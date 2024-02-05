In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 Best Colleges with High Acceptance Rates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global education sector, educational technology, and companies investing in the education sector, and go directly to the 10 Best Colleges with High Acceptance Rates.

The Global Education Sector:

Education typically leads to increased entrepreneurship, creativity, and productivity, as well as technological advancements. As a result, all these factors lead to higher output and economic growth.

Recent years have seen strong growth in the higher education market size. It is expected to grow from $1.28 trillion in 2023 to $1.36 trillion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increased government funding, an increase in the number of private colleges and universities, and government initiatives for digital learning are the main growth drivers of this sector. The size of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market size is anticipated to increase steadily over the next few years, reaching $1.72 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

The primary factors propelling this market's growth are the increased focus on expanding university campuses abroad, growing student enrollment, and rising investments in online learning establishments. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the forecast period's primary factors include emphasizing partnerships, concentrating on metaverse technology, integrating a learning management system into teaching and learning to create an efficient educational system, and concentrating on artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the teaching experience. In the aforementioned market, the Western Europe area held the top rank in 2023, with Asia-Pacific coming in second.

Furthermore, the online education market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49% between 2022 and 2027, adding $148.22 billion to the sector.

Educational Technology:

The emergence of educational technology (EdTech), or the use of technology for teaching, learning, and education, has been attributed to the huge impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world's educational landscape.

Over the past few years, EdTech companies have experienced exponential growth, but the popularity of AI programs like ChatGPT has excelled in the education sector. In 2023, the industry-leading provider of student-centered online learning, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), announced that it is collaborating with Scale AI, the AI data infrastructure, to create exclusive large language models (LLMs) that will enable Chegg's personalized learning assistant to deliver generative learning experiences.

In 2023, Chegg Inc.(NYSE:CHGG) had $766.9 million in total net revenues, a 1% decline from the previous year. Revenues from Subscription Services increased 9% annually to $672.0 million, or 88% of total net revenues, up from 79% in 2021.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is confident in its future growth despite the decline in revenue, the business will flourish by launching the initial section of its brand-new AI-powered user experience.

Companies Investing in The Education Sector:

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), declared in 2022 that it would contribute $150 million to the Immersive Learning initiative. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) will also launch 10 additional virtual campuses in the metaverse in collaboration with VictoryXR, a firm that develops software for extended reality education, eventually bringing the total to 100 universities.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) aims to train a new generation of metaverse producers through immersive learning so they can produce high-caliber immersive experiences. The organization claims that working together on projects will enable these creators to pick up new skills and pursue fulfilling jobs.

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), an exclusively online institution, is one example of a virtual campus. The university, which has over 45,000 students, will now offer spaces where students may interact and learn in the metaverse.

Microsoft Corporation also recently announced that it will invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the company whose artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has gained widespread attention. In just a few days after its launch, the tool had over a million users, sparking a new discussion about the future of AI in the workplace.

With that said, here are the 25 Best Colleges with High Acceptance Rates.

25 Best Colleges with High Acceptance Rates

Methodology:

To pick out the 25 Best Colleges with High Acceptance Rates and maintain objectivity and relevance in our statistics, we have limited the selection of universities for this article to those included in the QS World University Rankings 2024, which provides a list of the top universities globally. Next, we gathered accurate data regarding their undergraduate program acceptance rates from reliable sources like College Raptor and EduRank. We have chosen institutes from every continent in the world to make our ranking truly global. To demonstrate that even some of the top-ranked colleges in the world can have extremely high acceptance rates, we only included universities with an acceptance rate of 80% or greater.

It is important to note that the acceptance rate, which typically appears as a percentage, is the ratio of all applications to all students who are accepted.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds.

25. University of Mississippi (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 1001-1200

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Ranked as one of the best universities with high acceptance rates globally, the 'Ole Miss' is a public research institution that was established in 1844. With over 23,000 students, it is particularly known for its engineering and scientific agricultural departments.

24. Alexandria University (Egypt)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 901-950

Acceptance Rate: 89%

Over 150,000 full-time students are pursuing degrees in 23 different faculties at this public university, which was founded in 1938 in the city known as the "Pearl of the Mediterranean." This university is renowned for its excellent medical, engineering, and humanities programmes.

23. University of Alabama at Birmingham (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 901-950

Acceptance Rate: 89%

Widely recognized worldwide for its innovative and holistic approach to teaching, the University of Alabama at Birmingham serves not only as an academic medical center but also as a research university. Having been established in 1969 as part of the University of Alabama System, UAB has expanded to become the most significant employer in the state, employing approximately 24,200 academic and staff members as well as over 53,000 workers at the university and in the health system. Hence, becoming on the the best colleges with high acceptance rates.

