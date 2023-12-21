In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Graduate Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

E-Learning Services Market: An Analysis

Online learning is an effective mode of delivery that facilitates students' access to course content anytime and anywhere. Online learning is cost-effective as it eliminates time-consuming traveling and resources used in traditional education delivery. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global e-learning services market is valued at $255.06 billion in 2023. The market has been estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030 and reach $842.64 billion by the end of the forecasted period. The pandemic was a significant catalyst for the e-learning services market as it acclimatized students worldwide with online education. Rapid integration of the latest technologies in e-learning services will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The e-learning market is classified into augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing segments. In 2023, cloud computing accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.0%. Cloud computing is a valuable e-learning service that allows users to access shared resources and information from any location with a stable internet connection. The artificial intelligence segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecasted period. Incorporating AI features, including generative AI, is helping e-learning services deliver a personalized experience to cater to the needs of individual learners.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the global e-learning market, accounting for 36.3% of the total revenue share. E-learning services are used in education and the corporate sector to teach learners relevant courses and training. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.9% over the forecasted period.

Key Players in E-Learning Services

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) is one of the biggest companies in the e-learning services market. 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) partners with top universities and industry experts to provide world-class education. On November 10, the company announced signing contracts with six universities to introduce 50 new degree programs. The contract was signed under its 'flex' degree partnership model and is an addition to seven previously-announced degree contracts. 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) aims to launch at least 80 new degree programs in 2024.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is a prominent company in the e-learning service industry. On November 16, the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud by joining its new Google Cloud Endorsed Content Program. As a part of this collaboration, Google Cloud will endorse select content by Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) on the latest technologies. The partnership would allow Udemy instructors to preview forthcoming Google Cloud products and features, ensuring optimal information delivery. In the past 12 months, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) had 500,000 enrollments in the currently offered 430 dedicated Google Cloud courses.

Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) is dominant in the e-learning services market. Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) was initially started by two Stanford professors and now has 113 million learners. The company has partnered with 275 leading universities and companies. On October 26, the company reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company beat EPS estimates by $0.06. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 21.37% and amounted to $165.54 million, ahead of market consensus by $6.6 million. As of December 18, Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) has surged nearly 53.68% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"For the third quarter, gross profit was $84.9 million and a 51% gross margin, which was down 14 points from the prior year period. Total operating expense was $94.5 million or 57% of revenue, down 15 points from 72% in the prior year period. Looking at the P&L line item components of OpEx, sales and marketing expense represented 32% of total revenue, down 6 points. Research and development expense was 16% of revenue, down 5 points. And general and administrative expense was 10% of revenue, down 4 points. Net loss was $2.1 million or 1.3% of revenue and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.3 million or 3.2% of revenue. The better-than-anticipated result was due to both overall revenue growth and strong operating expense discipline and I continue to be pleased with our ability to invest in multiple growth initiatives while delivering leverage and scale.Turning to cash performance and the balance sheet. Free cash flow was $15.6 million during the quarter, compared to $1.3 million a year ago, driven by overall operating performance, as well as some working capital benefits. We ended the quarter with approximately $721 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities with no debt. Additionally, we continue to make progress on the share repurchase program announced on our April call. During the third quarter, we bought back approximately 300,000 shares, an average price of $12.67 per share. This amount in combination with the strong initial traction we made in the second quarter has allowed us to repurchase a total of $58.5 million to date."

The growing popularity of e-learning has led to a huge number of learners turning to pursuing online degree programs. We have made a list of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

We have used a consensus methodology to make our list of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, UniversityHQ, Keystone Online Studies, and College Choice. We identified programs featured in at least 2 out of 4 sources. Our selection process involved analyzing the average rankings assigned to each program across these sources. To compute the average ranks, we totaled the individual ranks assigned to each program in the sources where it appeared and then divided this sum by the number of sources in which the program was present. The list has been arranged in descending order of the calculated average ranks.

25. Clemson University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 27

Clemson University has one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers a variety of online graduate degree programs, including a non-thesis Master of Science in Biological Sciences. The graduate degree program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

24. Regis University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 27

Regis University offers online Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral degree programs. The university offers graduate degree programs in various subjects, including MS in applied behavior analysis, health administration, and project management.

23. Ohio University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25.5

Ohio University offers online degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The university has graduate degree programs in a diverse range of subjects, including accountancy and analytics, athletic administration, and business administration. Ohio University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

22. University of Florida

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 25

The University of Florida has many online graduate degree programs, including Masters, Doctoral, and Specialist Degrees. The University of Florida is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The graduate degree programs are offered in several fields, including business administration, education, engineering, and health administration.

21. Ohio State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24.5

Ohio State University has one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The graduate degree programs are offered in various fields, including education, nursing, medicine, engineering, business, and public administration. Ohio University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

20. Purdue University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 24.5

Purdue University has many online graduate degree programs, including a Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, and a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering. The graduate degree programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

19. University of North Texas

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 23

The University of North Texas offers 86 online program options, including Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral degrees and undergraduate and graduate certificates. The graduate degree programs are in various fields, including data analytics, applied psychology, and data science.

18. Indiana University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 22.5

Indiana University has one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. Online Master's degrees are available in various fields, such as education, business, and health sciences. Specific degree programs are available in the mentioned fields.

17. Webster University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21

Webster University offers a multitude of online graduate degree programs in a variety of fields, including Master of Arts in Human Resource Management, Communications Management, and Media Communications. Webster University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission.

16. Penn State World Campus

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 19.5

Penn State World Campus has one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The online graduate degree programs at Penn State World Campus include a Master of Education, Master of Health Administration, and MBA. Penn State World Campus also offers more than 100 accredited graduate-level certificates.

15. University of Cincinnati

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 18

The University of Cincinnati offers a wide range of fully accredited online graduate degree programs across various fields. Some online graduate degree programs and majors available at the University of Cincinnati include a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Health Administration.

14. Boston University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 17

Boston University has a wide range of online graduate degree programs in a variety of fields. Some online graduate degree programs and majors available at Boston University include Master of Science in Information Technology and Master of Science in Health Informatics. Boston University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

13. University of Arizona

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The University of Arizona has over 150 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificate programs. Some of the online graduate degree programs at the University of Arizona include an MS in Data Science and Accounting.

12. California State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

California State University has some of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers over 150 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs. Some of the online graduate degree programs include Masters in accounting, data science, and cybersecurity.

11. Concordia University Chicago

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Concordia University Chicago offers a variety of online graduate degree programs in a variety of fields, including business administration and human services. The online graduate degree programs enable working professionals to pursue higher education while meeting other commitments.

10. Florida State University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

Florida State University offers a wide range of online graduate degree programs. Some online graduate degree programs and majors available at Florida State University include MS in data science, cybersecurity, and Information Technology. Florida State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

9. University of Michigan

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13

The University of Michigan has some of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers a multitude of graduate degrees, including a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. The University of Michigan's online programs are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

8. George Mason University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10.5

George Mason University offers credible online graduate degree programs in various fields. Some of the programs by the university include an MS in data analytics and an MS in Public Health. The programs offered are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

7. Liberty University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10.5

Liberty University offers several completely online graduate degree programs. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Some of the programs by the university include an MS in Education Technology and an MS in Digital Systems.

6. University of Illinois Chicago

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

University of Illinois Chicago has some of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The university graduate degree programs include an MS in human resource education and an MS in education technology. The university is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

