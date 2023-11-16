In this article, we will take a look at the 20 highest quality watches under $200. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Highest Quality Watches Under $200.

According to a report by IMARC, the global watch market was valued at $71.1 billion in 2022. The global watch market is expected to grow to $98.6 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The demand for wristwatches has been accelerating due to changing trends in fast fashion and is supported by the growing demand for accessories. According to the report, Asia Pacific dominates the watch market. The rising young population and standard of living in the region support the increased demand for watches.

How is Casio Keeping Up with the Young Population?

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (OTC:CSIOY) is a leading technology company based in Japan. The company is engaged in developing and selling a range of electronic products, including timepieces, calculators, label printers, and musical instruments, to name a few. The company is a well-known name among the younger generation, leading the industry with affordable and relatable products. Such explains why the company continues to introduce new products at regular intervals. On April 14, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (OTC:CSIOY) launched a limited edition collection of watches in collaboration with the New York brand, Rag & Bone. The pieces aim at enhancing one's individuality and have simple designs, targeted at the urban population.

Additionally, on June 6, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (OTC:CSIOY) released the A120WEST, a model inspired by Netflix's blockbuster, Stranger Things. Inspired by the show, the model depicts Casio's designs from the 1980s with colorful pop buttons. Such tactics help keep the hype for the brand alive.

Prominent High End Names in the Watch Market

Some of the most prominent names in the luxury watch industry include The Swatch Group AG (OTC:SWGAY), Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTC:CFRUY), and Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). You can also check out some of the top luxury watch brands in the world and some of the best global luxury stocks to buy.

The Swatch Group AG (OTC:SWGAY) is a leading Swiss watch manufacturer. The company owns some of the leading watch brands in the world, such as Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch and Flik Flak to name a few. On November 1, The Swatch Group AG (OTC:SWGAY) reported on its latest piece, Certina DS SUPER PH1000M. The timepiece, DS SUPER PH1000M, was originally launched in 1970, and was rediscovered, and launched in two different variants on November 1. The two variants include a limited edition variant of 1000 pieces with a bright orange dial and an unlimited version in black. The new wristwatches come with a cutting-edge automatic calibre. This automatic calibre has an 80-hour power reserve and a NivachronTM balance spring. The waterproof watches come with a stainless steel case and a curved barrel.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTC:CFRUY) is a luxury goods company in Switzerland. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTC:CFRUY) sells various products, including jewelry, watches, leather goods, pens, clothing, and accessories. The company owns a variety of watch brands such as A. Lange & Söhne, Azzedine Alaïa, Baume & Mercier, Buccellati, Cartier, Chloé, Dunhill, IWC Schaffhausen, Giampiero Bodino, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Montblanc, to name a few.

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) is a luxury watchmaker in the United States. Some of the most prominent watch brands by the company include Movado, EBEL, Concord, Olivia Burton, MVMT, Coach Watches, HUGO BOSS Watches, Lacoste Watches, Tommy Hilfiger Watches and Scuderia Ferrari Watches. On September 19, Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) launched their global campaign called "Connecting the Dots." The campaign is aimed at capturing people wearing Movado watches in daily life. The campaign attempted to reconnect with the customer while integrating the company's legacy with timeless shoots. The shoot took place in Manhattan and covered historical landmarks depicting the company's journey and how it connects to its roots among today's generation.

Watches are an important accessory used by people of all ages. Let's look at the 20 highest quality watches under $200.

Our Methodology

For our title, 20 highest quality watches under $200; we first looked up Amazon's best seller tab for some high-ranked watches. Of them, we picked watches priced under $200. To ensure we enlisted the best watches, we sifted through items on e-commerce websites such as eBay and Walmart as well. This thorough process enabled us to curate a list of the 20 highest quality watches under $200. We extracted the watches' retail prices from companies' official sites using our initial data pool. We then ranked the items based on their price. The list of the 20 highest quality watches under $200 is in descending order of their retail price.

20. Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $199

According to our methodology, the Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The watch is water resistant for up to 50 meters and comes with a stainless steel case.

19. Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch (22698)

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $199

The Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch is one of the best watches under $200. The watch is available at a massive discounted price of $49.9 on the official Invicta Store. The case is made of steel and has a size of 48 mm.

18. Guess Men's Black Gold Tone Multi-function Watch

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $195

According to our methodology, the Guess Men's Black Gold Tone Multi-function Watch is one of the best watches under $200. The watch is water resistant for up to 50 meters and comes with a stainless steel case.

17. Casio Edifice EF527D-1AV

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $190

The Casio Edifice EF527D-1AV is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The 157-gram watch comes with a stainless steel band and a battery life of almost 2 years. The watch is priced at $190 on the official Casio store.

16. Orient RA-AC0E02S10A

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $185

According to our methodology, the Orient RA-AC0E02S10A is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The strap is made with stainless steel and is 100 meter water resistant. The watch comes with an international warranty of one year.

15. Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $179

The Timex Marlin Chronograph Tachymeter 40mm is one of the best watches under $200. The watch is water resistant for up to 50 meters and is made with stainless steel. The watch comes with a green and blue dial. The variant of the watch with a green dial is available on Amazon for the same price, while the blue dial variant is available at a 13% discount, for $155.57.

14. Braun Gents BN0021 Classic Watch

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $170

According to our methodology, the Braun Gents BN0021 Classic Watch with a white dial and brown leather strap is one of the best watches under $200. The watch is made with stainless steel and is water resistant.

13. Tommy Hilfiger Dress Watch

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $155

The Tommy Hilfiger Dress Watch with a black leather strap is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The watch has an original retail price of $155 but is currently available at a discounted price of $108.5 on the official Tommy Hilfiger store. The watch comes with a 2 year warranty and is water resistant for up to 50 meters.

12. Bertucci A-2T Original Classic

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $155

With a retail price of $155, the Bertucci A-2T Original Classic is one of the best watches under $200. The watch has a solid titanium unibody case.

11. G Shock Analog-Digital 2100 Series GAB2100CY-1A

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $150

According to our methodology, the G Shock Analog-Digital 2100 Series GAB2100CY-1A by Casio is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The 52-gram watch comes with a resin band and is 200-meter water resistant. The watch also has a smartphone link feature using the "Casio Watches" app.

10. Nixon Base Tide Pro

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $150

The Nixon Base Tide Pro is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The watch is 100-meter water resistant and is available for $150 at the official Nixon store.

9. Casio Analog-Digital Women GMAS2100RB1A

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $140

According to our methodology, the Casio Analog-Digital Women GMAS2100RB1A is one of the best watches under $200. The 45 gram watch comes with a resin band and a 3 year battery life. The watch is shock resistant and has a carbon core guard structure.

8. Nixon Disk A1370-5191

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $125

The Nixon Disk A1370-5191 is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The case is made from resin and comes with an alarm function as well. The analog watch is water resistant for up to 100 meters and has a 2-year guarantee.

7. Edifice Standard Chronograph EFV610D-3CV

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $110

According to our methodology, the Edifice Standard Chronograph EFV610D-3CV by Casio is one of the best watches under $200. The 128-gram watch comes with a case made from stainless steel and is 100-meter water resistant. With a battery life of 2 years, the watch is priced at $110 at the official Casio store. The watch is available on Amazon with a discount of 25%, for $82.08.

6. Swatch Think Time White - SO31W100

Retail Price as of November 8, 2023: $95

The Swatch Think Time White SO31W100 is one of the highest quality watches under $200. The water resistant watch comes with a strap made from bio sourced material. The watch is available on Amazon for the same price.

The Swatch Group AG (OTC:SWGAY), Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTC:CFRUY), and Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) offer high end watches to consumers of all ages.

