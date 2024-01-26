22 Countries Where Americans Live Long Term Without a Visa

In this article, we list and discuss 22 countries where Americans can live long-term without requiring a visa. If you want to, you can directly jump to our list of 5 countries where Americans can live long-term without a visa.

For about 158 million adults around the world, moving to the United States is a dream. However, according to a study by the University of Kent, one-third (33.1%) of all US-born US nationals living in the States are now considering leaving the country to live abroad. Another survey shows that roughly three-quarters of Americans (76%) have visited at least one other country, including 26% who have been to five or more. According to researcher Dr Klekowski von Koppenfels, many factors are compelling Americans to travel and live abroad, but the primary reason is to experience and explore different countries and cultures.

Overall, there are many reasons why American citizens have been looking into options for relocation. Some want to live abroad to get a sense of adventure and live their life freely and safely (see: 20 Safest Countries for US Travelers in the World), while others want to do so to escape the burdensome tax system and economic turmoil or for better work opportunities. As of today, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, and according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 1 million workers have wages at or below the federal minimum wage in 2022. Low income and high cost of living are one of the driving factors for US citizens to move out of the US.

Moreover, many Americans are moving to EU countries for an affordable healthcare system and improved education as well. Healthcare in America is largely provided by the private sector, meaning it doesn't come cheap, even when companies like CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), one of the largest healthcare companies in the United States continue to introduce relatively more affordable pricing plans. According to The Commonwealth Fund findings of 2021, there was an estimated debt of $88 billion on consumer credit records in America. In 2005, 3.6 million Americans migrated to Europe, and that number increased by 1.4 million in 2019.

Relocating out of the US is also a trend among some US businesses that want to reduce their tax burden. The process is called Corporate Inversion, where companies move their headquarters to a country with a low rate of corporate tax and gain greater profits. Over the years, many large companies have moved their headquarters outside of the US for the same reason, and to cut down operational costs. Some notable names include Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX). Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) moved to Ireland, hoping to benefit from the 12.5% corporate tax rate. However, after Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)’s move from America, it experienced a huge blow to its credit rating. Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) also moved to Ireland. Besides financial concerns, the company also hoped to benefit from the legal and regulatory environment of the country. In 2023, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX)’s annual revenue was $7.384 billion.

Note that other companies, big and small, alongside US nationals, choose to move abroad for the same reasons as well. As of 2024, the American passport ranks number six in the world according to the Passport Index. American nationals can travel visa-free to 172 countries. However, despite the strength of the passport, relocating and settling in a foreign country is not easy. A lot of planning and work goes into it, such as finding job opportunities, accommodation, accustoming to the new culture and even learning the local language. Instead of packing life in the US and relocating to a foreign country, it’s better to first live in that country as a traveler for some time and see if it fits the needs. For business owners, the same applies. The problem that arises here is that acquiring a visa is a lengthy and time-consuming process. Although Americans can travel visa-free to almost any country they want, a visa is still required to live long-term.

Fortunately, visa laws vary from country to country. For example, in the US visa laws, citizens or nationals of the countries that are participating in The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) can stay in the US for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa. The rest of the travelers have to go through the strict visa processes. In general, for US nationals, most countries allow them to stay for up to 30 to 90 days, but not many countries have a policy for long-term stay without a visa.

Here, we have compiled a list of 22 countries where Americans can live long-term without a visa.

Our Methodology

For our list of 22 countries where Americans can live long-term without a visa, we analyzed the mobility of the US passport as listed by the Passport Index. We shortlisted countries that allowed for a stay of 180 days and more. To rank the list, we analyzed five metrics for each country: job opportunities, safety, economy, stability, and development. For every positive point, the country was given a point. The list is in ascending order, going from the lowest score (0) to the highest (5).

22. Palestinian Territories

Insider Monkey Score: 0/5

Americans can stay in Palestine for an indefinite time without a visa. However, this country has an ongoing humanitarian conflict which makes it unsafe to visit or stay long-term.

21. Lesotho

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5/5

US citizens can stay in Lesotho for an indefinite time without a visa. However, Lesotho has a high unemployment rate of 17.80% and most job opportunities are in the agricultural sector. Safety-wise, Lesotho has a high crime rate and is considered one of the least developed countries in the world. Lesotho has a GDP of $5 billion and a very unstable economy. Overall, it is not a favorable country to relocate to.

20. Dominican Republic

Insider Monkey Score: 1/5

Americans can live in the Dominican Republic for an indefinite time. The country has many job opportunities in the service sector. However, it also has an alarmingly high crime rate, which makes it an unsuitable choice for long-term stays.

19. Belize

Insider Monkey Score: 1.2/5

Belize is a country in Central America that allows US passport holders to stay visa-free in the country for 180 days. However, it does not offer a lot of job opportunities for foreigners, has a troubled economy, and a high crime rate. Overall, it may not be a good idea to relocate to Belize.

18. Dominica

Insider Monkey Score: 1.5/5

Dominica is a Caribbean country known for its scenic rainforests and majestic mountains. If you’re an American, you can enjoy these sights for 180 days without a visa. Dominica's leading industries are agriculture, tourism, and gold mining. Unfortunately, due to hurricanes, Dominica's agriculture sector faces many issues. The crime rate in Dominica is low, and it is relatively safer to visit and stay. All of these make it a perfect place to visit and relax. However, it may not be suitable for long-term stays as Dominica is considered a poor country with an unstable economy, limited (and often complicated) job opportunities, and high debt levels.

17. Jamaica

Insider Monkey Score: 1.8/5

Sticking to the Caribbean theme, next on the list is Jamaica, where Americans can live for 180 days without a visa. The country is full of lush beaches and amazing rainforests, and like most island countries, Jamaica’s leading industries are agriculture and tourism.

