In this article, we will be navigating through the US roadway system while covering the 20 most congested highways in America. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Congested Highways in America.

Mobility Across the US

The United States is well connected through an established road network. As reported by the US Department of Transportation, The National Highway System is composed of all the roads essential to the American economy and mobility. Apart from the Interstate System of highways, there are several other subsystems of roadways. Some highways allow access between an arterial and a major port, airport, public transportation facility, or other intermodal transportation facility. The Strategic Highway Network (STRAHNET) provides defense access while the major strategic highway network connectors give access between military installations and highways under STRAHNET. Additionally, intermodal connectors connect major intermodal facilities with the rest of the country’s road network.

The Interstate Highway System is a network of controlled-access highways that is a part of the National Highway System in the country. This network traverses the 48 adjoining US states and comprises routes in Alaska and Hawaii, the non-contiguous states. It was completed back in 1992 and cost almost $114 billion.

Companies Contributing to the US Transportation System

Companies undertaking transportation infrastructure projects in the United States include Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), and Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Simultaneously, you can take a look at the biggest construction companies in the US and the best construction stocks to buy.

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in America. On November 14, the company reported that the American River Constructors (ARC) joint venture team has secured a contract from the California Department of Transportation for the American River Bridge Rehabilitation in Sacramento, California. This team comprises Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) and California Engineering Contractors. The rehabilitation project will be replacing the bridge deck and providing a multimodal connection between downtown and eastern Sacramento. A bike path will also be constructed and connected to other bike trails under this project.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) offers engineering, technical, professional, and construction services. The company participates in transit-oriented development programs to improve public transport outcomes for local communities. On October 25, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) reported that it was selected for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) Transit Program. This project aims to improve connectivity for the 2.3 million residents of Houston, one of the rapidly growing areas in the US. The company will be assisting METRO in enhancing the transit experience in the county through its services.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) operates through three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation, and Building Solutions in the United States. The company's Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)Transportation Solutions segment covers infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, and bridges. On October 31, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) reported strong activity in its Transportation Solutions segment during the fiscal third quarter of 2023. This was attributed to the high state funding and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Highway and aviation were two markets that especially experienced strong demand. On November 6, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.26 and outperformed estimates by $0.02. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $560.35 million.

Now that we have taken a look at the US transportation system, let’s move to the 20 most congested highways in the country. You can also take a look at the best US cities for public transportation.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 most congested highways in America, we sourced data from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) which reports insights on the American freight transportation system. After acquiring a list of the most congested locations, we screened the highways with the lowest peak average speed. We have selected the peak average speed as our metric. The rationale behind choosing this metric was to indicate the true impact of congestion on traffic’s mobility which has been represented by the average speed during peak hours. Hence, highways with the lowest peak average speed have been identified as the most congested.

In order to back our research up, we have also mentioned the average speed during non-peak hours for the highways which recorded the lowest average speed during peak hours. The 20 most congested highways in America have been ranked below in descending order of their peak and non-peak average speeds. The specific congested locations have also been listed alongside the respective highways.

20. Denver, CO: I-70 at I-25

Peak Average Speed: 30.7 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 43.1 Miles Per Hour

Passing through Denver, I-70 is an Interstate Highway in the US. Its intersection with I-25 is known to have high traffic volumes during peak hours. The peak average speed was last recorded at 30.7 miles per hour in 2022 thereby ranking I-70 as a congested US highway.

19. Baton Rouge, LA: I-10 at I-110

Peak Average Speed: 30.7 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 42.0 Miles Per Hour

I-10 is a major east-west Interstate Highway that passes through Baton Rouge, the capital city of Louisiana. In 2022, the peak average highway speed was recorded at 30.7 miles per hour which makes I-10 one of the US highways with heavy congestion.

18. Stamford, CT: I-95

Peak Average Speed: 30.4 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 43.4 Miles Per Hour

I-95 is a congested highway in the US since the average speed during peak hours was recorded at 30.4 miles in 2022. This speed experienced a decline of 11.9% between 2021 and 2022.

