20 Highest Quality Ice Cream Brands in the US

According to Mordor Intelligence, the United States Ice Cream Market size is estimated at USD 19.03 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.72% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The increasing consumer demand for high-quality ice creams and unique flavors from around the world has resulted in a significant rise in ice cream consumption per person in the United States over the past decades. On average, Americans consume about 20.80 liters of ice cream a year, which is equivalent to over 5 gallons of ice cream per American. To meet the high demand, American ice cream makers produce an impressive quantity of over 870 million gallons of ice cream each year. Notably, in 2022, there was an increase of 1.3% in per capita ice cream consumption compared to the previous year, 2021.

Before moving forward to the highest quality ice cream brands, let us look at the leaders in the market. In terms of market leadership, the United States ice cream market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies holding a combined market share of 41.56%. These leading players include Blue Bell Creameries LP, Froneri International Limited, Tilamook CCA, Unilever PLC, and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Let's discuss a few of these:

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL):

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) holds a significant market share of 20.73% and has established itself as a leading player in the industry. The Unilever Group, which originated in 1930, operates as a dual-listed company with Unilever NV in Rotterdam and Unilever PLC in London. With its global presence, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) caters to customers worldwide, offering an extensive portfolio of over 400 brands across approximately 100 countries. Among its range of offerings, Unilever owns popular ice cream brands such as Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Cornetto, Talenti Carte D'Or, Solero, and Vienetta. Magnum, introduced in 1989, pioneered handheld ice cream and has since experienced remarkable growth, selling over a billion ice creams annually. With an extensive variety of flavors, Magnum aims to delight taste buds globally.

Froneri International Limited:

Froneri, a global ice cream manufacturer based in Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, England, is recognized as Europe's largest producer of ice cream by volume. In the US market, it ranks as the second-largest after Unilever, holding a market share of 13.72%.

Established as a joint venture between Nestlé and PAI Partners in 2016, Froneri aimed to consolidate the ice cream activities of both companies. With an extensive range of products in the American market and expanding dairy manufacturing facilities, Froneri Ltd has experienced significant market growth.

Wells Enterprises Inc.:

Wells Enterprises Inc., headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, holds 2.85% of the total ice cream market share in the US. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and remaining under family ownership for generations, Wells Enterprises has become the third largest ice cream manufacturer in the United States. As part of the Ferrero Group, a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, Wells Enterprises produces a diverse range of over 900 ice cream and frozen novelties treats. Notable products include Blue Bunny ice cream, frozen novelties, specialty frozen desserts, and the iconic Bomb Pop brand. The significant scale of ice cream production in Le Mars by Wells Enterprises has earned the city the official designation of "Ice Cream Capital of the World" by the Iowa legislature.

With that out of the way, let's now head over to the list of the highest quality ice cream brands in the US.

20 Highest Quality Ice Cream Brands in the US

Methodology:

The ice cream market offers a wide range of brand names, each with its unique flavors and origins, resembling a map of the world. When faced with numerous options at the grocery store, it can be overwhelming to choose the most delicious ice cream. In this bustling market, new brands and flavors emerge frequently, enticing consumers with promises of natural ingredients and traditional recipes. However, not all ice creams deliver on these claims, leaving customers disappointed with the actual taste. So, what truly defines high-quality ice cream?

Generally, it is characterized by a smooth and creamy texture that melts pleasingly. This texture is achieved through the butterfat content, with premium ice creams typically containing 11 to 15 percent butterfat, while super-premium variants have 14 percent or more. According to FDA, anything below 10 percent butterfat cannot be labelled as ice cream in America - just like the soft serve or blizzards on the menu of one of the most popular ice cream franchise, Dairy Queen - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A). Despite its popularity, the desserts don’t qualify as ice cream since they have only 5% butterfat in the mix. So many of the ice creams you have been loving all this while, might not even be defined as ice creams at all.

Based on these standards, we have compiled a list of 20 highest quality ice cream brands in the United States.

