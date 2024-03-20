In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most visited US national parks. If you would like to skip our discussion on the economic impact of national parks, you can go to the 5 Most Visited US National Parks.

Usually created and protected by national governments, national parks are generally a reserve of natural and unique land that governments declare protected. These areas help to preserve and highlight some of the most distinctive historical and cultural resources. National parks offer many economic advantages as they serve as tourist attractions and uplift the communities living around these areas. Research indicates that households near these protected areas, particularly those with tourism, experience an increase in wealth of up to 17% and a reduced risk of poverty by 16% compared to similar households located farther away.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) data from 2022, 312 million visitors spent a total of $23.9 billion within a 60-mile radius of national parks. This spending generated approximately 378,400 jobs and added $50 billion to the US economy. In comparison, the NPS's budget allocation was $3.3 billion, resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of over 15% for spending on national parks. The US National Park System oversees 425 official parks spread across all 50 states, Washington DC, and several US territories. Among them, 63 sites are designated as national parks, including popular destinations such as Acadia, Everglades, Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone National Parks, which rank among the most visited national parks in the world.

Corporate Support for National Parks

Typically, the largest parks attract the most visitors due to their exceptional beauty. In 2023, the number of visitors to US national parks reached 325.5 million, reflecting a continuous growth trend. This influx of visitors also attracts businesses that see contributing to the NPS as a part of their corporate identity and branding efforts. Notable examples include Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), and Subaru Corporation (TYO:7270), all of which contribute to the NPS as part of their branding and product positioning strategies. Tupperware has installed over 65 water-filling stations, while General Mills, Inc.'s (NYSE:GIS) Nature Valley brand focuses on restoring hiking trails, aligning with its outdoor, activity-based brand image. Subaru Corporation (TYO:7270) has also made significant contributions, donating over $55 million to organizations such as the National Parks Conservation Association and Leave No Trace.

Similarly, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) also plays an important role in supporting the National Park Foundation (NPF), offering significant funding that helps with a variety of projects aimed at improving national parks. Moreover, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) also provides financial backing for The Nature Conservancy's water conservation efforts and contributes to initiatives by the Trust for Public Land to enhance park accessibility in the Atlanta area. Here’s what Hayden Capital said about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

20 Most Visited US National Parks

mark smith nsb/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 most visited US national parks, we used the latest annual visitor data from the National Park Service Database. It is important to note that the list includes only those parks that have been classified as “National Parks.” The parks have been ranked in ascending order of the annual number of visitors as of 2023.

20 Most Visited US National Parks

20. Arches National Park

Number of Visitors: 1,482,045

Arches National Park is located in Utah and covers 76,000 acres, making it one of the smaller national parks. The park is famous for its natural red stone formations, like arches, rock pinnacles, fins, balanced rocks, and boulders. It's just a short 5-minute drive from Moab, UT, and about a four-hour journey from Salt Lake City. Visitors can enjoy hiking, Jeep tours, and stargazing programs while exploring the park.

19. Shenandoah National Park

Number of Visitors: 1,576,008

Shenandoah National Park is located in Virginia and offers multiple trails and hiking routes that cover waterfalls, broad vistas, rare wildlife and wildflowers, and quiet, peaceful woods. The park is spread over approximately 198,000 acres and is home to a range of wildlife, including bears, deer, and multiple bird breeds. The park is famous for Skyline Drive, which is a 105-mile road that follows the ridge of mountains and the Appalachian Trail.

18. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Number of Visitors: 1,620,294

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is spread over 335,259 acres and contains some of the world’s most unique geological and biological features. It includes both the Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes, with elevations ranging from sea level to 13,680 feet. Located just a 45-minute drive from Hilo, Hawaii, the park is recognized as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

17. Mount Rainier National Park

Number of Visitors: 1,674,294

Mount Rainier National Park is situated in Washington State and is home to the towering volcanic peak of Mount Rainier. It has the most extensive alpine glacial and volcanic glacier cave systems. The park offers over 260 miles of trails through river valleys, forests, and high subalpine meadows on the flanks of Mount Rainier. It covers 236,381 acres within the official park boundary, with an additional 140 acres spread outside the official boundary.

