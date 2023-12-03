In this article, we will be looking at the 20 least educated cities in America. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the US education market, you can go directly to 5 Least Educated Cities in America.

Education in America: A Crisis Unfolding in Silence

The US boasts a diverse educational landscape, with some cities achieving exceptional levels of educational attainment while others face persistent challenges with illiteracy and low educational outcomes. You can also take a look at the most educated cities in the US.

Even with the United States ranking high among the most advanced countries in education, the literacy levels of US adults are a cause for concern. As reported by the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 2021, around 54% of US adults read below a sixth-grade level. Moreover, children of parents who lack literacy proficiency have a 72% chance of being at the lowest level of literacy when they become adults themselves. This can create a cycle of illiteracy that can span generations.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), literacy skills have a profound impact not only on employment prospects but also on personal and social well-being. In the US, individuals with low literacy skills are four times more likely to be in poor health compared to those with the highest proficiency levels.

Despite the largely unrecognized literacy crisis in the US, there are several organizations and companies that are working to foster change and improve the current educational landscape.

The US Education Market and Major Players

According to a report by Zion Market Research, the US education market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2021-2028, reaching $2.3 trillion by the end of the forecast period. The growing demand for workers with higher education qualifications and a knowledge-based workforce in the US is driving demand for educational services. New and innovative higher education programs are expected to influence the market positively in the coming years.

There is a growing demand for alternative education options. These include online learning, blended learning, and competency-based education. Moreover, generative AI tools and chatbots such as ChatGPT have already become popular learning tools around the world. Despite this, there is an ongoing debate about the misuse of AI tools for homework cheating.

Technology is becoming increasingly important in education, and this is having a major impact on the way teachers teach and students learn. There is a strong demand for technology to personalize learning, provide access to educational resources, and improve communication and collaboration. As a result educational technology, or edtech, is expected to surge in popularity in the coming years.

Some of the biggest edtech companies that are operating in the US are Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY), 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), and Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is a direct-to-students learning platform and an education technology company based in the US. It has become a popular destination for high school and college students who are seeking online educational support. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) provides digital and physical textbook rentals, online tutoring, homework help, and other educational services. On October 30, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023, reflecting strong demand for online learning. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.01. The company reported a revenue of $157.85 million and outperformed revenue estimates by $5.72 million.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is an edtech company that provides an online learning and teaching platform. As a global destination for online learning that aims to empower organizations and individuals with flexible and effective skill development, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) offers more than 210,000 courses to over 67 million learners around the world. On October 4, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced that it is teaming up with Docker to empower developers with the skills they need to efficiently build, share, and run applications. Docker is a platform that helps developers build, share, and run container applications. This collaboration will focus on providing an unmatched experience to more than 20 million aspiring and experienced Docker developers, giving them easier access to education and skills. Through dedicated learning paths and immediate access to new product training through the Docker Certified Instructor program, this partnership will help developers stay ahead of the latest technology and industry advancements.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is an American edtech company that contracts colleges and universities to offer and support online degree and non-degree programs. It is also the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform that was developed by Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to make high quality education available to everyone. On August 2, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reported that edX announced a new partnership with Arcadia University to create a new online Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership (EdD) program that is expected to launch in January 2024. The partnership also includes a first-of-its-kind doctorate-level micro-credential that will include a series of stackable courses to create affordable, flexible on-ramps to the full doctoral degree. The report also mentions that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has supported Arcadia University since 2019 in delivering a hybrid version of Arcadia's nationally ranked Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program, which currently boasts an exceptional 100% licensure exam pass rate.

Now that we have talked about the educational landscape in the US and discussed what some of the major education companies are up to, let’s have a look at the 20 least educated cities in America.

20 Least Educated Cities in America

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 least educated cities in America. First, we identified the metropolitans in the country that had a population in excess of one million. We then consulted the Census Bureau's QuickFacts database. This database showed us the percentage of individuals in each city who are 25 years old and over who have a bachelor's degree or higher during 2017-2021. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the 20 least educated cities in America based on the percentage of the population 25 years and older having a bachelor's degree or higher.

