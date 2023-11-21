In this article, we’ll take a detailed look at the 25 Best Foods to Lower High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Naturally. We’ll also dive deeper into the blood pressure (BP) monitoring industry stats and the key players in the industry. To skip the detailed analysis and have a quick overview of the top 10 foods, read the 10 Best Foods to Lower High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Naturally.

Globally, according to WHO, about 1.28 billion people suffer from hypertension, stressing the need for effective blood pressure management. In recent years, the blood pressure monitoring industry has seen significant growth, with Fortune Business Insights projecting a market value increase from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $3.10 billion by 2030, indicating an increased awareness and need for precise monitoring.

Such growth can be attributed to increased awareness about hypertension management and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Moreover, the post-COVID era has led to the growth of the home blood pressure monitoring devices market, which contributes to the overall growth of the market.

Leading this charge are companies like Omron Corp (TYO:6645), Welch Allyn, and Halma Plc (LON:HLMA), whose innovative technologies are making it easier to monitor blood pressure at home.

Omron Corp (TYO:6645) is a forerunner in the field of digital blood pressure monitors. Their devices, celebrated for precision and user-friendliness, have become a staple in home healthcare. Omron Corp (TYO:6645) has sold over 350 million blood pressure monitoring units in more than 110 countries worldwide. In the first half of 2023, Omron generated over ¥400.7 billion in net sales.

With the introduction of wireless blood pressure monitors and smart connectivity features that allow users to synchronize their data with mobile applications, Omron Corp (TYO:6645) is also at the forefront of technological advancements. This innovation not only allows individuals to manage their health more effectively but also facilitates better communication with healthcare providers.

Welch Allyn, now part of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC), is a significant player in the U.S. blood pressure monitoring market. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC), its parent company, is known for its extensive range of medical devices, including blood pressure monitors. These products are renowned for their clinical accuracy and reliability, catering to both healthcare professionals and home users. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC)’s strategic focus on acquisitions and partnerships has helped expand its presence in the blood pressure monitoring market. The company has a current market cap of around $10 billion.

Halma Plc (LON:HLMA), another prominent entity in this sector, operates through its subsidiaries to provide sophisticated blood pressure monitoring solutions for both clinical and home use. The company's focus on integrating advanced technology into its products ensures high accuracy and reliability. Halma Plc (LON:HLMA)’s devices help accurately track the effectiveness of dietary changes like increasing the intake of potassium and magnesium-rich foods, which are known to aid in lowering blood pressure. Its effective solutions have helped Halma Plc (LON:HLMA) generate significant revenues over time. In the first half of 2023, it generated revenues of over £950.5 million, a 9% year-over-year growth. The Adjusted Earnings Per Share also improved, recording a 4% increase to 36.90p from 35.65p.

But monitoring is just one part of the equation. Equally important in controlling high blood pressure is what we eat. Foods rich in certain nutrients like potassium and magnesium can naturally lower blood pressure levels and improve overall heart health. In this article, we’ll discuss the best foods for managing blood pressure, offering practical and flavored ways to keep your heart healthy and your blood pressure in check.

Methodology

To create our list of the best foods to lower high blood pressure (hypertension) naturally, we did some research online. We looked at what other articles were saying about this topic. We focused on trusted and well-known health websites like Healthline, WebMD, Medical News Today, and the National Council on Aging. Then, we made our list by picking the foods that were mentioned most often in all these different research articles.

So if you're wondering what should I eat if I have high BP, below is our list of the 25 best foods to lower high blood pressure naturally.

25. Lentils and Other Pulses

Lentils and other pulses are packed with nutrients like potassium and magnesium. According to FoodData Central, 100 grams of dry lentils contain around 949 milligrams of potassium and 107 milligrams of magnesium, which are important nutrients to help decrease high blood pressure. In a study involving over 550 participants, it was found that dietary pulses can help lower blood pressure. This effect was observed in both people with and without hypertension. However, more high-quality research is needed to confirm these findings.

24. Apples

Apples contain fiber, potassium, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that offer various health benefits, including blood pressure management. A narrative review by Sandoval-Ramírez, B. A. et al., published in the Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, revealed that consuming 100-150 grams of whole apples daily is linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). It also indicates that apple intake is effective in reducing systolic blood pressure and pulse pressure.

23. Cinnamon

A meta-analysis of nine trials involving 641 participants found that cinnamon supplementation reduced blood pressure by a modest degree. However, further research with larger samples and hypertensive populations is needed for a more comprehensive understanding of its effects.

