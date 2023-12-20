In this article, we will be looking at the 25 best online math degree programs heading into 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Online Math Degree Programs Heading Into 2024.

Data Science as a Viable Career for Math Graduates

Mathematics is a versatile and fundamental discipline that applies to various fields; therefore, many occupational opportunities are available after getting a degree in mathematics. According to the US Bureau of Statistics, data science is estimated to be the fastest-growing occupational prospect for workers with a math degree. The projected growth rate for workers with a mathematics degree in the data science industry is 35% between 2022 and 2032. The increasing prevalence and integration of data science solutions across various industries is anticipated to drive swift and substantial growth.

According to a report by Precedence Research, the global data science platform market was valued at $129.72 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2024 to 2032 and reach $501.03 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Data handling plays a significant role in business expansion. Enterprises are employing data-driven strategies to make operational decisions. Data science has become a vital operational requirement, especially for firms going through a digital transformation. The increasing role of data science platforms in business will fuel market growth in the coming years.

The advancement of other technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, is anticipated to propel the growth of the data science platform market during the forecasted period.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the global data science platform market. The region accounted for 36% of the global market revenue in 2022. Europe had the second-highest share of market revenue during the same year. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for data science platforms during the forecasted period.

Major Players in the Data Science Space

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) is one of the most prominent names in the data science platforms industry. Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform enables data scientists to accelerate development of machine learning models and focus on insights with analytics automation. On December 18, Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, LP and Insight Partners. The transaction is valued at $4.4 billion, including debt. The acquisition is estimated to close in the first half of 2024, leading to Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) becoming a privately held company.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is another noteworthy name in the data science industry. The data-to-everything platform by Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) enables users to turn data into business outcomes. On September 21, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced that it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). The acquisition aims to transition organizations from threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention. The transaction is set to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is another major player in the data science space. The Data Experience Platform by Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) provides end-to-end tools for data science, including visualizing results to optimize data science pipelines. On November 30, the company reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 0.82% and amounted to $79.68 billion, ahead of market consensus by over $651,000. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In Q3, we were able to exceed guidance for our key top-line metrics, including revenue, subscription revenue, and billings. A highlight in the quarter is that we had our highest operating income in history of $5 million and our highest operating margin in history of 6%. Over the past few years, and especially the last few quarters, we have been incubating critical pivots that are finally coming together. They are clear and powerful priorities that are removing friction and strengthening our ability to deliver unmatched value to the market. Specifically, several years ago, we decided to test an idea: "What would customers do if they had unlimited access to features for an unlimited number of users and all visualization for free?" It was a simple value prop to customers. Pay for the value you are realizing. Well, after positive feedback, we decided to run an even broader pilot last year, and the pilot proved to be a smash hit. We now feel like we've reached critical mass with over 20% of our ARR on the consumption model. As we continue to look at the results from this very large sample size, we feel very confident in making the decision and saying we're going all in on consumption. By the end of next year, we expect to have the vast majority of our revenue on the consumption model. Again, we now have over 400 customers on consumption contracts, representing over 15% of our customer base and over 20% of our ARR. When customers move to consumption, we are seeing user counts growing at almost 3 times the speed of seat-based customers."

Pursuing a degree in math opens a variety of occupational prospects other than data science. The ease and flexibility of online education have made it a popular choice for students looking to balance personal and professional commitments. We have made a list of the best online math degree programs heading into 2024.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best online math degree programs heading into 2024, we have used a consensus methodology. We consulted four sources, including Intelligent.com, OnlineU, My Degree Guide, and Best Colleges. We extracted programs that appeared in at least 2/4 of our sources. We made our selections by examining the average rankings for each program across our sources. To calculate the average ranks, we summed the individual ranks for each program across the sources it appeared in and divided it by the number of sources it appeared in. The list has been arranged in descending order of the calculated average ranks.

25. University of Arizona

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 26.5

The University of Arizona has a completely online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the program. The University of Arizona is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

24. Chadron State College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 21.5

Chadron State College has one of the best online math degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers a completely online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. Chadron State College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

23. University of Texas

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 16

The University of Texas has an online Bachelor of Science in Math degree program. The program consists of 328 credits overall. The online course enables students to complete the courses at their own pace. The program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

22. Indiana University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 15.5

Indiana University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree. The courses are delivered through the Indiana University online platform. 120 credits are required for completion. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

21. Indian River State College

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 14.5

Indian River State College has one of the best online math degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an Associate of Arts degree program in Math. 60 credit hours are required for the completion of the degree. The program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

20. National University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.5

National University has its headquarters in San Diego, California. The university offers a variety of online degree programs in math along with 4-week courses. The flexibility of online classes enables students to learn at their own pace.

19. Midway University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 11

Midway University offers a completely online undergraduate math degree program. The course has a focus on logic, problem-solving, and data analysis. The online degree program prepares students for successful professional careers.

18. Eastern New Mexico University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 10

Eastern New Mexico University has one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers a completely online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in math. Students can access the online recorded lectures via Canvas and Mediasite.

17. SUNY Brockport

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9.5

SUNY Brockport offers a variety of online math degree programs, including a Master of Science in Education: Adolescence Mathematics program. The program is designed for students aspiring to become teachers. The program requires 30 credits for completion and is accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education.

16. Texas A&M University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

Texas A&M University offers an online Master of Science in Mathematics program. 36 semester hours are required for the completion of the program. The program is accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education.

15. Central Methodist University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 9

The Central Methodist University offers a completely online MS in Mathematics degree program. 32 credit hours are required for graduation. The flexibility of online education enables students to get a higher education while managing other personal and professional commitments.

14. American Public University

Number of Mention: 2

Average Ranking Across Sources: 2.5

American Public University offers one of the best online graduate degree programs heading into 2024, including a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. The program requires 120 credit hours for completion. The program is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

13. Mercy University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 20.7

Mercy University offers a BA in Mathematics degree program. The program requires 120 credit hours for completion. The program is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

12. University of North Dakota

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 13.7

University of North Dakota offers completely online Bachelor's in Mathematics and Master's in Mathematics. The online programs enable students to finish the courses at their own pace. The University of North Dakota is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

11. University of Illinois Springfield

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 11.3

University of Illinois Springfield has one of the best online math degree programs heading into 2024. The university offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Sciences program. The program is designed for transfer students who are anticipated to have approximately 60 credits from another institution.

10. Louisiana State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.7

Louisiana State University has a completely online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. The program requires 120 credits for completion. The program provides a convenient way for students to learn on their schedule.

9. Thomas Edison State University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.7

Thomas Edison State University offers an online Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics program. The program requires the completion of 120 credit hours for graduation. The program is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The university also offers an Associate Degree in Natural Sciences and Mathematics program.

8. Maryville University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 8.3

Maryville University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. The program requires the completion of 120 credit hours. It is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

7. Indiana University East

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5.7

Indiana University East offers an online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. 120 credits are required for the completion of the program. Indiana University East also offers an online Undergraduate Certificate in Pure Mathematics program.

6. Bellevue University

Number of Mention: 3

Average Ranking Across Sources: 5

Bellevue University offers an online Bachelor of Science in Mathematics program. The program requires the completion of 120 credit hours. The program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