Note: Please understand that our list and ranking criteria is highly subjective. Other criteria might lead to other ice cream brands.

20 Highest Quality Ice Cream Brands in the US

20. Talenti- Owned by Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Butterfat Content: 12%

Talenti, a renowned ice cream brand specializing in gelatos and sorbettos, was established in 2003. They provide a wide array of flavors, including options for those with dietary restrictions such as gluten-free, egg-free, and vegan preferences. Some of their popular flavors include Vanilla Caramel Swirl, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Crunch, and Caramel Cookie Crunch. Despite gelato's association with Italy, Talenti actually traces its origins back to Argentina.

What sets Talenti apart is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients sourced globally and employing a traditional method of slow cooking and smaller batch production, making their gelato truly unique compared to other common ice cream varieties in the United States.

19. Whitey’s:

Butterfat Content: 12%

The iconic Whitey's chain, situated in the Quad Cities region divided by the Mississippi River, has been a beloved establishment since its inception in 1933. Known on both sides of the river, Whitey's is proud to offer the delectable Mississippi Mud Revel flavor. While their ice creams can be found in grocery stores, they also provide nationwide shipping.

Whitey's has earned recognition for their pioneering efforts in dairy dessert innovations. They were the first to incorporate cookie dough into ice cream and create no-sugar options, as well as introduce machinery for producing thicker and creamier ice cream products. Furthermore, they stand out for being the first to blend candy bars into their creamy shakes.

Whitey's serves as a flavorful time capsule, capturing the nostalgia of yesteryears while keeping up with modern tastes. Each scoop of Whitey's embodies a perfect balance, combining cherished memories with contemporary delights to create timeless and irresistible treats.

18. So Delicious:

Butterfat Content: 13%

So Delicious is one of the highest-quality ice cream brands in the US. It distinguishes itself from other brands by its dedication to providing dairy-free products. Their expertise lies in crafting non-dairy coffee creamers, cheese, and ice cream alternatives. For those adhering to a dairy-free diet, So Delicious is the ideal choice. They offer a wide range of non-dairy ice creams made from bases such as almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, soy milk, oat milk, and their newly developed "wondermilk." Their flavors span from the creamy butter pecan to the delightful oat milk coffee chip and rich dark chocolate truffle.

So Delicious pushes the boundaries of plant-based indulgence, showcasing the incredible potential of botanical ingredients in every spoonful. Whether using coconut, almond, or cashew, they skillfully transform these plant sources into smooth and decadent creations that exceed expectations. So Delicious doesn't simply provide an alternative; it represents a reimagining of flavor, skillfully blending the finest elements of nature with the artistry of sweetness.

17. Blue Bell:

Butterfat Content: 13%

Blue Bell Creameries is a long-standing ice cream brand that has been satisfying taste buds since its establishment in 1907. While you may not have had the chance to visit their creamery locations in Brenham, Texas and Sylacauga, Alabama, their products are readily available in the frozen section of your local grocery store. Blue Bell offers a delightful selection of ice cream flavors, including favorites like Cookies N' Cream Cone, Bride's Cake, and Banana Pudding. Additionally, they provide a range of sherbet and other frozen snacks to cater to different preferences.

Blue Bell has achieved significant financial success. In fact, they had a remarkable year in 2021, surpassing their previous records with $500 million in revenues. With a large workforce of over 1000 employees, their revenue per employee ratio stands at an impressive $500,000.

16. Ben & Jerry's- Owned by Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL):

Butterfat Content: 13%

Ben & Jerry's, an American ice cream brand, has made a name for itself by offering a wide range of imaginative and unique flavors. Originally an independent company, it became a part of the Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) family in 2000. With multiple locations throughout the country and their products easily accessible in the freezer section of most grocery stores, Ben & Jerry's has become a household name.

