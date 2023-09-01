In this article, we take a look at the 20 most popular pets in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of the pet industry and go directly to the 5 Most Popular Pets in the US.

Popularity of Pets in the US

According to an APPA survey, pets are a vital part of the American lifestyle, with 70% of US households having at least one, which makes up almost 90.5 million homes. The ownership numbers vary significantly across generations, with millennials currently being the generation with the highest number of pet owners, amounting to 33% of total pet owners in the United States.

This massive influx of pets has contributed immensely to the flow of wealth in the economy. According to Forbes Advisor, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in just the year 2022, which included a range of purchases such as food, toys, grooming services, veterinary care, and other miscellaneous products. This increase in expenditure has also helped the US become the 3rd highest-paying country for veterinarians.

The money comes largely from Gen Z pet owners, who are likelier to spend on specialized services and products, including, but not limited to, pet walking, behavioral training, and special costumes. Almost 5.3 million pets in the US have been insured, with the highest percentage of insured pets being dogs, per NAIC. Dogs are also the most popular pets in the US because of their smartness and loyal nature.

While there are many jobs that will disappear in the future due to AI, the growth of the pet industry has given rise to a whole spectrum of new jobs ranging from laidback jobs like pet walking and training to more demanding employment such as that in the pet healthcare and service industries.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected a 29% growth in the overall employment of animal care and service workers from 2021 to 2031. More than 80,900 job openings are expected to open up each year in the decade. The availability of jobs in the pet industry creates opportunities for both full-time professionals as well as part-time job searchers.

Pets Industry Analysis

According to Mordor Intelligence, the US pet market is the largest in all of North America in terms of revenue, with a market size of $76.80 billion in 2023. This number is expected to grow to $98.30 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.06% during these five years. Much of this expansion can be attributed to the millennial attitude shift towards pets, as well as the changing perceptions around being a pet owner. More individuals now recognize the positive life impacts of having a pet in the house and, hence, are more likely to buy one.

People in the US tend to invest good money in the procurement of the best food supplies as well as healthcare services for their pets, which has led to an increase in pet companies that promise innovative results and fresh products. Companies like Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and FreshPet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are some of the leading companies that provide quality pet-related products and services.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) works to develop health technologies for pets, and the company generated $1.57 billion in profits in just the second quarter of 2023 alone.

Aristotle Atlantic Core Equity Strategy had the following to say about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in their Q1, 2023 investor letter:

“Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is a global leader in the animal health industry, focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It has a diversified business, commercializing products across eight core species: dogs, cats, horses, cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep within seven major product categories: vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. Zoetis boasts approximately 300 product lines sold in more than 100 countries around the world, making it one of the world’s largest animal health businesses. Approximately 53% of the company’s total revenue is generated from the US. We believe that Zoetis is working to help improve the lives of animals, which has societal benefits in the companion animal arena. Within livestock, healthier animals can provide increased productivity and yield as the growing world population seeks more safe food sources and additional sources of protein."

FreshPet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been in the market for 17 years, during which time it has curated all-natural meals for all kinds of pets, especially dogs. FreshPet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) experienced a growth of 26% in net sales during the second quarter of 2023 which, according to the company's CEO, is a stepping stone towards achieving their goal of $1.8 billion worth of net sales in 2027. FreshPet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has also increased their consumption volume by 4% compared to Q1 of 2023.

The growth of the e-commerce sector has also contributed to higher revenue in the pet industry as it has allowed smaller pet-related businesses to reach out to potential customers. Social media has also enabled students to take up part-time gigs as pet walkers or sitters, encouraging the youth to become a part of the job market.

Let's now head over to the list of the most popular pets in America.

20 Most Popular Pets in the US

Photo by James Lacy on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For compiling this list of the 20 most popular pets in the US, we have delved into consensus rankings based on data from various sources such as the World Animal Foundation, APPA, Forbes Advisor, and Insider. The pets have been ranked based on the number of sources that have listed them as popular pets, along with the number of US households with a pet of that species.

Based on these two measures, here are the 20 most popular pets in the US:

20. Iguanas

Number of households: 200,000

The US has almost 6 million households with a reptile as a pet, as noted by Forbes, and while the exact number of iguanas is unknown, many sources have mentioned it as one of the most popular reptiles to have as a pet.

Pets like these have been gaining popularity as people move towards busier corporate lifestyles and the demand for pets requiring lesser attention increases. States like Hawaii and Texas are rich in iguana populations and, hence, have been giving rise to a local market for these reptiles.

