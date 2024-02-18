In this article, we will look at the 21 best luxury resorts in the Caribbean for adults. We have also discussed the luxury travel industry along with its key players. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean for Adults.

According to Deloitte, the luxury travel industry is experiencing a resurgence, with a global market value of$1.2 trillion in 2021 and projected growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% until 2030. Luxury providers are enticing travellers with ultra-premium experiences such as private villas and exclusive dining options, capitalizing on changing consumer preferences influenced by social media.

In a recent survey, 80% of luxury travellers expressed a desire to engage in more responsible travel practices, with 75% indicating a willingness to pay a premium for such experiences. This confirms a major shift in consumer mindset, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and making a positive impact. Whether it involves choosing eco-friendly accommodations or participating in immersive conservation projects, luxury travellers are actively seeking opportunities to align their journeys with their values. Luxury travel brands must seize this opportunity by integrating sustainability into their operations to deliver authentic luxury experiences that also benefit local communities and the environment.

Moreover, luxury travel advisors have observed a trend where 68% of travellers are seeking experiences tailored to their specific preferences, favoring longer vacations, increased privacy, and premium amenities. This has led to an increase in demand for exclusive options such as luxury yachts, trains, and cruises. Additionally, there's a growing interest in adventure activities combined with cultural immersion and high-end wellness tourism.

Speaking of luxury travel, the Caribbean is a favourite destination for the affluent, with its beautiful beaches and fancy places attracting wealthy people and famous faces. St. Barts is the most extravagant island, boasting luxurious resorts, private homes, and posh beach hangouts. Celebrities often choose Turks and Caicos for their getaways, where they can enjoy privacy and top-notch service at lavish resorts. Ultra all-inclusive resorts are the go-to for these high-end travelers, offering everything from fancy rooms to gourmet meals and fun activities all bundled together. Whether it's a lavish villa with ocean views or a secluded resort with VIP treatment, the Caribbean has it all for those who want to splurge on luxury, privacy, and pure indulgence.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s ambitious $500 million project on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key, promises to redefine the cruise experience. Set to debut in July 2025, this private destination will boast resort-like amenities across its mile-long stretch of beachfront land. Accommodating up to two million guests annually, it has an array of attractions, from an adult-only infinity pool to family-friendly water play areas and sports courts. The anticipation is palpable, with more than 500 upcoming itineraries already including stops at Celebration Key, indicating a strong demand for this exclusive experience.

Looking ahead, Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) plans to expand the island's offerings, potentially incorporating zip lines and water parks. This strategic investment reflects a broader trend in the cruise industry, where operators like Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean are increasingly focusing on land-based ventures. Private islands such as Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key not only enhance the guest experience but also serve as lucrative revenue streams.

On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) is in talks for securing a deal for the acquisition of the Xanadu Beach Hotel and adjacent land parcels on Grand Bahama Island, a decision poised to expand its presence in the Bahamas. The potential development is estimated at 40-50 acres and confirms Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s commitment to the region, with plans to transform the area into a waterpark and resort, marking its third largest project in the Bahamas.

The strategic decision aligns with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s persistent pursuit of expansion in the Bahamas, building upon previous endeavours like Perfect Day at Coco Cay and the Royal Beach Club in Nassau. While details remain undisclosed, ongoing discussions indicate progress with stakeholders, fueling anticipation within the industry.

21 Best Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean for Adults

Methodology

To list the best luxury resorts in the Caribbean for adults, we identified luxury resorts with 3 main features that adults are most likely to prioritize. Firstly, we looked at resorts that offered an unparalleled experience of privacy and exclusivity. Secondly, identified resorts with excellent culinary and fine dining experiences. Lastly, we prioritized luxury resorts that focused largely on wellness and relaxation. We have scored each luxury resort on the basis of consensus that confirm that these features are present in those resorts. We have scored each resort out of a total of 60. Moreover, we used Tripadvisor and Reddit as our primary sources for reviews on the basis of which we have set our consensus scores.

21. Rosewood Baha Mar, Bahamas

IM Score: 24

Nestled along the pristine shores of Nassau's Cable Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar is the true meaning of luxury experience and tranquillity within the vibrant Baha Mar resort enclave. Surrounded by serene waters and picturesque islands, the resort offers a haven of exclusivity and refinement.

20. Sandy Lane, Barbados

IM Score: 24

Sandy Lane, a prestigious five-star beachfront resort near Holetown and Paynes Bay in Barbados. Renowned for its elegance and family-friendly atmosphere, it's a favored retreat for the affluent and celebrities alike. Popular past guests have been Maria Callas, Simon Cowell, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Sidney Poitier, among others. Owned by Dermot Desmond, its allure spans generations with visitors lauding its exquisite service and idyllic setting. It is one of the top luxury beach resorts in Caribbean.

19. Coulibri Ridge, Dominica

IM Score: 26

The resort inaugurated in 2022 and today, continues to integrate luxury with eco-consciousness, with 14 suites across five three-story units. Each building is equipped with its own power-generating mini grid and rainwater-harvesting system, while exterior walls fashioned from six inches of locally sourced volcanic stone ensure optimal temperature control. Powered entirely by trade winds and solar energy, the resort's 255 solar panels yield an impressive 85 kilowatts per hour, with surplus energy stored in 288 recyclable batteries.

18. Mandarin Oriental, St. Vincent & Grenadines

IM Score: 28

Nestled in the heart of Canouan, Mandarin Oriental offers an exquisite retreat with its own private beach enclave. Guests get to enjoy the luxury of a free shuttle service and an exceptional dining experience at the on-site restaurant. Impeccably designed rooms feature modern amenities including flat-screen TVs and serene private bathrooms. Select accommodations boast balconies for breathtaking views.

