In this article, we take a look at 20 countries that will pay you to move there in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the topic, you can go directly to 5 Countries That Will Pay You to Move There in 2024.

According to the Interactive World Migration Report of 2022, there has been a worldwide increase of 128 million immigrants over the past three decades— the total reached 281 million people in 2020— the year of the Global Pandemic.

Speaking of the Pandemic, it’s important to note that like all the other aspects of life that were altered and changed during that time, the travel and migration industries experienced the same. During COVID-19, the borders were temporarily shut down, immigration was put on a halt, and the global economy suffered. The World Economic Forum reports that 114 million people lost their jobs to COVID-19 and the lockdowns that followed. With changes as huge as these, naturally, the way of thinking and perspectives changed for a lot of people as well.

After COVID, the people who (before the Pandemic) were ready to settle as full-time workers for any company as long as they had a job, became more concerned about advancing in their career and doing more. According to the Prudential Financial survey conducted in 2021, 80% of the participants said they would seek new opportunities to advance in their careers. In another survey, 42% of remote workers said that if their current employer does not continue to offer long-term remote work, they will seek new opportunities in a company that does. In other words, people have started prioritizing work-life balance and their careers more than they did before the Pandemic.

Consequently, there is also an increase in the number of full-time freelancers, meaning more people working remotely and independently. The MBO Partners found that full-time freelancers in the US grew by 59% between 2020 and 2022. This also means that during this time, the freelance market grew at an exponential rate. According to Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), one of the leading freelance platforms, 68 million Americans freelanced and contributed $1.27 trillion to the US economy in 2023, which is an increase of around $300 billion compared to 2019.

The boom in the freelancing world has also increased the number of nomads around the world. Now that the remote work lifestyle has made life more convenient, more people are looking to move to countries that fulfill their desires better. In fact, a study by MBO Partners finds that in 2023, 17.3 million American workers were describing themselves as digital nomads. Compared to 2019, there was an increase of 10 million American digital nomads by 2023.

Now, many rich countries (See: 15 Richest Countries That Pay You to Move There) are competing worldwide to cash in on the digital nomad trend and bring immigrants into their country as a solution to some of their own problems, such as skill shortage, rapid aging, or population discrepancy in the country.

Due to skill shortages, in most cases, private companies are the ones offering to pay for relocation to their migrant employees in countries where the national workforce is limited. Three of the most prominent examples of private companies practicing this are Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

All three companies are also leaders within their fields. In 2023, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) achieved a record revenue of $19.41 billion. In the same year, in December, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Figma mutually ended a $20 billion merger deal as well. Meanwhile, Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) had a net revenue of $1.67 billion in 2023. In 2024, Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) expects a site rental revenue of $6.37 billion.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) achieved a revenue of $383 billion in the fiscal year 2023. While it’s the leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, it is said to be left behind its rival in developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) products. But Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to invest $1 billion per year in developing AI technology, reports Bloomberg. Similar to companies increasing the pay of their employees to create more demand and offering the opportunity for relocation, countries facing population decline or skill shortage pay people as an incentive to move to their countries. Here is a list of 20 countries that will pay you to move there in 2024.

Let's now head over to the list of places that pay you to move there.

Our Methodology

For our list of 20 countries that will pay you to move there in 2024, we first gathered the list of countries whose governments pay you to move there. We then ranked the countries based on how much they pay. We have also mentioned who these government programs are eligible for, and why the government is giving out these incentives. The list is in ascending order.

20 Countries That Will Pay You to Move There in 2024

20. Mauritius

Pays: $440 to aspiring entrepreneurs

The island of Mauritius is offering around $440 to start a business there. To qualify, you’ll have to have a profitable business plan. Once you submit, it’s up to the government to accept or reject the application based on their criteria. Mauritius is known for its growing economy and is a very business-friendly country. Most of their economy is based on agriculture, tourism, and financial exports. Mauritius also offers free healthcare to residents.

19. Sicily, Italy

Pays: $5,420 or a house for 1€ to anyone looking to relocate

Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, has been shrinking in population for quite some time now. Although it is considered a part of Italy, it is geographically outside of it. Two towns on this island, Sambuca di Sicilia and Troina are selling houses to new residents for as low as €1 to bring the population back up to normal. However, you have to pay for the compulsory renovation of the house and make a deposit of $6000 as security to the state. The deposit will be refunded upon completing the renovation. Similarly, another town on the island, named Petralia Soprana, is offering $5,420 to individuals and families looking to permanently relocate to the town.

18. Legrad, Croatia

Pays: $4,000 + ($0.16 house) to qualifying people under 40

Legrad was once a populated village in Croatia, but due to urban migration, its population declined over time. So, now Croatia is offering a house in the village for just 1 Kuna, which is around $0.16. The house will most likely require a high renovation cost, but the state will chip in $4,000 to the total cost. To be eligible for this offer, you need to be under 40, financially stable, and have a degree. Also, you will be required to register residence in Legrad within 3 years.

