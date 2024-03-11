In this article, we will look at the 20 highest-paying countries for biotechnology. We have also discussed the global biotechnology market along with key trends and players. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Biotechnology.

The Global Biotechnology Market

The global biotechnology market exhibited major growth, with a valuation of $1.38 trillion in 2023, projected to increase to approximately $4.25 trillion by 2033. This expansion is anticipated to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 to 2033. Notably, North America dominated the market in 2023, holding a major revenue share of 37.79%, while Asia Pacific followed closely behind with a share of 23.99%.

In terms of application, bio-pharmacy had the largest revenue share in 2023, capturing 41.73%, while bio-industries accounted for 24.33%. The US biotechnology market, valued at $246.18 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $763.82 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.90%. The Asia-Pacific region is set to witness sizable growth, with a forecasted growth rate exceeding 12.7% during the forecast period, attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government regulations.

Technological development, particularly in tissue engineering and regeneration, is driving market growth, with the segment commanding a major share in 2023. Additionally, chromatography is anticipated to witness rapid growth, offering precise analytical capabilities essential for various biotechnological applications.

Latest Key Trends in the Biotechnology Industry

In 2023, the biotechnological industry underwent major transformations, including layoffs and leadership changes. Investors reoriented towards fewer but more impactful deals, driven partly by the challenges faced by Silicon Valley Bank. This shift saw a decline in the number of deals, with only about 840 totaling approximately $24 billion compared to over 1,500 deals totaling nearly $60 billion in 2021.

Story continues

Moreover, technological breakthroughs have been notable, such as the FDA's approval of the first Crispr gene therapy, offering hope for treating genetic disorders. Additionally, whole genome sequencing, previously confined to research, entered clinical practice, enhancing genetic disease diagnosis and embryo screening in IVF clinics.

Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) saw major growth with GLP-1 drugs, witnessing increased sales and stock prices. Forecasts suggest these drugs could generate up to $400 billion annually in the United States alone.

The Key Players of Biotechnology Market in 2024

Two of the important players we’d like to discuss in the context of biotechnology are Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB). Let’s look at their recent developments.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s experimental weight-loss drug, in clinical trials, has shown promising results with notable statistics. In one study, patients experienced an average weight loss of 8.2% over 92 days with the highest dosage, compared to a 1.7% gain in the placebo group. Another study demonstrated a 14.5% weight loss over 85 days, with the weight loss maintained for up to 150 days. However, adverse effects were observed, with half of the high-dose group discontinuing after the first dose due to nausea and vomiting.

Despite the positive outcomes, concerns persist regarding the drug's side effects. Analysts anticipate further evaluation during the Phase 2 trials later in the year. Concurrently, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s stock saw a slight decline, contrasting with Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)’s significant increase of 5.8%, reaching a record high. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) also experienced a notable 4% increase in shares, attributed in part to Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s $11.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, aimed at enhancing production capabilities.

While Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s foray into the weight-loss drug market holds promise, analysts suggest it may take years before a market-ready product emerges.

On the other hand, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is facing challenges following the underwhelming demand for its once-promising Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. With a staggering 198,000 liters of mammalian capacity at its Swiss and North Carolina sites, primarily allocated for Aduhelm production, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is reassessing its manufacturing strategy with uncertain commercial prospects. The FDA's approval of Aduhelm in 2021 was overshadowed by CMS restrictions, leaving Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) struggling with major inventory write-offs and idle capacity, resulting in a reported loss of $45 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In response to these setbacks, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is adopting cost-reduction measures, aiming to save $500 million by eliminating Aduhelm infrastructure and reducing operational expenses. CEO Michael Vounatos hinted at a shift in focus towards other pipeline candidates, such as Lecanemab, indicating a potential redirection of manufacturing resources. Despite the challenges, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) remains committed to aligning its capabilities with evolving market demands.

20 Highest Paying Countries for Biotechnology

A scientist in a lab conducting research on cell-based therapeutics and biotechnology.

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for biotechnology we identified the countries with the highest demand for biotechnologists and then made a list for 30 countries with the average salaries for biotechnologists. Of those 30, the 20 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of biotechnologists for each country from the Economic Research Institute (ERI). The list is presented in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that uses a consensus approach to identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The website tracks the movement of corporate insiders and hedge funds. Our top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). So, if you are looking for the best stock picks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Spain

Average Salary: $60,353

Spain's biotech sector has experienced exponential growth and hence, attracted international investors. In 2019, it invested €940 million ($1.06 billion) in R&D, doubling over a decade. By 2020, funding exceeded €150 million ($168.5 million). BioSpain, a major industry event, drew over 2,000 attendees from 30+ countries, showcasing Spain's thriving biotech landscape.

19. Singapore

Average Salary: $64,787

Singapore's high-paying biotech sector is a result of strategic investments by the government dating back to 2000, aiming to diversify the economy. Billions have been poured into dedicated research hubs like Biopolis, attracting global talent. Singapore's long-term vision allows for sustained development, contrasting with short-term US cycles. Additionally, a focus on education, with funding for PhDs and university positions, ensures a skilled workforce. The sector has tripled in size in a decade, with predictions of further growth.