22. Eggs

Eggs are rich in nutrients and can help manage blood pressure. A study by Mott, M. M., and fellow researchers, published in the journal Nutrients, found that consuming five or more eggs per week was linked to lower systolic blood pressure. However, higher egg consumption was also correlated with a reduced risk of developing high blood pressure.

21. Red Bell Peppers

Red bell peppers contain capsaicin and quercetin. Capsaicin helps in relaxing blood vessels, thereby potentially lowering blood pressure. Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant that has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and the lowering of blood pressure levels. They are also notably high in vitamin C and potassium, nutrients closely associated with lower blood pressure.

20. Ginger

Ginger is packed with nutrients and vitamins that may help manage high blood pressure. A study conducted by Hasani et al., published in the journal Phytotherapy Research, found that ginger supplementation can significantly reduce blood pressure levels, with higher blood pressure dropping by around 6.36 mmHg. This suggests ginger's potential as a natural approach to managing blood pressure.

19. Carrots

Carrots are rich in potassium, which helps manage high blood pressure and promote overall heart health. In a study titled "The Effect of Carrot Juice to Decrease Blood Pressure in Hypertension Patients" which involved 17 hypertensive patients, it was found that the regular consumption of carrot juice led to significant improvements in blood pressure. Initially, most participants had stage 1 hypertension, but after the carrot juice regimen, about 35.3% achieved normal blood pressure levels.

18. Nuts and Seeds

Certain nuts and seeds, including pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, pistachios, almonds, walnuts, and chai seeds, can help lower blood pressure. For instance, a study found that eating pistachios can lower blood pressure in adults with unhealthy cholesterol levels. Specifically, consuming one serving of pistachios per day led to a greater reduction in blood pressure.

17. Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, making it one of the best vegetables for lowering high blood pressure. It’s also packed with flavonoid antioxidants that help relax blood vessels. A study conducted by Lauren C. Blekkenhorst and fellow researchers, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, found that women consuming more than 45 grams of cruciferous vegetables daily showed a reduced likelihood of blood vessel health issues, thus reducing the risk of heart disease.

Another study found that people who ate at least four servings of broccoli per week had a lower risk of high blood pressure compared to those who ate it less than once a month. This suggests that including broccoli regularly in the diet may help reduce the risk of developing hypertension.

16. Potatoes

Potatoes rich in potassium and magnesium can help lower blood pressure. According to FoodData Central, a medium raw potato has about 422 milligrams of potassium, whereas a medium baked white potato contains around 941 milligrams of potassium. A 2021 study by Stone, M.S., et al., published in the journal Nutrients, found that eating baked or boiled potatoes led to a greater decrease in higher blood pressure.

15. Tomato Extract

Tomato extract, particularly from tomatoes rich in lycopene (an antioxidant), potassium, iron, folate, and vitamin C, can help with blood pressure management. A study by Rattanavipanon, W. et al. published in the journal Phytomedicine found that a specific type of tomato extract significantly lowered systolic blood pressure. In people with high blood pressure, this extract significantly reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. However, other tomato forms, like diets with tomatoes, lycopene-free products, and synthetic lycopene, didn't consistently affect blood pressure in the same way.

14. Citrus Fruit

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, are known for lowering blood pressure quickly, mainly due to their rich flavonoid and hesperidin content, which are antioxidants. A 2020 study found that drinking 500 mL of enhanced orange juice once lowered systolic blood pressure and pulse pressure. With regular consumption over 12 weeks, it also reduced diastolic blood pressure. So if you're wondering which drink can lower BP, citrus fruit juice might be the answer.

13. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains cacao, an ingredient that is rich in flavonoids. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), flavonoids in dark chocolate can help lower blood pressure. A meta-analysis titled "Does chocolate reduce blood pressure?" published in the journal BMC Med suggests that dark chocolate is more effective than placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension. The AHA recommends taking a bar that contains around 70% to 80% cacao as it hints it has more flavonoids.

12. Bananas

Many people ask, 'can bananas lower bp?' The answer is their high potassium content. Bananas may help in managing blood pressure, as a medium-sized banana contains over 422 milligrams of potassium, according to FoodData Central. This is around 9% of the daily recommended intake, making bananas one of the best fruits to lower high pressure. If you don’t like bananas, you can take other potassium-rich foods, including apricots, prunes, potatoes, and more.

11. Legumes

Rich in fiber, protein, minerals, and vitamins, legumes — including beans, peas, and lentils — can help lower the risks of heart disease and high blood pressure. A 2022 study found that eating 55-70 grams of legumes per day was linked to a lower risk of developing high blood pressure. Participants with the highest legume intake had significantly lower odds of hypertension.

