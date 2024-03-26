20 European Countries with the Best English Accent

In this article, we will look at 20 European countries with the best English accents. We will also discuss Europe's economic outlook. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 European Countries with the Best English Accent.

English is the lingua franca of Europe, with a large population speaking it as a second language. According to Foreign Language Learning statistics by Eurostat, approximately 88% of the students in upper secondary education in the European Union were learning English as a general program or as part of vocational training in 2021. Moreover, nearly 99% of the students in primary schools in Malta, Cyprus, Spain, Austria, and Poland were learning English as a foreign language during the same year.

Europe's English language learning market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2030, according to a report by Meticulous Research. Factors driving growth in the market include the growing influence of English in business and professional settings, increased investment in English language learning platforms, and the availability of low-cost language learning apps. Moreover, the transition towards artificial intelligence and digital learning are notable industry trends. To read more about language learning, you can look at 15 Best Duolingo Alternatives to Boost Your Language Skills and 12 Most Profitable Foreign Languages To Learn.

Europe’s Economic Outlook

According to the Winter Interim Report by the European Commission, the economy of both the European Union (EU) and the euro area is expected to grow at a slower-than-expected rate. The economy of the EU and the euro area grew only by 0.5% in 2023. Moreover, the growth expectations for both regions have been revised to 0.9% and 0.8% respectively. Looking ahead, the economy of the EU is still forecasted to expand by 1.7%, whereas the economy of the euro area will expand by 1.5% in 2025.

On the bright side, headline inflation is easing faster. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) of the EU is expected to fall to 3% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025 from a high of 6.3% in 2023. With inflation rates decreasing, real wages rising, and a strong employment rate, the overall economy is expected to stay resilient and accelerate gradually.

Story continues

Key Companies Driving the European Economy

Some of the leading companies in Europe include TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL), and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA). To read more about European companies, you can look at 25 Most Valuable European Companies Heading into 2024.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is a multinational multi-energy company that generates energy from natural gas, oil, biofuels, and renewable sources. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is based in France and is also involved in drilling and producing petroleum products. On February 7, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $2.16, with the total revenue for the quarter amounting to $54.77 billion, ahead of market consensus by $5.04 billion. Here are some comments from TotalEnergies SE’s (NYSE:TTE) Q4 2023 earnings call:

So we pursued our growing strategy in LNG, especially in the U.S., where we, once again, were the largest LNG exporter last year with more than 10 million tons of capacity and increased our future position to more than 15 million tons per year through our entry into the Rio Grande LNG project and its FID in July. We also reinforced our leading position in Europe ReGas with the startup of two additional FSRUs, so one in Germany, one in France. In Integrated Power business segments, we pursue our profitable growth strategy with an additional 6 gigawatts of renewable capacity. And we are able to generate more than $2 billion of CFFO, $2.2 billion compared to one – something like one last year. That means that we are able to more than double the CFFO generated by this activity over 2023.

Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) is a United Kingdom based integrated oil and gas company with operations running internationally. On February 1, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $2.22 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.36. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $78.73 billion. Here are some comments from Shell plc's (NYSE:SHEL) Q4 2023 earnings call:

We stand today in a position, where we are very pleased with not just the progress we are making, but the momentum that we are building towards that strategy, and we are absolutely convinced that, that strategy, if we can continue to deliver on the pace we are delivering, will unlock significantly more value than any other acquisition. Of course, you see that playing through. You see it through the stability of our cash flow generation. I mean, our Gulf of Mexico business, this last quarter produced at the record high, the highest in over two decades. Our Queensland Gas Company asset base is producing at a record high, the highest that since it started up 10 years ago. The quality of the CFFO is strong. Yes, there’s more to do to get Prelude and Monaca up and running.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is another leading player in the European economy that deals in automobiles. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Some leading brands manufactured and sold by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) include Fiat, Dodge, and Chrysler. On March 22, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) reported RAM Trucks Europe by Chrysler, a brand from Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing renewed its partnership for the 2024 season. The companies have been together for two successful years and aim for the FIM Motocross World Championship under this year’s collaboration.

With this context, let's look at the 20 European countries with the best English accents.

20 European Countries with the Best English Accent

17 Best European Countries to Move to from the USA

Our Methodology

To compile the list of 20 European countries with the best English accents, we considered the percentage of English speakers in the European countries and English First’s English Proficiency Index (EPI) 2023 scores. We sourced the percentage of English speakers from the European Commission’s Eurobarometer Survey from 2012. We hypothesize that countries with a higher English-speaking population in 2012 will also have a higher percentage currently and a better English accent than those with a lower population. To supplement our list with more recent figures on English proficiency, we used English First’s EPI scores. Furthermore, we have also incorporated population numbers for each country sourced from the World Bank, as of 2022, for additional context regarding the number of English speakers in a particular country. The list is arranged in ascending order based on the percentage of English speakers, our primary metric, and EF EPI score, our secondary metric. For instances where a tie-break was necessary, the secondary metric was used to break the tie.

