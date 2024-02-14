In this piece, we will list 20 most reliable cars for seniors. We will begin by discussing the latest happenings in the automobile industry. If you wish to see our top seven picks, go to 7 Most Reliable Cars For Seniors.

The global automobile market is projected to grow at a steady compounding average growth rate (CAGR) of 3.01% from 2021 to 2031. It was valued at $2.74 trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.75 trillion by 2031. However, it is growing at a faster pace in the United States. The US automobile market is growing at a CAGR of 5.43% and is projected to reach $1.22 trillion by 2028. It was valued at $940 billion in 2023 and generated a whopping $4.3 trillion in annual revenue in the same year. The automobile industry contributes to about 3% of the total GDP of the United States. Some of the contributing factors to the growth of the automobile industry include increasing demand for high-end vehicles and rising per capita income.

However, one of the most significant contributing factors to the growth of the automobile market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The electric vehicles industry is a subset of the overall automobile industry, and its market is growing at a CAGR of 22.1% globally for the forecast period of 2022-2030. The electric vehicle market was valued at $384.56 billion in 2022, but it is expected to reach $1.57 trillion by 2030.

One of the recent trends in the automobile industry is the incorporation of high-end technologies, some of which are an essential component of making safe cars for seniors. One of these technologies is assisted driving. Assisted driving, also known as advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), automates, improves, or adapts some of the tasks involved in operating a vehicle. It can include a range of features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure detection, and automatic braking. One of the most advanced assisted driving systems is deployed by Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its electric vehicles. It is known as autopilot and includes features such as lane centering, traffic awareness, semi-autonomous navigation, self-parking, and the ability to summon the car from the parking spot. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s autopilot is advanced enough to enable autonomous driving but requires the driver to monitor driving at all times.

While the automobile market is expected to grow at a steady pace, the industry is being affected by global supply chain disruptions. Supply chain disturbance throughout the world has led to chip shortage, which is affecting vehicle production. This has resulted in a decrease in the supply of vehicles, ultimately raising their prices since the start of 2023. For perspective, new vehicles in January 2023 were 4.2% more expensive on a year-on-year basis. This has also resulted in a steep rise in used vehicle prices. As new vehicles became more expensive, demand for used vehicles increased, increasing their prices by 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Circling back to the global automobile industry. It is worth noting that China leads in car production by a margin. In addition, the country has placed itself at the center of the biggest change in the history of the automobile industry: the EV revolution. However, other developed countries also have plans to catch up on the trend. Many governments around the world are facilitating a transition to EVs. In the United States, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the leading electric vehicle companies.

Coming toward cars for seniors, it is essential to note that changes that happen with age may affect driving capabilities. One of the impacts of aging is the slow-down of reaction times. So, any car for seniors must have features such as power steering, power brakes, and assisted driving. In addition, automatic transmission and large mirrors make driving easier for seniors. A car for seniors should also be reliable, since impaired driving capabilities may lead to an increase in wear and tear of the vehicle. Keeping these points in mind, we have brought you our list of the 20 most reliable cars for seniors.

20 Most Reliable Cars For Seniors

A modern car on a highway, its wheels reflecting the setting sun.

Methodology

To curate our list of the 20 most reliable cars for seniors, we used (1,2,3,4,5). Each time a car appeared on one of our sources, we gave it a score of 1. Then, we summed up the scores of each car to arrive at the Insider Monkey Score. The higher this score, the higher the car ranks on our list. As tie-breakers, we used rankings on sources 1 and 2. Source 1 was treated as a priority for tie-breaking.

20 Most Reliable Cars For Seniors

20 - Honda HR-V

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Honda HR-V is one of the most reliable cars for seniors. It has a large and adaptable interior with good comfort. Honda HR-V is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, making driving safer and easier for older people. In addition, the 'Magic Seats' feature allows for flexible rear seat configurations.

19 - Ford Escape

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Ford Escape is 19th on our list of the most reliable cars for seniors. Earlier versions of the car, built before 2012, are known to run for 200,000 to 300,000 miles on regular maintenance. The car offers comfort, accessibility, and a variety of safety features. It also has a spacious and adaptive interior.

18 - Kia Forte

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Kia Forte is one of the best cars for seniors. The latest iterations of this car are equipped with a host of safety features such as forward collision warning, auto emergency warning, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring. It features a tilt telescopic wheel, enabling senior citizens to adjust the steering according to their preferences.

17 - Honda Pilot

Insider Monkey Score - 1

The Honda Pilot is 17th on our list of the most reliable cars for seniors. The car has a high seating position, giving seniors excellent visibility and making it easier to get in and out of the vehicle. It comes with an advanced suite of safety features such as traffic jam assist, traffic signal recognition, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist, making driving for seniors easier.

16 - Ford C-Max

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Like the Honda Pilot, the Ford C-Max has high seat positions making it easier for seniors to get in the car and increasing their visibility. The car comes with a host of safety features, including front-to-rear curtain airbags. The car is also known for its smooth and quiet ride.

15 - Honda Odyssey

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Honda Odyssey is 15th on our list of the 20 most reliable cars for seniors. It has a large and spacious interior and has a host of safety features such as forward collision warning and keep lane assist. The car also offers practical amenities for seniors, such as heated and ventilated front seats with lumbar adjustment.

14 - Chrysler Pacifica

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Chrysler Pacifica is one of the most reliable cars for seniors. It has lower floors and ramps, making it convenient for seniors to get in and out of the car. In addition, it offers a smooth and comfortable ride with good comfort. The car is also equipped with several assistance and safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

13 - Genesis G80

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Genesis G80 is a luxury sedan that is also one of the most reliable cars for seniors. Its most recent iteration is considered to be extremely reliable because of its durability and technological aids, such as lane centering and adaptive cruise control. The car has a comfortable ride, making it suitable for seniors.

12 - Honda Accord

Insider Monkey Score - 1

The Honda Accord is our 12th most reliable car for senior citizens. Its recent iterations come with forward collision warning, lane departure assist, and adaptive cruise control. It also features heated and ventilated front seats with lumbar adjustment, making it suitable for seniors. The car has a reputation for reliability and is known for its longevity.

11 - BMW 5 Series

Insider Monkey Score - 1

Apart from the advanced safety features, what makes the BMW series 5 one of the most reliable cars for seniors is its tried-and-tested mechanicals and overall durability. The car is known for its agile handling, making driving for seniors easier. It also comes with a comprehensive warranty, making it a safe choice for seniors.

10 - Audi A4

Insider Monkey Score - 1

The Audi A4 is 10th on our list of most reliable cars for seniors. It has a comfortable and spacious interior, making it suitable for seniors. In addition, it has a reputation for being well-built and durable with a long life span. It comes equipped with several driver-assist features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring, which makes seniors more confident while driving.

9 - Honda CR-V

Insider Monkey Score - 2

Honda CR-V marks the territory where the cars are recommended by more than one of our sources. It is an incredibly accessible car for seniors, thanks to its wide opening doors, low step height, and spacious interior. The car also comes equipped with standard driver assist features which makes driving for seniors easier.

8 - Kia Sportage

Insider Monkey Score - 2

Kia Sportage is 8th in our list of Senior-friendly cars. It is a popular choice among seniors because of its reliability. The latest iterations of Kia Sportage come with safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blindspot detection, making it easier for seniors to drive. The car offers easy entry and exit with a comfortable driving position, making it suitable for seniors. The car is also known for its increased visibility.

