In this article, we will be covering 20 States with most guns per capita.

In the US, gun ownership rates vary greatly from state to state. In some states more than 60% of adults own firearms, while in other states it's less than 15%. States with stricter gun control laws lean towards having lower levels of gun ownership as compared to the states with little or no state laws governing or restricting gun ownership. It is important to note that the majority of firearms in the US remain unregistered.

The Global Guns and Accessories Market: An Analysis

In one of our previous articles, we briefly discussed that the constitution of the US explicitly allows the population to own firearms. Naturally, this also means that a large number of people in America own guns. It comes as no surprise that America is the country with the highest number of guns per capita in the world. Therefore, the market in the US contributes greatly to the global guns and accessories market.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global guns and accessories market was valued at $6.14 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.15% during 2020-2027, propelling the global guns and accessories market to reach as high as $9.33 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Stringent regulations by governments around the world with regards to gun ownership could hamper the growth of the market. However, growing terrorist activities, political unrest, and cross-border conflicts have contributed to the growing demand for guns and accessories in several countries. Increasing defense expenditures, military modernization programs, and procurement of advanced firearms around the world is expected to support market growth. Moreover, the demand for guns and accessories for the purposes of hunting, sports shooting, self-defense, and personal security concerns is on the rise and it is expected to further augment market growth. According to the report, the US accounted for more than 60% of the global market. Growing personal security concerns because of the increasing numbers of mass shootings in the country is expected to positively influence the market in North America. Additionally, the presence of key players such as Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR), AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) and others boosts the region's market share.

On July 15, Reuters reported that the US House of Representatives passed a defense bill to authorize record spending for the Department of Defense. The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), setting policy for the Pentagon and authorizing $886 billion in spending, was approved by a vote of 219-210. The House measure includes $300 million in support to Ukraine as it deals with the invasion by Russia, and also initiatives to counter China. On July 14, Reuters had reported in another post that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had said that the US and its allies are required to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself. China has staged war games around the island and also declared no-fly and no-sail zones in an attempt to cut Taiwan off in a war. The post also mentions that Taiwan has been complaining of delays with regards to US weapon deliveries, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine since the invasion by Russia began.

Owing to the expected rise in defense spending, political unrest, and intensifying border conflicts in Asia as well as the war in Ukraine is expected to positively influence the market and provide defense contractors like Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) with business opportunities. Here are some comments from Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Q2 2023 earnings call:

“Turning to the budget environment and starting with the U.S. We're encouraged by the continued bipartisan support for national security funding to implement the administration's national defense strategy. The FY ‘24 budget and recent congressional committee bill prioritize modernization including areas of strength in our portfolio, such as the triad, the space domain, information superiority, and advanced weapons. We also anticipate continued support for Ukraine and related emergency spending, which would represent even further increased demand. Global demand for our products also continues to grow as our allies increase defense spending to address evolving threats. We are well positioned in multiple markets to meet this demand with programs such as [Argonne] IBCS and E2-D as well as munitions. With a robust backlog and leading growth outlook.”

On July 27, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.34, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.02. The company reported a revenue of $9.58 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $234.97 million.

The increase in gun violence and mass shootings in the US is expected to result in increasing gun purchases from civilians for personal safety, further fueling the market. On July 23, Forbes reported that the number of mass shootings in the US this year has already reached above 400 to surpass the number of shootings at this point last year and setting 2023 up to be the deadliest year in at least a decade. The post mentions that according to the Gun Violence Archive, as many as 453 people have been killed in mass shootings so far this year.

The increasing demand for guns means that business is booming for some of the top players in this space, such as Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR), AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI). Let's now take a look at 20 states with most guns per capita and the firearm mortality rate in each of these states.

20 States with Most Guns Per Capita

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the top 20 states with most guns per capita. While most of the firearms in the US go unregistered, we have tried our best to find the right opportunity to learn about this world. To collect data for our list, we used a published research report by RAND Corporation on state-level estimates of household firearm ownership as of 2016, which is a useful measure of gun ownership in a population. We have ranked the top 20 states with most guns per capita below in ascending order on the basis of the proportion of adults who live in a household with a firearm.

Moreover, we also used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a government agency, on firearm mortality by state. We used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, which is 2021, with regards to the number of deaths caused by firearms. The two standards of measurement that we have chosen for this article should allow the readers to test their theories about the relationship between firearms ownership and deaths caused by firearms in each of the top 20 states with most guns per capita.

20 States with Most Guns Per Capita

20. Missouri

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.488

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 23.2

First up on our list of 20 states with most guns per capita is Missouri, the 21st largest state in the US by area. It is famous for its scenic state parks and iconic landmarks such as the Gateway Arch. The estimated proportion of adults who live in a household with a firearm is 0.488, which means that about 48.8% of adults who live in households in Missouri hold firearms. The number of gun deaths per 100,000 people is 23.2.

