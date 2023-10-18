In this article, we will take a detailed look at the 23 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals with insights into the number of stores in each mall and people's opinions on Reddit threads. For a quick overview of the 5 Best Outlet Malls in America, read our article 5 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals.

Going to outlet malls can be a fun day out with family or friends, especially if you're looking for discounts. The best outlet malls in the USA offer a wide variety of stores, including both high-end brands and more affordable options. Premium outlets in the USA also provide discounts on merchandise, often up to 70% off regular retail prices.

A Look Into Outlet Malls Industry

The outlet mall industry has been disturbed since the 2020 pandemic. Outlet mall visits in June 2022 were down 6.7% year-over-year and 14.3% from 2019. Only 10% of US internet users planned to shop at an outlet store during the 2021 holiday season, compared to 57% shopping online and 47% shopping at departmental stores.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG ) is a leading global owner, operator, and developer of retail real estate, with a portfolio of 235 properties, including malls and premium outlets, comprising 191 million square feet in North America, Europe, and Asia. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) launched National Outlet Shopping Day to attract more shoppers, offering deals and giveaways at its 90 outlet properties over two days in June. In the Q2 2023 earnings call transcript , Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reported funds from operations of $1.08 billion, or $2.88 per share.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS ) is the largest specialty apparel company in the US with a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Athleta, Old Navy, and Banana Republic. Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) expanded its Athleta brand with two new outlet stores in the fall season of 2022. Athleta partnered with ThredUP and Shop Premium Outlets to offer customers new online shopping experiences.

Story continues

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT ) is the lead operator of upscale open-air outlet centers. It fully manages a portfolio of 37 centers that include under development. The company that operates these centers contains 14 million square feet. It is located in 20 states and has over 2,700 stores used by over 600 brand-name companies.

Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals

Song Heming/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We sourced data from Foot Wear News and Lists for All to rank the 23 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals. People's opinions matter a lot when deciding on the Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals. We analyzed numerous Reddit threads using relevant search terms such as "best outlet malls in USA" and "best outlet shopping places in USA" to understand Reddit users' opinions on the best outlet malls.

We then ranked the 23 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals in ascending order of the number of total stores in them.

Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals

23. Ohio Station Outlets

Number of Stores: 20

Ohio Station Outlets is a 311,478 -square-foot turn-of-the-century outlet mall with a unique feature: a vintage train that winds throughout the grounds. The mall features a modest collection of national and Ohio retailers, including Famous Footwear, Under Armour, and Eddie Bauer.

22. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

Number of Stores: 30

Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls takes corporate social responsibility seriously, especially given its proximity to one of the world's natural wonders. To reduce its environmental impact, the mall is committed to improving sustainability by 10% by 2020. The sustainability plan includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water consumption, and waste generation.

21. The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

Number of Stores: 56

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg is conveniently located off Route 15, just 1.5 miles from the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor's Center and 3 miles from downtown Gettysburg. The average household income in its trade area was $85,668 in 2021.

20. Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 90

Silver Sands Premium Outlets is a beautiful outdoor mall with covered sidewalks, lush landscaping, and a children's play area. It features a variety of shops, including designer and name-brand outlet stores such as Tory Burch, Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, and Saks OFF 5TH, as well as housewares and sporting goods stores.

19. Outlets at Castle Rock

Number of Stores: 100

The Outlets at Castle Rock, Colorado, one of the state's top tourist destinations with 4.6 million visitors last year, is expanding, adding 8 new stores this year to the 12 new stores added in 2012.

18. Allen Premium Outlet

Number of Stores: 115

Allen Premium Outlets, a premier shopping destination in North Dallas, expanded in 2016 to offer even more retailers and amenities. Simon Property Group launched the expansion in 2016, adding an estimated 30 new specialty retailers to the heart of the shopping center near Neiman Marcus Last Call.

17. The Outlets at Orange

Number of Stores: 115

The Outlets at Orange , Orange County's only outlet shopping mall, is conveniently located minutes from Disneyland and features value stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Nordstrom Rack.

16. Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Number of Stores: 130

Rosemont, Illinois, a vibrant entertainment suburb incorporated in 1956, is conveniently located five minutes from O'Hare Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.

15. Birch Run Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 145

Birch Run Premium Outlets is a popular shopping destination within a 100-mile radius, with a population of 7.9 million . It is conveniently located off I-75, making it a popular stop for Detroiters heading "up north" on weekends and holidays. Birch Run ranks 15th in our list of the best outlet malls in America for great deals

14. San Marcos Premium Outlet

Number of Stores: 145

San Marcos Premium Outlets, a premier shopping destination in Texas, offers an impressive collection of luxury and name-brand stores. Conveniently located on the I-35, the center draws nearly 11 million visitors annually, including a solid international shopping base.

13. Camarillo Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 160

Camarillo Premium Outlets is a premier shopping destination off Highway 101 in Camarillo, California. The center features top brands, including Banana Republic, Polo Ralph Lauren, Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

12. Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 163

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets enjoys a prime location near Boston, one of the most economically powerful cities in the world. Boston is a major center for finance, medicine, education, and tourism, attracting visitors and residents from around the globe with a $365 billion economy.

11. Desert Hills Premium Outlet

Number of Stores: 180

Desert Hills Premium Outlets offers a unique shopping experience, with a list of stores not available at other outlet centers in the US. It has been a popular retail attraction since it opened in 1990, attracting over 10 million visitors annually, including international tourists from China, Japan, and Brazil. The average sales per square foot is $1,300 annually.

10. Orlando International Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 180

Orlando International Premium Outlets is Florida's largest outlet shopping center, spanning over 773,586 square feet and welcoming more than 17 million visitors annually.

9. Sugarloaf Mills

Number of Stores: 180

Sugarloaf Mills is a fantastic indoor shopping destination with various brands of kids' clothing, footwear, and sporting equipment. Furthermore, it provides diverse dining experiences, including sit-down restaurants and quick grab-and-go options. Sugarloaf ranks 9th in our list of the best outlet malls in America for great deals.

8. San Francisco Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 180

San Francisco Premium Outlets is 40 miles from downtown San Francisco in the Livermore Valley, California's oldest wine region.

7. Great Mall

Number of Stores: 186

Great Mall is Northern California's largest enclosed outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment, and dining destination. After a recent renovation, this center offers the ultimate shopping experience for local residents and international guests visiting the Bay Area. One of the most convenient features of Great Mall is its Happy Returns facility. Happy Returns offers a one-of-a-kind service that lets customers promptly return items bought from select online retailers in person.

6. Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

Number of Stores: 186

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets is an airy, outdoor village-styled center that is a must-see, must-shop for shoppers. With various designer and name-brand retailers offering savings of up to 65% every day, there's something for everyone at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. Las Vegas North Premium Outlets ranks 6th in our list of the best outlet malls in America for great deals.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 23 Best Outlet Malls in America For Great Deals was originally published on Insider Monkey.