17. Italy

Pays: $10,000 to students and researchers

The Italian government has a program called "Invest Your Talent". This project is aimed more at students and researchers who wish to further their careers while living in Italy. Invest Your Talent offers $10,000 and a visa for one year for all those who are accepted. There are even some smaller towns in Italy like Candela, Molise, and Vetto that are slowly on the decline in terms of population and are looking for more people to move there.

16. Japan

Pays: $10,000 to foreigners

Japan offers a one-year visa and up to $10,000 to foreigners to move to Japan, as a part of its regional revitalization program. This is to help the country with population imbalance and to increase income in rural areas. Japan has a good business environment and plenty of growth opportunities. The government also offers extra incentives for families looking to move to rural areas in Japan.

15. Austria

Pays: $10,000 to non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss citizens

Austria is one of the countries that'll pay you if you moved there. Under its Red-White-Red Card Program, Austria offers non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss working citizens $10,000 to move there. This program includes a one-year visa along with financial support. Since Austria is a difficult country to move to, and has many job opportunities, the Red-White Card program is ideal for working people from third-world countries who wish to relocate to Austria. As the conditions apply, Austria offers this program due to a shortage of skilled workers in the country.

14. England

Pays: £10,000 to teachers

England, a land full of aesthetic landscapes and vibrant modern cities, has an opportunity for teachers worldwide. While England has one of the best education systems in the world, currently, it's facing a shortage of teachers. In 2022-23, the country met only 59% of its teacher recruitment targets. So, to fill in the shortage, England is offering to pay £10,000 to teachers who are planning to move there.

13. USA

Pays: $15,000 to working and talented individuals

Some cities in the US, like Rochester, New York, are paying people up to $15,000 to move there. The “move to Rochester grant” includes home buyer grants and tailored programming once you move there. To be eligible for this grant, you must have a full-time remote job, be at least 18 years of age, and be able to relocate to Rochester within six months of application acceptance. With this program, the Rochester officials hope to find top-talent individuals and offer economic opportunities to them. The main industries in Rochester are the manufacturing, health imaging, and smart energy districts.

12. Canada

Pays: $15,000 to students

Canada is offering college graduates $15,000 in tax returns to stay in the country. The only requirement is that you need a post-secondary school graduate from certain approved institutions. Those accepted to receive this incentive will continue to receive the same amount for 10 years. During this time, they’ll have to file taxes and maintain residency on their own. If a remote employee residing in Canada wants to apply, this program is eligible and is open for them too.

11. Island of Sark

Pays: $20,000 to people looking to relocate

The Island of Sark is an island country located in the English Channel, known for its quiet and serene life. Sark has introduced the Sark Society program, which offers up to $20,000 and a year-long visa to those looking to relocate to the island. The program is open to all, but you must qualify to receive funding. With this initiative, the Island hopes to attract more residents and combat a declining population. The current population of the island stands at 562. People here are welcoming and the environment is safe. Tax policies and the business aspect of this island are particularly favorable for entrepreneurs as there are no taxes on income, capital gains, companies, inheritance, etc.

10. Greece

Pays: $21,600 to families

Greece is currently facing the crisis of a declining population and is looking for more people to live in the country so it can continue to grow and stimulate its economy. While there isn't an official country program to apply to, multiple cities in Greece offer a stipend for living there. The island of Antikythera, for example, offers a monthly payment of nearly $600 for the first three years, totaling $21,600. This is usually just offered for families as opposed to single individuals.

9. Ireland

Pays: $50,000 to entrepreneurs and small businesses

Ireland offers to pay entrepreneurs and small businesses who wish to start companies in their country, putting the country on our list of countries that pay you to move there. The incentive amount for the Irish Start-Up Entrepreneur Program is $50,000, alongside a one-year visa. This is an excellent opportunity for companies in the early stages of their business— with access to the EU and its market, there is an increased opportunity for business growth.

8. Spain

Pays: $50,000 to entrepreneurs

The government of Spain offers another program for entrepreneurs to start their businesses in their country. This includes an incentive of $50,000 and a one-year visa. Some cities even offer additional programs that pay people to move there. Typically these are offered for young couples who wish to begin a family and are even awarded additional money for each child they have. However, for some cities, applicants may have to live in the city for a set amount of time. Ponga, for example, requires that families live there for at least five years before applying for funding.

7. Denmark

Pays: $50,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs

Denmark is another country that appreciates skilled workers and is looking for entrepreneurs to move there. The government offers $50,000, support, and a one-year visa to aspiring entrepreneurs through its Startup Denmark program. The program is designed to help people start and set up new and unique businesses in the country— with a stable, growing economy and good business climate, Denmark is the ideal place for a startup.

6. Portugal

Pays: $5,243 to working individuals and $50,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs

The Portuguese government is paying people to work in the inland regions of the country through its Emprego Interior MAIS scheme, which pays in grants up to $5,243. Portugal offers a good quality of life and work-life balance, making it a great place for remote workers. Applicants are required to stay for up to a year if approved for this scheme. There is also the startUp visa scheme which offers $50,000 for people looking to start a business in the country.