Some of the largest and most popular guns and ammunition brands are Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR), AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

19. Kansas

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.489

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 17.3

Famous for its rolling hills, Kansas also has the largest contiguous tallgrass prairies in the world. It is the 15th largest state in the US. Estimates show that about 48.9% of adults living in households in Kansas own firearms. There are 17.3 gun deaths per 100,000 people.

18. Georgia

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.492

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 20.3

The state of Georgia is reputable for being the birthplace of many influential people, most notably Martin Luther King. Known for its southern hospitality, it is the 24th largest state in the US and ranks at the number 18 on our list of 20 states with most guns per capita. About 49.2% of adults living in households own firearms in Georgia, and the gun deaths per 100,000 people rate is at 20.3.

17. South Carolina

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.494

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 22.4

The state of South Carolina attracts many tourists with its subtropical beaches and sea islands. In terms of area, it is the 40th largest state in the US. An estimated 49.4% of adults living in households here own firearms. The firearm mortality rate per 100,000 people in South Carolina is 22.4.

16. Vermont

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.505

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 11.9

Vermont has a rich colonial history and is known for its natural landscapes and dense forests. With its relatively smaller area, it is the 45th largest state in the US. Estimates show that in Vermont, 50.5% of adults who live in households own firearms. It ranks 16th on our list of the 20 states with most guns per capita. The firearm mortality rate per 100,000 people in Vermont is relatively low, at just 11.9 deaths.

15. Oregon

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.508

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 14.9

Known for its geographically diverse landscape, Oregon has volcanoes, dense forests, high deserts and mixed forests. It is the 8th largest state in the US by area and estimates show that about 50.8% of adults who live in households own firearms in Oregon. The firearm mortality rate per 100,000 people in Oregon is at 14.9 deaths.

14. Tennessee

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.516

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 22.8

Tennessee has been the breeding ground for US country-music and its Beale Street has kicked off the careers of numerous artists over the years. It is the 36th largest state in America by area. It is estimated that about 51.6% of adults who live in households own firearms in Tennessee. When it comes to the firearm mortality rate per 100,000 people, the figure in Tennessee is at 22.8 deaths.

13. Louisiana

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.531

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 29.1

Louisiana is known for its Cajun culture, Mardi Gras, and Creole cuisine. It is the 31st largest state in America and ranks at number 13 in our list of 20 states with most guns per capita. About 53.1% of adults in Louisiana who live in a household own firearms. However, when it comes to firearm mortality by state, Louisiana takes the second highest spot with about 29.1 gun deaths per 100,000 people.

12. Kentucky

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.546

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 21.1

Kentucky, known for its bourbon, horses, and bluegrass music, is the 37th largest state in America. In Kentucky the estimated proportion of adults who live in a household with a firearm is 0.546, which means that about 54.6% of adults who live in a household own firearms. As of 2021, there are 21.1 gun deaths per 100,000 people in Kentucky.

11. Oklahoma

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.547

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 21.2

Oklahoma, known for its Native American culture, beautiful scenery, and production of oil and gas, is the 20th largest state in the United States. About 54.7% of adults in Oklahoma who live in households own firearms, and there are about 21.2 gun deaths per 100,000 people.

10. North Dakota

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.551

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 16.8

Dominated by the Great Plains, North Dakota is the 19th largest state in the US but ranks among the least populated states in the country. Ranking among the top 10 states with most guns per capita, there are about 55.1% of adults in North Dakota who live in a household with a firearm, and there are about 16.8 gun deaths per 100,000 population.

9. South Dakota

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.553

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 14.3

South Dakota is known for its Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, and the Black Hills. While being the 17th largest state in America, like North Dakota, it also ranks among some of the least populated states. In South Dakota, about 55.3% of adults who live in a household own firearms, and gun deaths per 100,000 people is 14.3.

8. Alabama

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.555

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 26.4

Alabama is the 30th-largest state in the US and the state motto is “we dare defend our rights”. While ranking high among the 20 states with most guns per capita, Alabama is known for its Civil Rights history, as many important events in the Civil Rights Movement took place in Alabama. Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm in Alabama is 0.555, which means that 55.5% of adults who live in a household own a firearm. In 2021, there were about 26.4 gun deaths per 100,000 people in Alabama.

7. Mississippi

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.558

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 33.9

Mississippi, known for its blues music, magnolia trees, and southern hospitality, is the 32nd largest state in America. It ranks among some of the worst US states in terms of education, health, development, and income. Around 55.8% of US adults that live in a household in Mississippi own a firearm, and gun deaths per 100,000 people is 33.9, the most in any US state.

6. Arkansas

Proportion of Adults Who Live in a Household With a Firearm: 0.572

Gun Deaths per 100,000 People: 23.3

Arkansas, the 29th largest state in the US by area, is known for its diamonds and natural beauty, including the Ozark Mountains. It is also the most notable diamond producing state in America. As one of top states with most guns per capita, the estimated proportion of adults who live in a household with a firearm is 0.572, which means that around 57.2% of the adults in Arkansas own a firearm. Gun Deaths per 100,000 People in the state of Arkansas is around 23.3 as of 2021.

Some notable gun stocks to consider investing in include Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR), AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