22. West Virginia University (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 901-950

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Established in 1867, West Virginia University (WVU) is a public land-grant research institution that has become one of the top universities with a high acceptance rate for international students, enrolling over 900 international students from over 90 nations. Energy, physics and astronomy, neurology, forensic science, rural health, and the fight against the opioid crisis are among the fields in which WVU researchers are active.

21. Kansas State University (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 851-900

Acceptance Rate: 96%

It is a public college that was established in 1863 and provides more than 92 bachelor's degree programs. It is between 851 and 900th in the QS global university rankings. With 9,822 applications received in total in 2023, the institution had a good acceptance rate of 9,391 applicants accepted.

20. Federico Santa Maria Technical University (Chile)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 801-850

Acceptance Rate: 81%

Located in Valparaíso, the Federico Santa Maria Technical University is one of the top engineering schools in Chile. This university has four campuses and focuses primarily on engineering, technical, and basic sciences, with a more recent addition of economics and business sciences. In 1962, the UTFSM became the first university in Chile to provide a doctorate in engineering, thereby becoming the pioneer institution of higher learning in Latin America.

19. University of Oregon (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 721-730

Acceptance Rate: 93%

Boasting 18,602 freshmen and 3,655 graduates, the University of Oregon is a public research university in Eugene, Oregon. Approximately 86 out of every 100 applications are accepted. This university’s most well-known alumnus is Phil Knight, a co-founder of NIKE.

18. University of Kentucky (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 681-690

Acceptance Rate: 92%

The University of Kentucky was established in 1865 and is a public land-grant research institution. With 16 institutions and approximately 30,000 students, it offers a broad range of programmes. The university also counts two Nobel Prize winners among its graduates and has been rated between 681 and 690th globally, reaching the top 25 list of highly accepted universities.

17. University of Nebraska (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 551

Acceptance Rate: 81%

The University of Nebraska is the only public university system in Nebraska with four campuses, each with a distinct mission and objective. 16,000 academic and staff members support the 51,000 students enrolled throughout the university's campuses by using outreach, education, and research to improve the state and the world entire.

16. Oregon State University (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 500

Acceptance Rate: 89%

Oregon State University is an Oregon-based public land-grant research institution. OSU provides an extensive number of graduate and doctorate degrees, in addition to being home to more than 200 undergraduate degree programs. Out of all the colleges in Oregon, Oregon State University has the highest funding for research that tackles global concerns such as renewable energy, advanced technology, food supply, health and wellness, and climate change. This university is one of the easiest highly-ranked colleges to get into.

15. University of Iowa (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 491

Acceptance Rate: 86%

Located in the city of Iowa, the University of Iowa is a public research institution in the United States. It is the state's oldest university, having been established back in 1847. With twelve colleges and more than 200 academic programs, the University of Iowa offers seven professional degrees. This university created a space physics powerhouse that is a vital NASA collaborator, the most comprehensive medical facility in the state, and a pioneer of highly regarded programs in speech pathology and audiology.

14. Washington State University (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 419

Acceptance Rate: 86%

One of the most prominent universities in the world with high acceptance rates is the University of Washington, which was founded in 1861. Every year, this university attracts over 60,000 students and is a thriving hub for innovative research in a range of disciplines, such as business, education, public affairs, medicine, and aeronautics.

13. University of Kansas (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 410

Acceptance Rate: 92%

Situated in the world's top 500 universities, the University of Kansas was established in 1864. It is a public research institution with over 27,000 students, of whom 2000 are abroad, and 370 different degree programs to choose from. The Sunderland Foundation made a landmark gift of $100 million to the KU Cancer Center in 2023 to finance the construction of a new facility for cancer research and care.

12. Colorado State University - Fort Collins (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 409

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Originally established in 1870 as Colorado Agricultural College, Colorado State University - Fort Collins is a public land-grant research university that has a 90% acceptance rate. Jon Rubenstein, one of the primary developers of the iPod and iMac, is also one of the university's graduates.

11. Iowa State University (USA)

QS World University Rankings 2024: 400

Acceptance Rate: 91%

Iowa State University is a public land-grant research institution located in Ames, Iowa, and is ranked among the top colleges with high acceptance rates. Across the world, Iowa State University has earned recognition for its brilliance in science, technology, invention, and discovery, as well as for having a student-centered culture with staff and professors committed to the success of their students.

