25 Best Kept Secret Places to Live in the US

Places Out of Big Metros: A Viable Living Option

Most often, home buyers look out for housing in big metros or places that are quite known. This shifts away the focus from many small towns or cities that go unnoticed although they offer a good quality of life. Finding a house in the most sought-after locations such as big cities is a draining task. Amidst a national housing crisis where the inventory of houses is unable to cater to the rising demand while home prices climb, certain overlooked places might offer a lower cost of living thereby becoming a potential place to seek living with fully available amenities. These underrated places in the US will be discussed in detail in the following article. US cities with the most foreclosures in 2023 have also been previously covered.

Home Builders to the Rescue

The housing issues in the US as mentioned above have been persistent. Many American home construction companies enable people to settle in their desired locations across the country. Some of the notable names in this regard include Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC ), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), and LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). You can also take a look at some of the best housing stocks to buy.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading American homebuilder. The company caters to the needs of many first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers. On January 4, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) reported that it has secured the title of America's Most Trusted Home Builder by Lifestory Research. More than 58,000 home shoppers were surveyed for this purpose. The firm was successful in winning this title for the ninth consecutive year even while customer trust is being challenged by factors including house affordability and high interest rates.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is another company recognized for building homes in the US. The company has constructed more than 680,000 homes in the past. On January 19, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of its newest home community in southwest Las Vegas. Residents of this community can easily access golf courses, hiking trails, and parks. Exploration Park, Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area can also be visited. Prices for the new homes start from the low $400,000s.

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is one of the largest homebuilding companies in the US. The company constructs houses in states including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. On January 10, Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) reported that it will be hosting the grand opening for the new Buchanan model at Windtree. The grand opening for the company’s most recent master-planned Nashville community, Windtree, has been planned for January 27. Buyers will also have the option to select room-specific layouts at no extra cost through Beazer’s Choice Plans. The new single-family homes in the respective community are considered to be energy efficient as well.

Without further ado, let’s move to the 25 best-kept secret places to live in the US.

Our Methodology:

In order to rank the 25 best-kept secret places to live in the US, we used a consensus approach. We sourced data from multiple sources including Reader’s Digest, Global Viewpoint, Town & Tourist, and The Wanderlust Within. To find the most common cities and towns that were considered best-kept secret places across our sources, we calculated an average score. This score was found by dividing the sum of the respective rankings for a place across all sources by the number of sources in which it appeared. Since this was an average score, places with a lower score tend to be more commonly known for being secret. Once we had a list of all the places with the lowest scores, we acquired their average home prices from Zillow, a leading real-estate source. The latest data was available as of December. Please note that the sources had already considered factors that deem these places good for living so we incorporated home prices to rank these places.

Finally, we ranked the 25 best-kept secret places to live in the US in descending order of their average home prices.

25. Taos, New Mexico

Average Home Price: $442,038

Taos ranks as one of the best-kept secret places in the US. The city offers views of mountains and forests. The community is also welcoming. The average home price in the city is $442,038 as recorded in December 2023.

24. Berlin, Maryland

Average Home Price: $430,185

Berlin is a town in Maryland where the average home price is $430,185. Apart from historical sites in the surroundings, residents can also visit many restaurants, boutiques, and outdoor spaces. The town is also quieter relative to the large cities around.

23. Buffalo, Wyoming

Average Home Price: $371,226

The city of Buffalo offers many outdoor recreational activities. It is also deemed a good place for families since it hosts schools as well. As recorded in December 2023, the average home price in Buffalo is $371,226.

22. Putney, Vermont

Average Home Price: $366,837

Another town that ranks as one of the 25 best-kept secret places to live in the US is Putney. The average home price in the town is $366,837. Biking, hiking, and skiing can be availed. The schooling system is also good.

21. Belfast, Maine

Average Home Price: $351,147

Belfast is a seaside city which is popular among tourists. The average home price is affordable in the city. Belfast also offers an active nightlife and several entertainment options.

