In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 best ways to lose weight that actually work. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 Best Ways To Lose Weight That Actually Work.

Obesity, a medical condition in which a person has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more, is a significant health concern in the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 41.9% of adults in the country have obesity. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of developing serious health conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, and some types of cancer.

As we previously reported, a survey carried out by Nutrisystem and OnePoll revealed that over 70% of Americans were now more health-conscious following the COVID-19 pandemic. 64% of those surveyed claimed their physical health had suffered since the pandemic began in March 2020, and half of them said they had gained weight in the previous two years. According to the survey, 64% of the respondents were driven to reduce their weight, considering how it had an effect on their immunity.

On the other hand, the Washington Post reports that an estimated 45 million Americans go on a diet each year. Moreover, according to a survey from KFF, nearly half of Americans are interested in taking weight-loss drugs such as such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the two brand names that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark, uses to market injectable semaglutide. Given that these two drugs differ in the amount of semaglutide present in them, only Wegovy, has received FDA approval for the treatment of obesity.

The maker of aforementioned drugs reported $33.7 billion in sales for 2023. Polen Global Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"As we discussed in last quarter’s commentary, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is a newer addition to the strategy. Over the fourth quarter, we continued to build the position to an average weight. As a reminder, Novo Nordisk is a global pharmaceutical company based in Denmark and has long been the leader in developing insulin for diabetes patients. In recent years, the company’s innovation into GLP-1 drugs has been shown not only to help diabetics control blood sugar levels but also to have significant efficacy in weight loss. Obesity has become a global epidemic, creating materially negative knock-on effects for humans that range from an increase in cardiovascular events and, thus, higher mortality to a lower general quality of life. We believe that, over time, payors will recognize the value of these obesity treatments to both patients and the overall healthcare system."

Continuing our discussion about weight loss drugs, in November 2023, the FDA approved Zepbound for the treatment of obesity. The drug’s active ingredient is known as tirzepatide. Tirzepatide is sold under the brand name Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro and Zepbound are manufactured by an American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). As of March 8, the stock has returned 33.84% to investors on a year-to-date basis.

Meanwhile, here are some comments from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

“Q4 revenue increased 28% compared to Q4 2022. Excluding divestiture, this represents a quarter-over-quarter acceleration revenue growth driven by Mounjaro, Verzenio, Jardiance and the recent launch of Zepbound. For the full year, revenue increased 20% driven by robust volume growth of 16%. Gross margin as a percent of revenue increased to 82.3%. Gross margin in the quarter benefited from higher realized prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing expenses.”

That being stated, Americans are not the only ones looking for the best ways to lose weight that actually work. Dieting and weight control have gained popularity throughout the world over the years. Many people have been altering their eating habits in an effort to reduce weight or improve their appearance or health, and are constantly searching for weight reduction products and new diet plans.

According to a report by the Brainy Insights, the global weight loss and weight management market was valued at $224.24 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of $405.37 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period.

Some of the key factors propelling this growth include rising obesity rates, growing disposable income, an inactive lifestyle, and the increasing use of online weight loss and weight management programs among others. In terms of market share by service segment, the online weight loss programs segment was in the lead in 2021, with a share of nearly 25%. Additionally, with regard to market share by diet segment in 2021, the beverage segment dominated with a share of around 35%.

The report further notes that North America emerged as the largest market for weight loss and weight management in 2021. The region is also projected to dominate during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) and Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) are among the companies operating in the weight loss and weight management sector.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), based in New York, engages in the provision of weight management services. On February 28, the company announced a 7% year-over-year increase in subscribers, totaling 3.8 million.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), founded in 1980, manufactures and sells weight management solutions such as protein shakes, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition solutions, and personal care products. The company generated $1.2 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023, which beat analysts’ estimates by $10 million.

At the end of Q4 2023, 35 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), up from 28 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at nearly $684.7 million.

There is no shortage of diets out there that promise to assist you in losing those excess pounds. However, selecting the best one might be difficult. Additionally, extreme weight loss methods may result into nutritional deficiencies and raise the likelihood of regaining lost weight. Therefore, losing one to two pounds per week is a safe and sustainable weight loss goal.

In today’s piece, you can have a look at the best ways to lose weight that actually work.