One of the standout features of Ben & Jerry's is their commitment to creative flavors. From Netflix and Chill'd, a combination of peanut butter, brownie, and pretzel pieces, to Cannoli, featuring mascarpone ice cream with fudge-covered pastry shell pieces and swirls of mascarpone, they continuously push the boundaries of taste. In addition, Ben & Jerry's offers non-dairy ice cream options, as well as Core and Topped lines of ice cream pints, demonstrating their ongoing innovation and dedication to leading the industry.

15. Adirondack Creamery:

Butterfat Content: 13%

Adirondack Creamery began its journey in a studio apartment in Manhattan, committed to creating exceptional homemade ice creams using locally-sourced milk and the finest natural ingredients available in the region. Their traditional recipe, consisting of cream, milk, sugar, and egg yolks, remains at the heart of their craftsmanship. Currently, Adirondack Creamery operates within the premises of Boice Bros. dairy in Kingston, NY, partnering with eight local family farms to receive hormone-free milk daily.

Adirondack Creamery takes great care in selecting local cream to produce their wide range of flavors, which includes unique options like Kulfi Pistachio Cardamom, Syrian Date and Walnut, and Black Raspberry. They prioritize avoiding additives and distributing their products selectively in grocery stores. However, for those living outside the local area, Adirondack Creamery offers the convenience of overnight nationwide delivery services.

14. Baskin-Robbins:

Butterfat Content: 13.5%

Baskin-Robbins, a global chain of ice cream and dessert shops headquartered in California, has been delighting customers since 1945. With approximately 7,700 locations worldwide, the company has introduced a wide range of flavors, including options for vegans and those with dietary restrictions. Over the years, they have amassed an impressive selection of 1,400 flavors, making sure there's something for everyone.

Baskin-Robbins is well-established and easily accessible, with numerous ice cream shops and the option to purchase pints in grocery stores. They're renowned for their expansive flavor offerings, which range from classic favorites like Pralines n' Cream to unique creations like Secret Admirer, Cherries Jubilee, and Skillet Cookie Crumble. In addition to their delicious ice cream, Baskin-Robbins also offers visually stunning ice cream cakes that are perfect for celebrating special occasions, particularly children's birthdays.

13. Tillamook County Creamery Association:

Butterfat Content: 13.5%

The Tillamook County Creamery Association, based in Oregon, is a prominent dairy enterprise in the United States. They specialize in a variety of dairy products, including ice cream, cheese, butter, sour cream, and yogurt. With over 900 employees, they play a significant role in the local economy and community. Tillamook offers a range of distinct and flavorful ice cream options, featuring unique flavors like Banana Split, Tillamook Mudslide, and Marionberry Pie. Their frozen custards are also a delightful treat. One flavor that stands out is Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee, offering a truly exceptional taste experience.

12. Magnum- Owned by Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL):

Butterfat Content: 14%

Magnum, originally from Belgium, is renowned for its premium quality ice cream bars coated in distinctive Belgian chocolate. The brand's signature crack when biting into the chocolate shell adds an extra element of enjoyment to the velvety vanilla ice cream inside. Since its introduction in 1992, Magnum has expanded its offerings to include a range of flavors and variations, such as Magnum White and Almond.

Magnum offers an extensive selection of frozen treats, available in grocery stores, and caters to both dairy and non-dairy preferences. Their ice cream bars are known for their indulgent chocolate coating, which encases flavors like Double Cookie Crumble, Milk Chocolate Vanilla, and Double Red Velvet. Magnum's commitment to high-quality ingredients and rich flavors has made it a popular choice for ice cream lovers worldwide.

11. Glifford’s:

Butterfat Content: 14%

Gifford's has a rich history dating back to the 19th century, playing a significant role in the early days of ice cream production. The brand holds a special place in the hearts of New Englanders, who proudly associate it with iconic establishments like Dunkin' Donuts and the esteemed Patriots. And their admiration is well-deserved, as Gifford's is known for offering exceptional quality ice cream. Based in Maine, Gifford's has also embraced the local spirit through licensing agreements with Dough Your Job, featuring Pats football themes, as well as flavors inspired by the Celtics and Bruins.

