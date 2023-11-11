In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 truly extraordinary whiskeys under $75. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global whiskey market, the dawn of the American single malt, and the recent acquisition in the Bourbon industry, and go directly to 5 Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75.

Whether it's the sharp burn of single malt or the smooth, woody aroma of a blended Scotch, the scent of whiskey is enough to invigorate even the weariest of souls. Part of the popularity of the beloved golden tipple comes from the sheer amount of tradition that it has behind it. Making whiskey is an age-old craft, and one that goes back many centuries. Its origin began over a millennium ago, when distillation migrated from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland via traveling monks. The Scottish and Irish monasteries, lacking the vineyards and grapes of the continent, turned to fermenting grain mash, resulting in the first distillation of the modern whiskey.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result of this tendency, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion last year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 25 Best Bourbon Whiskeys Under $50 – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the beloved golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raise a glass to it.

The Dawn of the American Single Malt:

Bourbon has long held the title of America’s national spirit, but the American single malt is now the fastest growing whiskey category in the United States. Although distillers in the U.S. have been producing single malt for only three decades, the category has already achieved a significant milestone this year – an imminent legal definition, furnished by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Today there are more than 200 different expressions of American single malt whiskey from more than 100 distilleries. Earlier this year, The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)-owned Jack Daniel’s also added the first American single malt to its ever-growing lineup of Tennessee whiskey, proof of just how far this still lesser known category has come. And last month, Jack just announced another version of it.

The initial single malt was called Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt – as the name indicates, it was a single barrel expression released in limited quantities as part of the Jack Daniel’s Special Release Collection. This new Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt joins the permanent lineup, despite it only being available at airports.

According to The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Malt is priced at $100 for a 1 liter bottle, and while there are currently no plans to release it in domestic markets, that could change in the future.

The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Recent Acquisition in the Bourbon Industry:

Although the popularity of Bourbon, America’s only native spirit, has risen and fallen throughout the last 100 years, it is experiencing a resurgence today like never before in history. Major distillers have been expanding operations at a feverish pace to keep up with demand, and new craft distilleries are popping up all over the United States.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced in June that it had acquired the premium Penelope Bourbon in a $215.8 million deal, including incentives. The acquisition will add to the Kansas-based company’s extensive portfolio of award-winning Bourbon, whiskey and coarse rye, giving it control of one of the most recognizable new brands in the industry. Penelope Bourbon will continue to operate independently from MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) and will maintain its existing team, structure, and production standards. This ensures that Penelope’s iconic products can still be enjoyed by whiskey enthusiasts around the world.

SouthernSun SMID Cap Strategy initiated a position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in April this year. The investment management firm made the following comments about MGP in its Q2 investment letter:

“In June of 2023, MGPI announced the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon, adding a popular, growing Bourbon brand to the portfolio. This transaction is the first tangible example of how we believe management will leverage its national distribution platform and existing distillation capacity to bring other brands into the fold. We expect acquisitions like this one to be a key element of the future value creation opportunity.”

With that said, here are the Highest Quality Whiskeys Under $75.

20 Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Whiskeys Under $75. We picked whiskeys that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two whiskeys had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

If you wish to read about which whiskeys are currently leading the pack in global sales, here are the Most Popular Whiskey Brands in the World.

Note: Prices have been sourced primarily from Wine-Searcher. As liquor prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

20. The Dalmore 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $74

Launched in late 2008 to replace the previous 12 year old, this single malt from the Dalmore distillery is aged for the first nine years in American white oak ex-bourbon casks, before half is transferred to ex-oloroso sherry casks for the final three years. The result is a whisky with a combination of sweetness and rich, sherried flavors.

19. Knob Creek 12 Year Old Straight Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $73

Knob Creek is a Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey owned by Beam Suntory and produced at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont. In 2020, Beam Suntory released Knob Creek 12 Year Bourbon, a brand new addition to the Knob Creek lineup of ryes and Bourbons.

Bottled at 100 proof with a robust 50% ABV, this full bodied Bourbon is a driving force in the Ultra-Premium whiskey category.

The Knob Creek 12 Year Old Straight Bour sits among the Top 20 Whiskeys Under $75.

18. Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $62

Showcasing the classic, floral, and elegant Bruichladdich house style, The Classic Laddie is made from 100% Scottish barley, trickle distilled, non-chill filtered, and coloring free.

Acquired by Remy Cointreau in 2012 for around $75 million, the Bruichladdich Distillery also makes The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, which ranks among the Best Gins Under $50.

17. Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $54

Aged between 8 to 10 years and bottled at 47% ABV, this hand-selected Bourbon comes in one of the coolest decanters on the market.

The Willett Distillery, also known as Kentucky Bourbon Distillers (KBD), is a family-owned and operated distillery located in Bardstown, KY.

16. Angel’s Envy Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $53

Handcrafted in small batches, Angel’s Envy is an award-winning Kentucky straight Bourbon finished in port wine barrels.

Last year, the Kentucky-based craft distiller unveiled its completed $8.2 million Brand Home expansion at 500 E. Main St. in Louisville. The expansion, which adds 13,000 square feet to the facility, will allow Angel’s Envy to welcome an additional 64,000 visitors each year, doubling annual guest capacity.

15. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $33

Counted also among the Best Bourbon Whiskeys Under $50, this small batch Bourbon is distilled, aged, and bottled in Kentucky from a traditional Bourbon mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley, and then aged for 8 to 12 years in Level 3 charred oak barrels.

Elijah Craig is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskey in charred oak barrels, earning his place in history as the 'Father of Bourbon'. The charred barrel transformed the clear liquid inside into an intense amber whiskey made rich with the flavors of the wood, which we now recognize as Bourbon.

The EC Small Batch Bourbon is counted among the best cheap whiskeys on the market.

14. Eagle Rare 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $66

Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. The rareness of this great breed of Bourbon is evident in its complex aroma, as well as the smooth and lingering taste.

The Eagle Rare brand was acquired by The Sazerac Company in 1989, and is distilled and distributed by the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky.

13. Green Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $65

A non age statement Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey comprising pot still whiskeys aged between seven and ten years. This whiskey has been matured in a combination of new Bourbon and refill Bourbon casks, as well as sherry casks.

Part of Pernod Ricard since 1988, Green Spot is a return to the source of Irish whiskey.

12. Glenmorangie 'The Lasanta' 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $59

The Lasanta begins with giraffe-high stills, which yield a deliciously delicate and fruity spirit. Next, it is matured in bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years, transforming it into a mouth-watering odyssey bursting with rich spiciness and sun-drenched sweetness.

One of the Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in USA, Glenmorangie has been crafting Highland single malt whisky since 1843.

11. Highland Park 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $58

Matured predominantly in European and American sherry seasoned oak casks, this iconic 12 Year Old single malt whisky is spicy and well-rounded, packed with the flavors of sun-kissed Seville oranges and rich fruitcake spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

Edrington, maker of Highland Park, has become a billion-pound business in 2023, following a 22% increase in revenues from its core brands that also include The Macallan, The Glenrothes, and the Famous Grouse blended whisky.

Highland Park 12 sits among the Best Whiskies Under $80.

10. Russell's Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $68

Crafted at the birthplace of Bourbon with techniques dating back to pre-Prohibition, each barrel of Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon has its own distinct personality.

In 2009, Wild Turkey – and thus Russell’s Reserve – was acquired by the Campari Group, one of the largest companies in global spirits. Since the acquisition, Campari has invested over $300 million into expanding Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve’s production capacity.

9. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Bourbon

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $57

The true, bold spirit of Wild Turkey has been captured in this authentic barrel proof Bourbon, creating one of the best value whiskeys in the world. Uncut with water, this whiskey is a blend of Wild Turkey’s finest selection of 6-, 8-, and 12-year old Bourbons.

8. Four Roses Small Batch Select

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $60

For someone looking for an expertly-crafted Bourbon, Four Roses Small Batch Select is a 104-proof, non-chill-filtered whiskey that provides a rich depth of flavors and a closer-to-the-barrel experience.

In 2002, Four Roses was acquired by the Japanese Kirin Holdings Company for an estimated $155 million.

7. Maker’s Mark 46

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $43

Originally released in 2010, Maker's Mark 46 starts off as standard Maker’s Mark, which is a wheated Bourbon made in batches of less than 1,000 gallons. Then, ten heavily seared French oak staves are placed in just-emptied standard Maker's Mark barrels, which are then refilled and returned to the warehouses to finish aging for an undisclosed amount of time (estimated to be 2-3 additional months).

Owned by Beam Suntory, the Maker's Mark Distillery is the sixth-largest Bourbon distillery in the world. Located in Loretto, KY, the distillery produces 16 brands, labels, and variations of Bourbon.

Maker’s Mark 46 is a great whiskey that is not too expensive.

6. The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $73

Owned by William Grant & Sons, The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 single malt whisky gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt – while the traditional casks soften and add character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavor.

The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 ranks among the Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100.