20 European Countries with the Best English Accent

20. Czech Republic

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 27%

EF EPI Score: 565

Population (2022): 10.67 million

The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, ranks 20th on our list of European countries with the best English accents. It is a landlocked country situated in the Central Europe. Approximately 27% of the Czech Republic spoke English in 2012. Moreover, the country ranks well in the EF EPI index, scoring 565.

19. Romania

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 31%

EF EPI Score: 596

Population (2022): 19.05 million

Romania is a southeastern European country. It had a population of 19.05 million in 2022. The country ranks well in the EF EPI index, scoring 596. Moreover, approximately 31% of the population spoke English in 2012.

18. Poland

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 33%

EF EPI Score: 598

Population (2022): 36.82 million

Poland is 18th on our list of European countries with the best English accents. Approximately 33% of the population spoke English in 2012. Poland also ranks well on the EF EPI ranking, scoring 598.

17. Italy

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 34%

EF EPI Score: 535

Population (2022): 58.94 million

Italy ranks 17th on our list and had a population of 58.94 million in 2022. Approximately 34% of the Italian population spoke English in 2012. The country has an EF EPI score of 535.

16. Lithuania

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 38%

EF EPI Score: 576

Population (2022): 2.83 million

Lithuania is one of the three Baltic states of Europe. It ranks 16th on our list of European countries with the best English accents, with approximately 38% of the population speaking the language. Lithuania has an EF EPI score of 576, as of 2023, and had a population of 2.83 million in 2022.

15. Belgium

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 38%

EF EPI Score: 608

Population (2022): 11.69 million

Belgium is a Western European country with an EF EPI score of 608. Approximately 38% of the total population of Belgium spoke English in 2012. The country ranks 15th on our list of European countries with the best English accent.

14. France

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 39%

EF EPI Score: 531

Population (2022): 58.94 million

France ranks 14th on our list, and approximately 39% of the population spoke English in 2012. Moreover, the country has an EF EPI score of 531.

13. Latvia

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 46%

EF EPI Score: N/A

Population (2022): 1.88 million

Latvia is a European country situated on the coastline of the Baltic Sea. The country ranks 13th among the European countries with the best English accents. According to the Eurobarometer survey conducted in 2012, approximately 46% of the population spoke English. It had a population of 1.88 million in 2022.

12. Estonia

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 50%

EF EPI Score: 570

Population (2022): 1.35 million

Estonia is a Northern European country with an EF EPI score of 570. The country had a population of 1.35 million in 2022. Moreover, approximately half of the population spoke English, according to a Eurobarometer survey in 2012.

11. Greece

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 51%

EF EPI Score: 602

Population (2022): 10.43 million

Greece ranks 11th on our list of European countries with the best English accents. Greece ranks well on the EF EPI index with a score of 602. Approximately 51% of the population spoke English language in 2012.

10. Luxembourg

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 56%

EF EPI Score: 575

Population (2022): 0.65 million

Luxembourg is a small European country with a population of 0.65 million in 2022. The country ranks as the 10th European country with the best English accents. Moreover, around 56% of the population spoke English in 2012.

9. Germany

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 56%

EF EPI Score: 604

Population (2022): 83.78 million

Germany is a Western European country with a population of 83.78 million in 2022. The country ranks well on the EF EPI index, scoring 604. Moreover, approximately 56% of the German population spoke English in 2012.

8. Slovenia

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 59%

EF EPI Score: N/A

Population (2022): 2.11 million

Slovenia is a Central European country ranking 8th on our list of European countries with the best English accents. Its population was 2.11 million in 2022, and approximately 59% spoke English in 2012.

7. Finland

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 70%

EF EPI Score: 597

Population (2022): 5.56 million

Finland ranks 7th best on the list of European countries with the best English accents. Its population was 5.56 million in 2022, and approximately 70% spoke English in 2012. The country also ranks well on the EF EPI index with a score of 5.56 million.

6. Cyprus

Percentage of English Speakers (2012): 73%

EF EPI Score: N/A

Population (2022): 1.25 million

Cyprus is an Island country in the Mediterranean Sea. It is a considerably small country with a population of 1.25 million in 2022. Approximately 73% of the population spoke English in 2012. Cyprus ranks 6th among European countries with the best English accents.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 European Countries with the Best English Accent.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 European Countries with the Best English Accent is originally published on Insider Monkey.