16. Gateway Arch National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,422,836

The Gateway Arch National Park is located in St. Louis, Missouri, spreading over 91 acres. The park celebrates St. Louis's significance as the "Gateway to the West" during the United States' westward expansion. The park is an attraction for visitors due to its proximity to several other local attractions, hotels, and restaurants.

15. Bryce Canyon National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,461,269

Bryce Canyon National Park is known for having the world's most extensive collection of unique rock formations called hoodoos. The park also features horseshoe-shaped amphitheaters within the Paunsaugunt Plateau, while its nighttime skies attract stargazing enthusiasts. The park covers 35,835 acres and is reachable by car from Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and St. George.

14. Hot Springs National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,502,967

Hot Springs is one of the smallest US national parks, with an area of just 5,550 acres. It is located in central Garland County, Arkansas, near the city of Hot Springs. The park is known for its thermal springs, beautiful mountain and forest views, and trails. It also offers various activities such as camping, swimming, hiking, and thermal baths. Hot Springs is among the top 15 most visited US national parks.

13. Indiana Dunes National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,765,892

Indiana Dunes is spread over 15,000 acres of unique landscape. It can be reached by State Road 49 in Porter County, covering over three miles of Lake Michigan's southern shore beaches. The park has sand dunes, woods, prairies, and wetlands, making it an interesting landscape to explore. The park has diverse plant life and over 350 bird species.

12. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,860,059

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is located in rural Ohio between Akron and Cleveland. The name Cuyahoga is derived from the Indian word 'cayagaga,' which means crooked river. The river winds through forests, hills, and open farmland, allowing visitors the opportunity to hike, bike, or ride its trails.

11. Glacier National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,933,616

Glacier National Park is characterized by its melting glaciers, expansive meadows, valleys, and stunning lakes. The park covers over a million acres of land and has 25 glaciers. It is famous for its wildlife and scenic beauty and offers popular activities such as backpacking, cycling, and camping. The wildlife in the park is diverse and ranges from mountain goats to grizzlies.

10. Olympic National Park

Number of Visitors: 2,947,503

Olympic National Park covers 922,651 acres in the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. It includes three distinct ecosystems: rugged glacier-capped mountains, the Pacific coast, and temperate rainforest. The Olympic Mountains offer opportunities for climbing and hiking, while backpacking trips are popular along the coastline and within the rainforests.

9. Joshua Tree National Park

Number of Visitors: 3,270,404

Joshua Tree National Park covers an 800,000-acre area in southern California. The park derives its name from the rough, bristly Joshua trees that grow in the region and is among the top 10 most visited US national parks. The park includes rock formations and hiking trails spread over both the Colorado and Mojave Deserts. Joshua Tree National Park is famous for its boulder climbing challenges, hiking, and camping grounds.

8. Grand Teton National Park

Number of Visitors: 3,417,106

Grand Teton National Park is located in Wyoming and covers 310,000 acres, including the Teton mountain range and Jackson Hole Valley. In the summer, visitors enjoy activities like hiking, camping, and fishing, while winter offers skiing and snowboarding opportunities. The park is connected to Yellowstone National Park by the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

7. Acadia National Park

Number of Visitors: 3,879,890

Acadia National Park, located on Mount Desert Island in Maine, covers 47,000 acres of land. It features woodlands, rocky beaches, and glacier-covered granite peaks like Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the US East Coast. The park protects various wildlife, including moose, bears, whales, and seabirds. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails, watersports, and stunning views of Maine's rugged coastline. Acadia National Park is at the seventh position on our list of the most visited US national parks.

6. Yosemite National Park

Number of Visitors: 3,897,070

Yosemite National Park covers 747,956 acres along the Sierra Nevada Mountain range in east-central California. The park is famous for its varied scenery, which includes peaks, canyons, cliffs, domes, rivers, lakes, massive waterfalls, meadows, wildlife, and forests. It also offers a unique collection of granite domes and glacial features.