17. O2 Beach Club & Spa, Barbados

IM Score: 30

This resort in Christ Church is a hit among adults because it offers a range of amenities tailored for relaxation and leisure. With its proximity to Dover Beach and Maxwell Beach, guests can enjoy the sun and sea. The hotel features an outdoor pool, fitness center, and spa for rejuvenation. Dining options, room service, and a 24-hour front desk ensure convenience. Rooms are equipped with balconies or patios, air conditioning, and free WiFi. Guests can unwind on the sun terrace or indulge in the hot tub. Its central location and favorable ratings for couples make it an ideal choice for adult getaways. Hence, it is one of the best resorts in the Caribbean for couples.

16. Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands

IM Score: 32

People rave about Rosewood Little Dix Bay for its unparalleled service and breathtaking setting. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted by attentive butlers who act as personal concierges, ensuring every need is met seamlessly. With exquisite rooms, farm-to-table dining, and staff who feel like friends, it's no wonder guests find themselves longing for the tranquillity of this Caribbean paradise.

15. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua

IM Score: 34

Nestled on a private 300-acre island, it boasts a collection of 40 suites, 14 villas, and 21 private residences, each epitomizing understated elegance. From breathtaking views of golden shores and sapphire seas to exclusive access via a private yacht, every detail exudes opulence. It is one of the best luxury Caribbean resorts for families.

14. Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies

IM Score: 36

This beautiful retreat sits on Pinney's Beach which was once a sugar and coconut plantation. It has 189 rooms and suites, plus over 50 luxury villas. You can enjoy three infinity pools and six restaurants and bars. Activities include spa treatments and playing golf on the 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. It is one of the best luxury resorts in the Caribbean for adults.

13. Kamalame Cay, Bahamas

IM Score: 40

Kamalame Cay is one of the most perfect resort destinations for several reasons. Firstly, its secluded nature offers a serene escape, making guests feel like they have their private Bahamian island. The lush surroundings, beautifully designed pool area, and tranquil beaches provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation. The standalone bungalows, each with direct beach access, enhance the sense of exclusivity and privacy. Additionally, the resort's attention to detail is evident in its gourmet cuisine and personalized service, ensuring a memorable experience.

12. Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico

IM Score: 41

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a fancy resort in Dorado, Puerto Rico. It used to be a nature preserve owned by the Rockefeller family. Now, it's a posh resort where rich people go for vacation. The rooms are spacious and have beautiful views of the ocean. There's spa, pools, and other fun stuff to do along with amazing food. They try to use local ingredients in their restaurants. The resort is expensive, but if you want a peaceful vacation with great service, it's worth it.

11. Secret Bay, Dominica

IM Score: 42

This resort is perfect for adults looking for a fantastic getaway. You can relax in 10 amazing spas or play golf on 8 beautiful courses. There are also 15 restaurants serving delicious food from top chefs. At night, enjoy the entertainment with 5 clubs, 10 theaters, and 20 bars. Plus, there are 3 pools where you can chill out and have drinks. If you're feeling adventurous, try one of the 30 outdoor activities like zip-lining or water sports. The resort has everything you need for a luxurious and fun-filled vacation.

10. Jade Mountain, St Lucia

IM Score: 44

Jade Mountain Resort in Saint Lucia offers an exceptional retreat with the stunning Piton mountains. With its unique architecture and luxurious amenities, including private infinity pools overlooking breathtaking views, it's truly a paradise. The resort's culinary offerings, sourced locally and catering to various dietary preferences, ensure a delightful dining experience. Impeccable service attends to guests' every need, ensuring a seamless stay. While the rugged terrain may pose accessibility challenges, the resort provides shuttles for convenience.

It is one of the 5 star Caribbean resorts all-inclusive.

9. COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

IM Score: 46

Situated southeast of Miami, Parrot Cay stands as one of the smaller cays within the Turks and Caicos archipelago. Offering accommodation, it has 38 rooms, 10 suites, 11 beach houses, and 2 villas. Additionally, there are 14 private estates available for rental, with the possibility of staying in one of the celebrity-owned Parrot Cay Estates, complete with personalized butler service. Its infinity pool and acclaimed spa render it an ideal honeymoon retreat.

8. Baoase Luxury Resort, Curacao

IM Score: 48

One can consider Baoase Luxury Resort as their next destination in Curaçao. Nestled in a calm beachfront setting within a quiet residential neighborhood, the resort offers an intimate escape with dense, vibrant landscaping providing an exceptional sense of privacy between guest rooms. With its Asian-inspired design featuring Balinese Hindu statues and sculptures, guests find themselves in serene oasis. The resort has luxurious accommodations, including villas with private infinity pools and suites adorned with elegant furnishings. It is one of the highly voted, top luxury resorts in the Caribbean.

7. Amanyara, Turks & Caicos

IM Score: 50

Amanyara in Turks and Caicos offers an elite, secluded retreat surrounded by pristine nature. With unparalleled service, luxurious accommodations, and exquisite dining options, it caters to travelers looking for relaxation and exclusivity. The resort's spa, facilities, and stunning surroundings create an unforgettable experience for guests worldwide.

6. Rock House, Turks and Caicos

IM Score: 51

Nestled on Providenciales' north coast, this resort is built on a 14-acre oceanfront estate with 600 feet of shoreline and peaks reaching 95 feet above sea level. Offering 46 lavish accommodations, from poolside studios to expansive two-bedroom Oceanfront Homes, it promises luxury in every second.