19. Ferrets

Number of households: 326,000

Ferrets used to be much more popular pets historically and were kept in almost 1 million households because they were readily available at every pet store and were relatively smaller in size. But their popularity has fallen recently due to their high maintenance as well as some legal restrictions. For example, keeping pet ferrets is illegal in the states of California and Hawaii, and certain other cities and counties have implemented strict regulations regarding this practice.

18. Rats

Number of households: 400,000

Rats are generally dismissed as a serious consideration for pets because many assume them to be pests. However, veterinarians mention that rats explicitly bred to become pets tend to develop emotional bonds with their owners. This characteristic makes them unique from other rodents, which are known for typically biting their owners.

17. Livestock

Number of households: 494,000

Livestock is generally bred for economic purposes, with the industry being the economic backbone of many states, such as Nebraska. But that doesn’t mean that joyful companions cannot be found in these animals. Cows are extraordinary pets that showcase high levels of affection for their owners and tend to connect with them pretty well.

Livestock animals require very particular care in regard to their health, and companies like Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) meet these needs with pertinent healthcare products such as vaccines and medication.

16. Mice

Number of households: 500,000

Mice are generally easy to take care of and make for a pretty entertaining indoor pet. They don’t need to be walked outside, but they can be taught a plethora of tricks with training and some patience.

People who look for sociable and active animals tend to prefer mice as these tiny rodents exhibit the perfect amount of these two qualities.

15. Bearded dragons

Number of households: 670,000

Despite these animals requiring very particular care due to them being native to a specific Australian atmosphere, they’re preferred as pets due to their gentle nature and visual aesthetics. Bearded dragons need precise temperatures for maintenance and a large amount of space. Despite these conditions, their nature makes them quite lovable and lands them their spot in the list of 20 most popular pets in the US.

14. Guinea Pigs

Number of households: 1 million

Guinea pigs are not as popular as hamsters, but they follow closely behind and still make their spot in the 20 most popular pets in the US. They are especially loved in households that have younger kids. The small animal is super fun and active to play with and exhibits a highly sociable energy. The guinea pig food industry in the US is expected to become a multimillion-dollar market by 2030.

13. Snakes

Number of households: 1.2 million

The general perceptions around snakes would have one thinking that they might not make good companions, but this list of the 20 most popular pets in the US tells a different story. Ball pythons and corn snakes are two of the most popular snake breeds in the country, and they’re significantly changing how people view reptiles.

12. Poultry

Number of households: 1.3 million

Poultry is another category of pets that has always been predominantly viewed as a means to economic gains, but the practice is now changing. People are now resorting to keeping their own hens in the backyard because it helps to know that your eggs are coming from ethically raised animals in a sustainable environment. Moreover, people consider this a method to generate a connection with agriculture in their urban lifestyles.

11. Hamsters

Number of households: 1.5 million

hamsters are among the most popular American pets. They only require a little space and are easy to care for, making them a fantastic option for people who are busier in their work lives.

10. Rabbits

Number of households: 1.5 million

Millennials form the highest percentage of small animal owners, with rabbits being the most popular among them. They started out as suitable pets for children in the 90s, but those children have continued finding companionship with the species well into adulthood. Since they require very little space, they’re perfect for millennials residing primarily in apartments and smaller houses.

9. Turtles

Number of households: 2 million

This pet might have a tough exterior, but owners generally find turtles to be quite friendly, which makes them among the 20 most popular pets in the US. Turtles are another species that has succumbed to poaching efforts due to their rising popularity. This poaching is contributing to the global decline of turtle populations.

Hence, voices are now being raised for the ethical and legal sale of the animal, and stricter curbing of poaching efforts. Under these circumstances, The Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences has designed a survey to map out consumer preferences regarding turtles and has suggested best ethical practices toward them.

8. Horse

Number of households: 2.2 million

Horses are generally considered a symbol of status and wealth, making them a popular pet choice despite their expensive price tags. The number of horse owners has decreased over the last decade owing to their caring needs and rising costs, but their grandeur keeps attracting people towards them.

7. Saltwater fish

Number of households: 2.9 million

It is estimated that in the year 2022, the US ornamental fish market stood at a value of $1.42 billion. Saltwater fish are not as common as their freshwater counterparts, but they still snag a spot among the top ten in the list of the 20 most popular pets in the US. Fish are generally kept in homes for aesthetic purposes, and saltwater fish are very colorful, making them a popular choice.

6. Chinchillas

Number of households: 5 million

Chinchillas are one of the cheaper pets to own as they don’t consume a lot of food; hence, not much of the owner’s budget goes towards that. They also require little space like other small animals, which is another plus point.

They are also cleaner than other rodents and can live up to 20 years if cared for properly. Chinchillas also don’t shed as much fur as some of their other small animal counterparts, which makes them optimal for houses with allergy-prone individuals.

