The 2024 Showdown: Trump's Deregulation vs. Biden's Healthcare Expansion - What It Means for Investors

As the 2024 election approaches, Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a leading healthcare REIT with a 2.8% dividend yield, finds itself at a pivotal intersection of healthcare policy and real estate investment, presenting a distinctive opportunity for investors. With its expertise in senior housing, post-acute care facilities, and outpatient medical properties, Welltower is well-equipped to adapt to potential shifts in healthcare policy that the upcoming election might bring. This is especially pertinent given the anticipation of significant healthcare policy transformations, which are expected to play a central role in the election and could notably affect the sector.

The election’s focus on healthcare policy, from Medicare reforms to long-term care and insurance regulations, could significantly impact the healthcare real estate sector. Welltower, with its diversified portfolio in essential healthcare services, is well-positioned to navigate these changes. The company’s focus on senior living and outpatient services aligns with the broader trends in healthcare towards more cost-effective, patient-centered care models, which are likely to be at the forefront of political discussions.

Should Donald Trump secure a victory, we might anticipate a continuation or expansion of his previous administration’s policies, which focused on deregulation and private sector involvement in healthcare. This environment could foster growth opportunities for Welltower, particularly in areas like senior housing and post-acute care facilities, where private investment plays a significant role. The emphasis on deregulation could lead to more streamlined processes for expanding healthcare facilities and services, potentially accelerating Welltower’s growth and expansion initiatives.

On the other hand, a win for Joe Biden could see a push towards expanding public healthcare programs and increasing regulation on healthcare services, with potential implications for Medicare and Medicaid. Biden’s approach might emphasize affordability and accessibility, possibly increasing demand for outpatient medical properties as part of a broader move towards cost-effective, patient-centered care. Welltower, with its diversified portfolio that includes outpatient services, could find new opportunities in this shift towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure to support public health initiatives.

Welltower’s extensive portfolio, covering key urban and regional markets, offers resilience against localized economic and policy shifts, ensuring broad exposure to the healthcare sector’s fundamental growth drivers. In the third quarter of 2023, Welltower declared a dividend of $0.61 per share, with total dividends paid from January to September 2023 reaching $1.83. The company’s diverse portfolio, spanning across the United States and catering to various sectors, from retail to education, ensures risk diversification and resilience.

Investing in Welltower ahead of the 2024 election presents a strategic opportunity to engage with a sector at the heart of national well-being and policy discourse. The company’s role in providing critical healthcare infrastructure positions it as a robust investment choice, capable of adapting to and benefiting from shifts in healthcare policy under either administration, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking a resilient and growth-oriented investment in healthcare real estate.