18. Italy

Average Salary: $66,694

Italy is among the highest paying countries for biotech owing to its burgeoning biotech industry and investment in research and development. Companies like Menarini Group and MolMed are key players in the Italian biotech sector.

17. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $66,933

Dubai's DuBiotech offers a compelling platform for biotech careers with its strategic advantages. Spanning 30 million square feet, it fosters innovation in a tax-friendly environment. Boasting a 50-year tax exemption and full foreign ownership, it attracts top talent and investment. The park's state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the Nucleotide Lab Complex, supports cutting-edge research and development. With over 400 companies and 4,000 professionals, it's a vibrant hub for collaboration and growth.

16. New Zealand

Average Salary: $69,354

New Zealand offers high salaries in biotech due to its advanced research infrastructure, government incentives, and focus on innovation. With a flourishing biotech sector supported by world-class universities and research organizations, the country attracts top talent globally.

15. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $72,787

The UK's biotech sector has seen remarkable success, evidenced by major contributions to the economy. With over £16.4 billion ($20.8 million) generated annually through drug manufacturing alone, it highlights the sector's strong financial impact.

14. France

Average Salary: $76,650

France is one of the best countries for biotech jobs, exemplified by startups like Toopi Organics. With an impressive €8.4 million ($9.15 million) funding from the EIC Accelerator, Toopi Organics has launched urine upcycling for agriculture, addressing major environmental challenges. In 2023 alone, Toopi Organics collected urine from nearly 2 million EU citizens and launched its first product, Lactopi Start, approved for organic farming in 5 EU member states. With expanding initiatives and supportive funding, France's biotech sector promises substantial growth, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and impact.

13. Finland

Average Salary: $80,668

Finland is a top-paying country for biotech owing to its strong innovation ecosystem, supportive government policies, high-quality research institutions, and skilled workforce. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strong investment in R&D, Finnish biotech companies attract talent globally, driving competitive salaries.

12. Ireland

Average Salary: $81,277

Biotechnology in Ireland continues to grow with Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s major investments. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s Grange Castle facility expansion, with a €1.2bn ($1.26bn) investment, has bolstered the country’s biotech sector. Set for completion by 2027, the project will double biological drug manufacturing capacity, creating 400-500 jobs. The campus, part of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s global biotech network, produces vital drugs and vaccines, including Paxlovid Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

11. Netherlands

Average Salary: $81,653

The Netherlands among the top countries for biotech salaries. The country has over 3000 firms investing €2.2 billion ($2.40 billion) in R&D as of January 2023. With a flourishing ecosystem supported by leading academic institutions, strategic collaborations, and government incentives such as tax relief, it's a hotspot for innovation. Notably, it ranks second globally for biotechnology patent applications, indicating its strong research environment.

10. Australia

Average Salary: $82,804

Australia is a true leader in biotech industry with over 1,400 companies, 80% of which are agile small to medium enterprises, contributing largely to R&D spending, totaling $4.2 billion due to the R&D Tax Incentives (RDTI). Implemented in 2011, RDTI's tax offset, scaled by turnover, serves as a lifeline for smaller biotechs, crucial for innovation and market entry.

It is also one of the highest-paying countries for microbiologists.

9. Canada

Average Salary: $82,980

In Canada, the biotech industry is growing, with companies like Takeda, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), Zymeworks, MedAvail, and Deep Genomics leading the charge in innovation. Takeda focuses on various medical fields including oncology and rare diseases, while Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) specializes in defeating chronic illnesses like diabetes and Alzheimer's. With an average salary of $82,980, it is one of the top 10 highest paying countries for biotechnology.

8. Austria

Average Salary: $87,730

Austria is among the top-paying countries for biotech jobs in Europe due to its strong emphasis on research and innovation, supported by government investment and a robust academic-industry collaboration. The country boasts a highly skilled workforce and a favorable business environment.

7. Germany

Average Salary: $89,073

Germany's biotech industry continues to grow with lucrative acquisitions like Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) purchasing MorphoSys for $2.9 billion, bolstering cancer drug development. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s acquisition provides access to MorphoSys' innovative treatments, enhancing their portfolio and fostering job growth in the high-paying biotech sector. The deal signals confidence in Germany's biotech prowess, offering substantial resources to expedite drug development.

6. Belgium

Average Salary: $94,354

Belgium is a powerhouse in European biotech, trailing only Denmark with a €40.1 billion ($43.69 billion) market capitalization by March 2023. Despite global economic downturns, Belgium's biotech sector has shown resilience, spearheaded by argenx's impressive 25% market value increase. However, smaller firms, valued under €1 billion ($1.09 billion), face volatility, sliding to seventh place in the European hierarchy with a combined value of €1.6 billion ($1.74 billion). It is one of the countries with the best pharmaceutical industry.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Biotechnology.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Highest Paying Countries for Biotechnology is originally published on Insider Monkey.