20 Least Educated Cities in America

20. Miami, Florida

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 33.1%

First up on our list of 20 least educated cities in America is Miami. Miami is a coastal metropolis and the second most populated city in the US state of Florida. The city is one of the largest tourism hubs in the US. About 33.1% of the population in Miami aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

19. Indianapolis, Indiana

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 32.9%

Indianapolis is the most populated city in the US state of Indiana. It is also the state capital. According to the most recent reported data, around 32.9% of the population in Indianapolis aged 25 and over has obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher. The state of Indiana also ranks high among the least educated states in America.

18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 32.5%

Philadelphia, also commonly referred to as Philly, is the most populated city in the US state of Pennsylvania. While education in Philadelphia is provided by many private and public institutions, it ranks at the number 18 spot on our list of least educated cities in America. Only about 32.5% of the population aged 25 or over in Philly have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

17. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 32.4%

Tulsa is a city on the Arkansas River and it is the second most populated city in the state of Oklahoma. Previously, Tulsa was known as the “Oil Capital of the World”. According to the most recent reported data, around 32.4% of the population in Tulsa aged 25 and over has obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher.

16. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 32.3%

Oklahoma City is the capital and most populated city of the state of Oklahoma. It is home to one of the world’s largest livestock markets. About 32.3% of the population in Oklahoma City aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

15. Phoenix, Arizona

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 30.6%

Phoenix is the state capital and the most populated city of the US state of Arizona. It is known for its sophisticated urban landscapes, warm desert climate, and southwest culture. About 30.6% of the population in Phoenix aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher. It ranks among the top 15 on our list of least educated cities in America.

14. Jacksonville, Florida

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 30.2%

Jacksonville is the most populated city in Florida. It is also the largest city in terms of area in the contiguous United States. According to the most recent reported data, around 30.2% of the population in Jacksonville aged 25 and over has obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher.

13. Buffalo, New York

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 29.4%

Buffalo is a city in the state of New York and a major flour-milling hub. The city is also known for its winter weather and Buffalo wings. About 29.4% of the population in Buffalo aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

12. Tucson, Arizona

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 28.9%

Tucson is the second largest city in the US state of Arizona. It is known for its vibrant Mexican-American culture and desert landscapes. About 28.9% of the population in Tucson aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher, and it ranks among the top 12 on our list of least educated cities in America.

11. Rochester, New York

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 28.8%

Rochester is a city located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario in the US state of New York. Despite the fact that New York ranks among the most educated states in America, only around 28.8% of the population in the city of Rochester aged 25 and over has obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher.

10. Birmingham, Alabama

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 28.8%

Named after the city of Birmingham in England, Birmingham is a city in the US state of Alabama. The city is home to major industries including manufacturing and iron and steel production. About 28.8% of the population in Birmingham aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher. It ranks among the top 10 on our list of least educated cities in America.

9. San Antonio, Texas

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 27.3%

San Antonio is the second most populated city in the US state of Texas. It is best known for its River Walk and the Alamo. Only about 27.3% of the population in San Antonio aged 25 or over have obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher.

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 27.1%

Memphis is a city on the Mississippi River. It is the second most populated city in the US state of Tennessee. Memphis is known as the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. Approximately 27.1% of the population in Memphis aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 25.9%

Las Vegas, or simply Vegas, is the most populated city in the US state of Nevada. Known as the entertainment capital of the world, the city is home to some of the world’s most luxurious and largest casino hotels. About 25.9% of the population in Las Vegas aged 25 or over has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population Aged 25 and Over With a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher: 25.5%

Located on the western shore of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is the most populated city in the US state of Wisconsin. It's known for its breweries and as a center for German-American culture. Only about 25.5% of the population in Milwaukee aged 25 or over have obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher, and so it ranks high among the least educated cities in America.