20. Rapid City, South Dakota

Average Home Price: $329,266

Rapid City ranks among other best-kept hidden places to live in the US. Museums, galleries, and music clubs can be visited while staying in the city. The average home price in Rapid City is $329,266 as recorded in December 2023.

19. Holland, Michigan

Average Home Price: $314,292

The 25 best-kept hidden secret places for living in the US include Holland. This Michigan-based city is located near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan which allows recreation. The average home price in Holland is $314,292 as recorded by Zillow in December 2023.

18. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Average Home Price: $289,898

Eureka Springs is situated in the Ozark Mountains. Other than the art galleries and boutiques in the city, outdoor activities can be accessed around the year. The average home price in Eureka Springs is also as low as $289,898 which makes the city an affordable place to settle in.

17. Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Average Home Price: $288,341

Broken Bow is another best-kept secret city to live in the US which has a relatively smaller population. Amenities are widely available while the homes are cheap on average. The Broken Bow Lake allows engaging in fishing and boating.

16. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Average Home Price: $287,374

Another hidden place to seek living in the US is the city of Chattanooga in Tennessee. The average home price in the city is $287,374 as recorded in December 2023. The city is historic and the downtown area is vibrant. It is also a good vacation destination.

15. Norfolk, Virginia

Average Home Price: $280,417

Norfolk is a coastal city where residents can enjoy the waterfront. Various parks and trails can be conveniently accessed. The average home price in the city is $280,417 which is also affordable.

14. Medora, North Dakota

Average Home Price: $268,355

Medora is a rather peaceful city which hosts a smaller number of people. Many local restaurants and shops can be visited downtown. The average home price in the city is $268,355. Hence, Medora ranks among other best-kept secret places in the US.

13. Lewisburg, West Virginia

Average Home Price: $260,747

Lewisburg is another best-kept secret place to reside in the US. The city hosts many restaurants, coffee shops, and pubs. Hiking, fishing, and camping can also be done. Local events taking place in the city are another attraction.

12. Kenmare, North Dakota

Average Home Price: $220,971

As recorded in December 2023, the average home price in Kenmare is $220,971. The city has a laid-back vibe to offer and is one of the best-kept hidden places to live in the US. It is also a great place for families to settle in.

11. Dubuque, Iowa

Average Home Price: $211,164

Dubuque ranks as one of the 25 best-kept secret places to seek living in the US. The location of the city along the Mississippi River makes it a suitable option for outdoor enthusiasts. Bigger cities including Chicago and Minneapolis can also be easily accessed.

10. Caseville, Michigan

Average Home Price: $193,179

Caseville is located on Saginaw Bay of Lake Huron. Residents can enjoy their time visiting the hiking trails or the beach. The Cheeseburger Festival is a known attraction. The local community is friendly. As recorded in December 2023, the average home price in the city is $193,179.

9. Florence, Alabama

Average Home Price: $188,421

Florence is based in Alabama and ranks among other best-kept secret living destinations in the US. It is located along the Tennessee River and allows for outdoor recreation. It has a rich musical heritage. The average home price in the city is only $188,421.

8. Valentine, Nebraska

Average Home Price: $180,692

The average home price in Valentine is $180,692 as recorded in December 2023. The city is deemed good to live and work in. The city has a smaller population and a calming atmosphere to offer. Hence, Valentine is another best-kept secret place for living in the US.

7. Cave City, Kentucky

Average Home Price: $165,803

Cave City is one of the best-kept hidden places suitable for living in the US. The average home price in the city is quite affordable. Residents can visit different shopping and dining places while staying in the city.

6. Jefferson, Texas

Average Home Price: $151,197

Jefferson is another best-kept secret place to live in the US which offers an average home price of $151,197. The school system is good thereby making the city a good option for families. Numerous outdoor recreational opportunities and events can be enjoyed while living in Jefferson.

