In this article, we will take a look at 20 largest telecom companies in the world by revenue.

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global telecom services market was valued at $1.81 billion in 2022. The global telecom market is expected to grow from $1.89 trillion in 2023 to $2.87 trillion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. According to the report, the Asia Pacific holds 33% of the share and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7% from 2023 to 2030. China, India, and Japan are major players in the region. The increasing integration of digital technologies has fueled the telecom market in APAC.

A Budding Startup in the Telecom Industry

Bloxtel Inc. is a telecommunications software company, founded in 2022. The company is engaged in the process of developing innovative 5G network solutions using blockchain technology. The company aims to enhance the availability and accessibility of internet connectivity. With its efforts, the company suggests that by 2030, it will be able to enter the 6G era.

On November 15, Bloxtel Inc. announced the launch of its platform for organizations interested in deploying private 5G networks. The new platform is developed using the company's patented decentralized SIM (dSIM) technology. Such makes the platform the world's only standalone 5G platform to support asymmetric network authentication. The platform can reduce network latency by 80% and is meticulous for 5G-based AI video analytics.

Prominent Telecom Companies in the World

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY), and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are some of the leading telecom companies in the world. You can also check out the best telecom stocks to buy now or the best telecom dividend stocks.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a prominent name in the telecom industry. The company provides a range of services to its two segments: residential connectivity and platforms, and business services connectivity. Notable services include residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels to name a few. The diversified portfolio of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) explains the strong financial results of the company. On October 26, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.08, beating estimates by $0.13. The company reported revenue of $30.12 billion, ahead of market consensus by $442.49 million, with a year on year revenue growth rate of 0.89%.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) is a leading wireless telecommunications company based in Germany. The company offers telecommunication services including fixed network services, voice and data communication services, and broadband technology to name a few. On October 23, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY) announced its partnership with SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) to develop a telco-specific language model (LLM), allowing global telecom companies to develop artificial intelligence models easily. The two companies will forge alliances with various artificial intelligence companies, including Anthropic (Claude 2) and Meta (Llama2), to establish a multilingual language model suiting the needs of telcos.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is one of the largest telecom companies based in the United States. The company offers a range of services in communications technology, information, and entertainment to name a few. Notable telecom solutions offered by the company include wireless networks, fixed wireless access broadband, and wireline services. On November 16, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in collaboration with Norfolk International Terminal (NIT) announced an agreement to establish a Verizon Private 5G Network in Virginia. The network spreads across 270 acres of the NIT campus and comes with an Ultra Wideband spectrum to establish secure, instant voice, text, and data communication within the campus via Verizon's mobile app, Verizon Push to Talk Plus (PTT). The mobile app forges worksite collaboration across phones, smartphones, and tablets on the Verizon private network.

Let's now take a look at the 20 largest telecom companies in the world by revenue.

Our Methodology

For our title, 20 largest telecom companies in the world by revenue, we first sifted through the Yahoo Finance and Finviz stock screeners to find the most prominent and largest telecom companies by market cap. We then consulted industry reports listing the largest companies in the telecom industry. This thorough process enabled us to create an initial pool of 35 telecom companies. We then sourced the trailing twelve-month revenue figures from Macrotrends for each company. In the case of the unavailability of trailing 12-month revenue figures, we sourced annual revenue figures from the company's official annual reports The list of the 20 largest telecom companies in the world by revenue is in ascending order of the trailing 12-month revenue or annual sales revenue for the latest year.

20. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $14.8 Billion

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is one of the leading telecom companies in the world. The company operates across two segments including technology solutions and digitally led customer experiences. The company offers a range of telecom solutions including network services, data services, internet protocol, and television hosting to name a few. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) was founded in 1998.

Annual Revenue (2022): $17.5 Billion

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) ranks among one of the largest telecom companies in the world. The company offers a range of integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. Some of the key products offered by the company include edge cloud services, IT solutions, data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) was founded in 1968.

18. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $18.3 Billion

With a trailing 12-month revenue of $18.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) ranks among the largest telecom companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of wireless, wireline, internet, and television services to consumers in Canada. The company offers its services across three segments including Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) was founded in 1880.

17. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30, 2023: $18.7 Billion

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a leading telecom company offering integrated telecommunications and platform services. The company offers a range of telecom solutions including fixed-line telephone services, domestic long-distance, and voice-over internet protocol telephone services. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has a market cap of $6.34 billion as of November 19, 2023.

16. Telstra Group Limited (OTC:TLGPY)

Annual Revenue (2022): $21.3 Billion

Telstra Group Limited (OTC:TLGPY) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world by revenue. The company offers telecommunications and information services to customers across Australia and Internationally. The company operates across four segments including Telstra consumer and small business, Telstra enterprise, networks and IT, and Telstra Infraco. Telstra Group Limited (OTC:TLGPY) was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

15. BT Group plc (OTC:BTGOF)

Annual Revenue (2023): $25.9 Billion

BT Group plc (OTC:BTGOF) ranks among the largest telecom companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of landline, mobile, broadband, home, and cyber security to name a few. BT Group plc (OTC:BTGOF) was founded in 2001 and has its headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

14. KDDI Corporation (OTC:KDDIY)

Revenue (TTM) as of December 31, 2023: $43.0 Billion

KDDI Corporation (OTC:KDDIY) is a leading telecom company in Japan. The company operates across two segments including personal services and business services. The company engages in the provision of telecommunication services to personal customers, and the provision of smartphones and networks to business customers. With a market cap of $64.66 billion as of November 19, KDDI Corporation (OTC:KDDIY) ranks among the largest telecom companies in the world. The company was founded in 1984.

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $45.5 Billion

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of mobile and related services including mobile voice, value added, mobile data, and internet services to name a few. Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was founded in 1924 in Madrid, Spain, and has a market cap of $23.8 billion as of November 19, 2023.

12. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Annual Revenue (2022): $47.64 Billion

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) is a leading telecom company in the world. The company engages in the provision of fixed telephony, mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value added services to customers. The company offers its services in France, Spain, and a few other European countries. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was founded in 2013 in France and has a market cap of $32.09 billion as of November 19, 2023.

11. SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30, 2023: $47.9 Billion

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of telecom services in Japan and internationally. The company operates across various segments, including the Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and others. SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY) has a market cap of $59.19 billion as of November 19, 2023.

10. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)

Annual Revenue (2022): $50.26 Billion

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is a telecommunication services company based in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of mobile connection services including end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management to name a few. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) was founded in 1984 in the United Kingdom and has a market cap of $25.5 billion as of November 19, 2023.

9. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $54.6 Billion

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world by revenue. The company is based in the United States and engages in the provision of subscription-based internet, video, mobile, and voice services. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was founded in 1993 and has a market cap of $61.12 billion as of November 19, 2023.

8. China Telecom Corporation Limited (0728.HK)

Annual Revenue (2022) $67.6 Billion

China Telecom Corporation Limited (0728.HK) ranks among the largest telecom companies in the world. The company engages in the provision of wireless and mobile telecommunications services in China. The company offers wireline voice services, local wireline telephone services, and long-distance wireline services to name a few. China Telecom Corporation Limited (0728.HK) was founded in 2002 and has a market cap of $60.99 billion as of November 19, 2023.

7. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTC:NTTYY)

Revenue (TTM) as of June 30, 2023: $72.7 Billion

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTC:NTTYY) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world with a trailing 12-month revenue of $72.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company is a telecom company based in Japan. The company operates through various segments including integrated ICT business, regional communications business, global solutions business, and other segments. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (OTC:NTTYY) has a market cap of $98.9 billion as of November 19, 2023.

Revenue (TTM) as of September 30, 2023: $78.4 Billion

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world. Based in the United States, the company engages in the provision of wireless devices, smartphones, wearables, tablets, and home broadband routers to name a few. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was founded in 1994 in Washington and has a market cap of $172.17 billion as of November 16, 2023.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC:DTEGY), and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) dominate the global wireless and mobile telecommunications services market.

