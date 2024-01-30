In this article, we will look into the 20 most corrupt countries in Asia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in Asia.

Prevalence of Corruption in Asia

Asia has been subjected to corruption for years. In the past recent years, the public started protesting against the entrenched corruption across Asia. However, decade-long anti-corruption protests across the region have not delivered the desired results, as reported by Transparency International. It resulted in populist leaders exploiting public sentiments, by presenting themselves as the only solution to systematic corruption, instead of enacting meaningful reforms. Several Asian countries rank among the most corrupt countries in the world.

According to the 2022 Corruption Prevalence Index, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia led the region, reporting the highest score in Asia and the Pacific. In 2022, several diplomatic summits were held, which yielded varied results across Asia and the Pacific. While Pacific countries took major steps against corruption, Asian economies lagged. CPI scores in the most populated economies dropped, as politicians made meaningless promises to combat corruption.

For instance, Malaysia's decline in the CPI score is reflective of its struggle with corruption. The report cites various scandals in the country including the 1MDB scandal which is known as one of the biggest corruption exposés in the world, involving people from different sectors across six countries. The former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak went to prison in 2022 due to his involvement in this case. In December 2022, the Anti-Corruption Commission opened a new case against a different prime minister who was involved in the embezzlement of $136 billion during his tenure.

Another example is Mongolia which reached its lowest score in 2022. However, the country initiated its steps toward combating corruption and remodeling the anti-corruption framework, the risks remain the same. The lack of regulation in the country allowed government officials to prioritize their gains over public interest, resulting in protests in the capital. To counter the situation in the country, its government must take significant initiatives such as redrafting the procurement laws in the country, terminating corrupt officials, homogenizing governance of state-owned enterprises, and enhancing overall transparency.

Pakistan is also among the Asian countries that recorded a downward trend in 2022, its lowest score since 2012. In 2018, the former prime minister Imran Khan promised to counter the entrenched corruption in the country and foster social and economic justice, however, he was not able to fulfill the promises he made. Later, he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. This disrupted any anti-corruption efforts made during his tenure. It is crucial for Pakistan to not allow political scandals to wreck these efforts.

China's Efforts Against Corruption

According to an article by Reuters, published on January 18, China's efforts to combat corruption have become a part of its system now. China has purged over 5 million officials in a decade-long anti-corruption campaign. The president of China, Xi Jinping has pronounced this as an "overwhelming victory" against the rampant corruption in the country. Jinping pledges to amplify his efforts focusing on sectors including finance, energy, and medicine. While this move will help crack down on corruption, it will also present multiple concerns about the economic growth of the country. The growth has already been impacted by restricted lending and economic challenges of $18 trillion. Despite the praise of this move by the president, many challenges persist regarding the long-term impact of the anti-corruption drive in China.

Companies Thriving in the Corruption-Free Countries in the Region

Countries with lower corruption promote stable and efficient financial markets, attracting investors and improving access to financing. Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong are the top Asian countries that reported the highest CPI score in 2022.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a Singaporean tech conglomerate. On December 29, 2023, the company announced that its Thailand subsidiary had teamed up with Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney to introduce the 'Wishlist Game Board Allocating Money to Fulfill Dreams'. This initiative by Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) aims to bring experts, including Wizards of Learning, the Board Games for Learning Institute, and The Money Coach together. This will enhance skills and foster strong financial resilience in youth. The board game utilizes financial planning concepts and interactive gameplay to educate the youth.

On January 25, Toyota Motor Corporation's (NYSE:TM) Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) premiered two updated Yaris models, the GR Yaris RZ High-performance Ogier Edition and the GR Yaris RZ High-performance Rovanperä Edition, at the round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship at Monte Carlo. Purchasing lotteries for sale of both models will start in spring 2024 in Japan, through GR Garage locations nationwide, with limited sales of up to 100 units.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is an integrated resort company, headquartered in Hong Kong. On August 28, 2023, the company announced it had become the first-ever integrated resort operator to introduce NORDAQ water purification and bottling solutions across its global portfolio, including properties in Macau, the Philippines, and Cyprus. With its commitment to sustainability, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) aims to slowly replace single-use plastic bottles with reusable bottles across its properties. The company installed NORDAQ at over 40% of its hotels and restaurant outlets in Manila and Macau. This initiative will eliminate an estimated 14.8 million plastic bottles yearly, once fully operational.

With this context, let's take a look at the most corrupt countries in Asia.

20 Most Corrupt Countries in Asia

20 Most Corrupt Countries in Asia

Methodology

To compile our list of the most corrupt countries in Asia, we utilized the corruption prevalence index (CPI) data from Transparency International. The indicator ranks countries based on the perceived levels of public sector corruption in countries. A higher score out of 100 indicates corruption-free countries whereas a lower score represents the most corrupt countries. Our list ranks countries in descending order of their CPI score.

20 Most Corrupt Countries in Asia

20. Nepal

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 34 out of 100

Nepal is ranked among the most corrupt countries in Asia. The country reported a corruption perception index of 34 out of 100 in 2022. The country is ranked 110 among 180 countries globally.

19. Mongolia

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 33 out of 100

Mongolia ranks 19th on our list. In 2022, the country reported a corruption perception index score of 33 out of 100.

18. Philippines

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 33 out of 100

In the Philippines, the perceived levels of corruption are relatively higher, as the country reported a CPI score of 33 out of 100 in 2022. It is ranked 18th on our list.

17. Laos

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 31 out of 100

Laos is ranked among the most corrupt countries in Asia. The country reported a corruption perception index of 31 out of 100 in 2022. The country is ranked 126 among 180 countries globally.

16. Uzbekistan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 31 out of 100

Uzbekistan is ranked 16th on our list. In 2022, the country reported a CPI score of 31 out of 100, as reported by Transparency International.

15. Kyrgyzstan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 27 out of 100

In Kyrgyzstan, the perceived levels of corruption are relatively higher, as the country reported a CPI score of 27 out of 100 in 2022. It is ranked 15th on our list.

14. Pakistan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 27 out of 100

Pakistan is one of the most corrupt countries in Asia. With a CPI score of 27 out of 100 in 2022, it is ranked 14th on our list.

13. Bangladesh

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 25 out of 100

Bangladesh is ranked 13th on our list. In 2022, the country reported a CPI score of 25 out of 100.

12. Iran

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 25 out of 100

Iran is ranked among the most corrupt countries in Asia. The country reported a corruption perception index of 25 out of 100 in 2022. The country is ranked 147 among 180 countries globally.

11. Afghanistan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 24 out of 100

Ranked 11th on our list, Azerbaijan reported a corruption perception index score of 24 out of 100 in 2022.

10. Cambodia

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 24 out of 100

In Cambodia, the perceived levels of corruption are relatively higher, as the country reported a CPI score of 24 out of 100 in 2022. It is ranked 10th on our list.

9. Lebanon

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 24 out of 100

Lebanon is ranked among the most corrupt countries in Asia. The country reported a corruption perception index of 24 out of 100 in 2022.

8. Tajikistan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 24 out of 100

Tajikistan ranks 19th on our list. In 2022, the country reported a corruption perception index of 24 out of 100.

7. Azerbaijan

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 23 out of 100

Ranked 7th on our list, Azerbaijan reported a corruption perception index of 23 out of 100 in 2022, as reported by Transparency International.

6. Iraq

Corruption Perception Index (2022): 23 out of 100

Iraq is ranked among the most corrupt countries in Asia. The country reported a corruption perception index of 23 out of 100 in 2022. The country is ranked 157 among 180 countries globally.

