurance members, differing by gender (male: 4.3%; female: 10.2%). These statistics highlight the substantial financial implications of antidepressant consumption in Germany.

6. Ireland

Annual Sales Per Capita (2020): $10.90

In Ireland, there's a significant prevalence of antidepressant usage, notably among children aged 0 to 15. There's a substantial increase in spending on antidepressant medications, especially in Northern Ireland, where expenditure surged by nearly £7 million within a year. The country's prescribing culture indicates high consumption of sedatives, tranquilizers, and antidepressants, with many users reporting daily consumption. Financially, Northern Ireland saw a notable rise in spending on antidepressant drugs in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Countries with Most Antidepressant Users in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 20 Countries With Most Antidepressant Users in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.