The job market in Jamaica is very competitive, though, so work opportunities for foreigners may be harder to find. Crime is also a problem in Jamaica, with gang-related crimes being the most common ones. Jamaica’s GDP at the end of 2023 was around $29 billion. The country’s economy is quite unstable due to debt, and it’s still a developing country.

16. Palau

Insider Monkey Score: 2/5

Next on the list is Palau, where Americans can live without a visa for 360 days. They have some job opportunities, especially for teachers. As for safety, Palau is generally a safe place for travelers to live long-term and short-term. It is considered a developing country with a slightly predictable economic condition.

15. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Insider Monkey Score: 2.1/5

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is an upper-middle-income country that has a low crime rate and good job opportunities. It is located in the Caribbean and has a population of 104,332. US passport holders can stay in the country without a visa for 180 days. However, it’s important to note that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is at risk for environmental hazards like earthquakes and hurricanes.

14. Saint Kitts & Nevis

Insider Monkey Score: 2.2/5

Next, we have Saint Kitts & Nevis, another country located in the Caribbean that lets Americans stay visa-free for 180 days. Foreigners can find jobs in this country easily if they have a legal presence. In 2023, it had a GDP of 1.07 billion in 2023. Note that Saint Kitts & Nevis is moderately safe, and is considered a developing country.

13. Antigua and Barbuda

Insider Monkey Score: 2.5/5

Antigua and Barbuda has a thriving tourism industry, making up 50% of the country’s GDP. Not only is this a safe country, but it is also home to many beautiful beaches. Finding tourism and hospitality-based jobs in this country is easy in this Caribbean country if you have a work permit. Although it is a developing country, Antigua and Barbuda offers a high quality of life. The GDP of Antigua and Barbuda is expected to reach $1.25 billion by the end of 2024. As of today, it has an unstable economy and poor economic performance. Americans can live here without a visa for 180 days.

12. Costa Rica

Insider Monkey Score: 2.7/5

Costa Rica offers job opportunities in the tourism, agriculture, and technology sectors. The country has a moderately high crime rate, which has been increasing in the past 3 years. However, the economy is stable with a GDP of 64.28 billion USD as of 2021, driven by the services and tourism sectors. Costa Rica is also considered a moderately developed country. American passport holders can live here visa-free for 180 days.

11. Peru

Insider Monkey Score: 3/5

Peru is a country in South America, with a mixed economy and a GDP of $444 billion in PPP terms. Americans can live in Peru for 180 days without a visa. One thing to note is that Peru has some job opportunities available in the agricultural and manufacturing industries. There are also entrepreneurial opportunities in the country, as you don’t need to be a citizen to start a business in Peru. However, according to the US Department of State, Peru has a high crime rate and is relatively unsafe.

10. Armenia

Insider Monkey Score: 3.2/5

Located between Asia and Europe, Armenia is a former Soviet nation where Americans can live for 180 days without a visa. Tourism is one of its leading sources of income in the country, and Armenia also has many beautiful historical sites worth visiting.

However, there has been an increasing threat of terrorism in Armenia in recent years. If we speak of development, Armenia's GDP was $47 billion in 2023 and it is still a developing country. Its economy is unstable but is still expected to grow around 5% in 2024. If you want to work in Armenia, you can find work opportunities in the IT, education, and tourism sectors with a work permit.

9. Mexico

Insider Monkey Score: 3.3/5

Americans can live in Mexico, a neighboring country of the US, for 180 days without a visa. It has rich cultural roots, delicious food, and many historical sites. Unfortunately, Mexico also has quite a high crime rate, with 3.5 million crimes committed in 2023.

One of the leading companies in Mexico is Cemex (NYSE: CX). In 2023, Cemex (NYSE: CX) reached $4.0 billion in sales. Cemex (NYSE: CX) is expected to see a growth in sales in 2024. While it is a developing country, its economy is slowly regaining stability.

8. Marshall Islands

Insider Monkey Score: 3.5/5

The Marshall Islands are located along the western Pacific Ocean and are known for their gorgeous white sand beaches and clear waters. Since it is a former US territory, Americans can live in the Marshall Islands indefinitely without a visa. Job opportunities are available for Americans in the Marshall Islands, especially for biomedical engineers, firefighters, and cyber security officers. It has a very low crime rate, making it a safe option for those looking to move there.

Marshall Islands is a small developing country with a GDP of 0.28 billion dollars; expected to grow 2.5% in 2024. However, because of its low economic performance, the Marshall Islands has experienced a 22% population decline.

7. Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 3.7/5

Georgia is a safe, transcontinental country located at the intersection of Europe and Asia. The country is home to 11 million people and allows Americans to live in this country for 360 days without a visa. Foreigners can get a job in Georgia, but it may be slightly difficult since most jobs there require you to be able to speak Georgian. Moreover, Georgia’s GDP was around $66 billion in 2023. Today, it is still a developing country with a moderately free economy.

6. Albania

Insider Monkey Score: 3.8/5

Sixth on the list, we have Albania – a small South European country that allows Americans to live without a visa for up to a year (360 days). It is known for its archaeological sites and Balkanic culture. When it comes to job opportunities and skills in demand, there is a lot of scope for software engineers, machinery operators, teachers, and call center operators. While tourist work opportunities aren’t excessive, they have increased over the years. Albania has moderate crime levels, and visitors are advised to be cautious. Furthermore, Albania is a developing country with a middle-income economy. It has experienced a 4.8% GDP growth since 2022 and is expected to grow by another 3.3% in 2024. One thing that appeals to Americans the most about Albania is that it has a 46% lower cost of living than the US.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Countries Where Americans Can Live Long Term Without a Visa.