17. Brooklyn, NY: I-278 at Belt Parkway

Peak Average Speed: 30.3 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 41.4 Miles Per Hour

The Belt Parkway starts at the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278), north of the Verrazano Bridge. I-278 is one of the most congested US highways since the peak average highway speed was 30.3 miles per hour in 2022.

16. Portland, OR: I-5 at I-84

Peak Average Speed: 29.6 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 38.8 Miles Per Hour

Interstate 5 (I-5) is an Interstate Highway that traverses Oregon from north to south. The I-5 at I-84 interchange is a busy area in terms of traffic thereby ranking I-5 as another congested highway in the US.

15. Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-85

Peak Average Speed: 29.4 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 42.3 Miles Per Hour

The interchange of Interstate 75 (I-75) at I-85 in Atlanta remains congested. With a peak average speed of 29.4 miles per hour, I-75 ranks as one of the worst congested US highways. The peak average speed decreased by 11.3% between 2021 and 2022.

14. Boston, MA: I-93 at SR 3

Peak Average Speed: 29.2 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 44.5 Miles Per Hour

I-93 is located in the New England states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont in the United States. With an average speed of only 29.2 miles per hour during peak hours, the highway ranks as another congested American highway.

13. Oakland, CA: I-80 at I-580/I-880

Peak Average Speed: 29.0 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 38.6 Miles Per Hour

I-80 a major freeway across northern California. I-80 at the I-580/I-880 intersection experiences high traffic. As recorded in 2022, the peak average speed on the highway was 29 miles per hour which makes it one of the 20 most congested highways in America.

12. Los Angeles, CA: I-710 at I-105

Peak Average Speed: 28.5 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 42.8 Miles Per Hour

I-710 is another highway in the Los Angeles metropolitan area of California that ranks as one of the 20 most congested highways in America. I-710 at I-105 interchange is one of the bottleneck locations for freight movement due to congestion.

11. Atlanta, GA: I-285 at I-85 (North)

Peak Average Speed: 28.5 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 42.4 Miles Per Hour

I-285 is one of the busiest Interstate Highways in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The interchange of I-285 at I-85 remains especially busy, with a peak average speed of 28.5 miles per hour. This ranks the highway among the most congested highways in the US.

10. Houston, TX: I-10 at I-45

Peak Average Speed: 27.7 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 45.2 Miles Per Hour

I-10 is another US Interstate Highway that majorly passes within Texas. I-10 junctions with I-45 as it travels through downtown. This junction experiences slow traffic during peak hours which makes the highway one of the 20 most congested highways in America.

9. Seattle, WA: I-5 at I-90

Peak Average Speed: 27.4 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 38.6 Miles Per Hour

I-5 is one of the busiest highways in Washington. The average speed during peak hours on this highway was last recorded at 27.4 miles per hour which is low. This indicates the impact of congestion on traffic thereby declaring I-5 another congested highway.

8. Bronx, NY: I-678

Peak Average Speed: 25.4 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 32.2 Miles Per Hour

I-678 is an important highway in New York City which ranks as one of the 20 most congested highways in America. The peak average speed on the highway was recorded at 25.4 miles per hour while the non-peak average speed was 32.2 miles per hour.

7. Philadelphia, PA: I-76 at I-676

Peak Average Speed: 25.2 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 32.5 Miles Per Hour

I-76 is an east-west Interstate Highway in the Eastern US. The peak average speed on the highway was as low as 25.2 miles per hour which makes it another congested highway. Interstate-76 at Interstate-676 is an important interchange that has high traffic volumes.

6. Austin, TX: I-35

Peak Average Speed: 25.0 Miles Per Hour

Non-peak Average Speed: 39.5 Miles Per Hour

I-35 is a north-south Interstate Highway in Texas. The average speed during peak hours on the highway was recorded at 25 miles per hour. This speed has also reduced by 8.6% between 2021 and 2022 thereby ranking the highway as one of the most congested.