While Gifford's does offer indulgent flavors like Fly Fishing Fudge and Scoop-a-Snack, it truly shines in simplicity. The ice cream is of such high quality that it doesn't rely heavily on candy mix-ins. Instead, those with refined taste buds can find joy in the straightforward and delightful flavors of Cannoli, Maine Wild Blueberry, or Pink Peppermint Stick.

10. Blue Bunny:

Butterfat Content: 15%

Blue Bunny has left a lasting impression on the world of ice cream since its establishment in the charming town of Le Mars, Iowa in 1913. Known for its innovative approach to flavors, Blue Bunny offers a wide range of taste sensations, from timeless classics to cutting-edge creations. Going beyond just indulgence, the brand is committed to using genuine ingredients, ensuring that every spoonful takes you on an authentic flavor journey.

With continuous evolution, Blue Bunny introduces seasonal specials and unique ice cream treats that solidify its position as a dynamic player in the world of dairy delights. From strawberry shortcake bars to dipped cones to sundaes, Blue Bunny dominates the freezer aisle in grocery stores with a diverse range of traditional and unconventional ice cream flavors like Bunny Tracks, Cherrific Cheesecake, and Monster Cookie Mash

9. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams:

Butterfat Content: 15.5%

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams creates unique culinary experiences through their meticulously crafted flavors. Led by the visionary Jeni Britton Bauer, the ice creams are like works of art, combining ingredients with innovation. By diving deep into the essence of pure flavors, Jeni's creations are not only magnificent but also transcendental. It's a place where culinary expertise meets the artistry of frozen delights.

Jeni's ice cream is highly regarded as one of the finest brands available. With local ice cream shops across the country, they offer local delivery and nationwide shipping. You might even find Jeni's ice cream pints in specialty or high-end grocery stores. Additionally, they have a subscription-based model called the Pint Club, offering four flavors delivered to your door every month. Some exceptional flavors include Maple Soaked Pancakes, Banana Cream Pudding, and Frose Sorbet.

8. Häagen-Dazs- Owned by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Butterfat Content: 16%

Häagen-Dazs, owned by General Mills, Inc., has an intriguing origin story. Founded by Polish immigrant Ruben Matus in 1961, it boldly entered the high-end ice cream market against fierce competition.

Häagen-Dazs offers a wide range of flavors, including unique options such as Black & White Cookie, Cold Brew Espresso Chip Heaven, and Green Tea. They also provide vegan ice cream flavors and ice cream bars that are readily available in most grocery stores.

7. High Road Craft Ice Cream, Inc.:

Butterfat Content: 16%

One of the highest quality ice cream brands on the list, High Road Craft Ice Cream, Inc. was established in 2010 by Nicki and Keith Schroeder. Motivated by an enlightening moment, this married couple joined forces to create High Road. With Nicki as Chief Marketing Officer and Keith's expertise as a chef, they set out to produce high-quality ice cream.

High Road takes pride in its exceptional butterfat content of 16%, aligning with their marketing message of "handmade by chefs." Each flavor is meticulously crafted using top-notch ingredients made in-house from scratch. With unique and bold flavors like strawberry & espelette (a spicy French-grown pepper commonly used in Basque cuisine) and toffee-toasted almond, High Road embraces its passion for creating delectable taste combinations that satisfy both the heart and palate.

6. Coolhaus:

Butterfat Content: 16%

Coolhaus embodies a trendy and stylish vibe that captures the essence of Los Angeles. Co-founders Freya Estreller and Natasha Case took a bold step by debuting their broken-down ice cream truck at Coachella, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit. This move perfectly embodies the daring and innovative nature of the city.

Coolhaus is a blend of culinary innovation and architectural brilliance. Each flavor is meticulously crafted, drawing inspiration from the worlds of design and art. The brand takes pride in pushing boundaries and offering ice cream enthusiasts a unique and intellectually stimulating experience. With Coolhaus, every spoonful is a journey through layers of creativity that challenges traditional notions of what ice cream can be.

