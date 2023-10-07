20 Most Affordable Beach Towns to Buy a Home in the US

In this article, we will be analyzing life across the coasts in America while covering the 20 most affordable beach towns to buy a home in the country. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Affordable Beach Towns to Buy a Home in the US.

The Coastal Life at a Glance

Fewer crowds and pleasant weather make beach towns an ideal destination. Beaches being a traditional tourist attraction, drive many vacationers into these beach towns. The summer season is especially a time of high tourist activity in coastal areas. The United States is home to many beach towns spread across its states. As reported by NOAA, approximately 40% of the country’s population resides in coastal shoreline counties. The US shoreline is more than 95,000 miles long. Still, 80% of the country’s ocean is still not mapped and remains unexplored. The economic contribution of the coastal resorts is almost $9 trillion to the country’s economy.

Outdoor recreation continues to be a top priority in these beach towns. Some of the popular activities include boating, fishing, kayaking, beach combing, swimming, sunbathing, and bird watching. Surfing and kiteboarding are also common watersports. Hence, beach towns are an essential part of the United States and drive significant economic activity in the region.

Diverse Housing Options Across the US Waterfronts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) have positioned themselves as dominant home builders offering diverse yet affordable housing options in some of the popular beach towns across the United States.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), is a leading residential home construction business in the United States and spans multiple states. The company currently offers affordable houses in Myrtle Beach, a popular US beach town within 20 minutes of the beach and downtown area. Although the home designs are innovative and the homes are already spacious, the company offers additional perks of getting homes customized and provides an optional loft area that could be turned into anything the home buyer desires. On July 25, the company reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $3.00 and beat EPS estimates by $0.46. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.19 billion, up 6.69% year over year and was ahead of revenue consensus by $164.28 million. As of October 6, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has gained over 56% year to date.

Based in Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) builds new construction homes and housing estates. The company sells houses in different parts of Florida including Daytona Beach and Fort Piece, in diverse sizes and price ranges. Move-in ready homes are also available in the Daytona Beach area which is also one of the safest and attractive places to live close to the beach in Florida. In Fort Piece, open-concept house floor plans are readily available for cheap prices. Local amenities such as nearby dining, shopping, and children’s play area are also available. On July 19, the company announced its expansion in the Florida market by introducing affordable quality homes in Port Charlotte, another city with a waterfront. The city is an attractive destination because of the views and recreational activities. These new homes have been priced starting from above $320,000.

Another renowned home construction company in the US is Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The company also invests in single-family and multifamily residential rental properties. The company is actively selling houses to settle in Corpus Christi, another affordable coastal housing area in the US. Several other houses are under construction in the region. Company homes have also been listed for sale in Pensacola, Florida, in 6 different communities, with a move-in ready house available for a price as low as $304,990. On September 12, the company reported that it will be launching an active adult community named Junipers in San Diego, with direct access to the beach and the downtown. This community has specifically been tailored for residents 55 or above and 12 different floor plans have been introduced. Homes for pre-sales in this resort-style living close to the beach will be open later in 2023.

Let’s now take a look at the most affordable beach towns to buy a home in the US now.

20 Most Affordable Beach Towns to Buy a Home in the US

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 most affordable beach towns, we acquired a list of all the national beach locations from WATERS Geospatial Data on the United States Environmental Protection Agency. EPA reports data on all the beaches in the United States that are meant for recreation and are open to the public. Moving on, we looked up median listing home prices from Realtor.com, a leading US real estate agency, for the beaches enlisted. The median listing home price represents the average price for which homes in a specific beach town are available for sale currently. Finally, we ranked the top 20 beach towns to buy a home in the United States in descending order of their median listing home price.

20 Most Affordable Beach Towns to Buy a Home in the US

20. Grand Isle, Louisiana

Median Listing Home Price: $375,000

The town of Grand Isle is situated on an island in the Gulf of Mexico and is connected with mainland Louisiana. The median listing home price in this beach town is as low as $375,000, making it reasonable for purchasing homes in the United States.

19. Fort Pierce, Florida

Median Listing Home Price: $360,000

Fort Pierce qualifies as one of the most affordable beach towns to buy a home in the US since it has a low median listing price of $360,000. The city is located on Florida's Treasure Coast, making it an ideal place to reside.

18. Essex, Maryland

Median Listing Home Price: $350,000

Essex is another beach town in the US, with a median listing price as low as $350,000. The town has reasonably priced beachfront homes and is an affordable beach town to buy a home in the US.

17. Pensacola, Florida

Median Listing Home Price: $335,000

The cost of living in Pensacola, Florida, is lower than the national average. The median listing home price was $335,000, making this West Florida beach town an affordable place to buy a house in America.

16. Daytona Beach, Florida

Median Listing Home Price: $330,000

Daytona Beach, Florida offers many amenities including affordable housing for its residents. The median listing home price in this beach town is $330,000. Modular houses, townhouses, and condos are available for living making Daytona Beach an affordable beach town to buy a house in America.

15. Portland, Texas

Median Listing Home Price: $325,000

With a median listing home price of $325,000, Portland is another affordable beach town where people can conveniently buy houses. The town is located on the north shore of two water bodies, Corpus Christi Bay and Nueces Bay, and offers many recreational water activities.

14. Algoma, Wisconsin

Median Listing Home Price: $325,000

Algoma, Wisconsin offers cheap houses to buy a home in the US. The median listing home price in the town is $325,000. Algoma also has scenic views to offer as it is situated along Lake Michigan.

13. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median Listing Home Price: $320,000

Myrtle Beach offers many attractions such as water sports, fishing, and tours to its residents and visitors. The housing cost is low in the town and the median listing home price is $320,000.

12. Palacios, Texas

Median Listing Home Price: $315,000

Palacios is an affordable option for those who are looking for cheap houses near a beach in the United States. The town offers a median listing home price of $315,000. It is also deemed to be a good place to retire in Texas.

11. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median Listing Home Price: $315,000

The list of the most affordable beach towns to purchase a house in the US includes Corpus Christi. The median listing house price in Corpus Christi is $315,000.

10. Panama City, Florida

Median Listing Home Price: $311,000

Panama City is a known beach town among water sports enthusiasts. The city offers affordable housing since the median listing home price is $311,000. The overall cost of living in this beach town is also less than the national average.

9. Biloxi, Mississippi

Median Listing Home Price: $300,000

Biloxi Beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, is a famous attraction for those who prefer a beach lifestyle. The houses in Biloxi are available for the public at cheap rates. The median listing home price in the city is $300,000 thereby making it an affordable US beach town for purchasing a home.

8. Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Median Listing Home Price: $299,000

Positioned along the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the city of Ocean Springs offers a great beach life. It is easier to settle in for price-conscious buyers due to the cheaper housing which is evident from the median listing home price of $299,000 in this beach town.

7. Hampton, Virginia

Median Listing Home Price: $270,000

Hampton is one of the 20 most affordable beach towns to buy a house in the US. Houses in this beach town tend to be a great buy due to their reasonable prices. The median listing price of a house in Hampton is $270,000.

6. Gulfport, Mississippi

Median Listing Home Price: $260,000

Apart from being a tourist destination due to its central position and sites, Gulfport also tends to be an attraction for many who move there since the houses are cheaper. Beach properties in the city are affordable and the city has a median listing house price of $260,000.