25 Best Ways To Lose Weight That Actually Work

Matthew Ennis/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

For the purpose of this article, we used a consensus opinion-based rankings approach. We consulted a diverse variety of reliable sources like Forbes, U.S. News, Healthline, and Byrdie to shortlist some of the popular diets that help in weight loss. We also consulted Reddit threads, like r/AskReddit, r/nutrition, r/loseit, r/vegetarian, r/flexitarian, r/keto, and r/Atkins, where people share their experiences with several diets that have worked well for them.

Each diet received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the diets by their scores and identified the 25 best ways to lose weight that actually work. Our list is arranged in ascending order based on overall scores.

We encourage our readers to keep in mind that while some diets are effective for certain people, they are not for others. Therefore, it’s very important to pick one that complements your preferences and way of life after speaking with a practicing dietitian or doctor.

Best Ways To Lose Weight That Actually Work

25. Pritikin Diet

Nathan Pritikin created the heart-healthy Pritikin diet in the 1970s. This plan, which is meant to be followed for life, encourages an unprocessed, low-fat, and high-fiber diet along with daily exercise and stress management.

In three weeks on the Pritikin plan, men lost 5.5% of their body weight while women lost 4.4%, according to a study.

24. Paleo Diet

The Paleo diet, dubbed the caveman diet, promotes eating foods that our ancestors ate before agriculture developed. Although some people may find the diet too restrictive, it will likely aid in weight loss since it emphasizes eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables, while abstaining from processed foods and added sugars.

As such, it is among the best ways to lose weight that actually work.

23. Raw Food Diet

The raw food diet, which originated in the late 1800s, comes in several forms today. But eating food that hasn't been cooked, processed, microwaved, irradiated, genetically altered, or exposed to pesticides or herbicides is the basic idea behind it.

People on this diet consume between 75-80% plant-based foods daily that are not heated above 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, this diet is low in calories and among the best ways to lose weight that actually work.

22. Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Created by Dr. Andrew Weil, this is an eating pattern geared toward reducing chronic inflammation and related illnesses. It is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, but includes a few extra foods, such as green tea and dark chocolate.

This diet is not meant for weight loss. However, because it promotes a healthy lifestyle that emphasizes consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats while avoiding ultra-processed foods, people tend to lose weight on it.

21. South Beach Diet

Created by cardiologist Arthur Agatston, this plan emphasizes on including high-fiber, low-glycemic carbohydrates, unsaturated fats and lean sources of protein to lose pounds. Implemented in phases, the plan first focuses on limiting carbs and gradually allows to reintroduce some foods to maintain a well-balanced diet that prevents weight gain.

Studies have also demonstrated the effectiveness of low-carb, high-protein diets in helping people lose weight.

20. Nutrisystem Diet

Next up on our list of best weight loss strategies that genuinely work is the Nutrisystem diet.

This commercial weight loss program offers prepackaged and portioned meals and snacks that contain the daily necessary amounts of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, and fats. This diet plan has a daily calorie range of 1,200–1,500, and showed promising weight loss results in studies.

19. Zone Diet

Created by Barry Sears, this is a meal plan that requires you to eat three meals and two snacks a day. Each meal, consisting of 40% carbs, 30% protein, and 30% fat, should not exceed 400 calories. Additionally, anyone can sign up for free to join the online Zone Diet community.

Meanwhile, a study demonstrates that the Zone diet can lead to moderate weight loss in under 1 year.

18. Jenny Craig Diet

This dieting program involves pre-packaged meals and snacks, as well as personal coaching. It provides 1,200–1,700 calories per day, depending on your sex, age, activity level, and weight loss goals.

Moreover, research supports the effectiveness of this diet for weight loss.

17. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, a dietary strategy that cycles between periods of fasting and eating, has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. There are numerous variations in intermittent fasting methods, such as the 16/8 method (16 hours fasting, 8 hours eating), 5:2 (eating normally for five days and severely restricting calories for two), or alternate-day fasting.

Research also supports that intermittent fasting is effective for weight loss.

16. Plantstrong Diet

The Plantstrong diet, which is among the best ways to lose weight that actually work, is based off of the Engine 2 diet. It focuses on the consumption of all plant-based foods, while restricting any animal products or oil-based products, including olive oil. Additionally, the diet comes with guidance including meal plans and recipes.

Evidence also suggests that a plant-based diet can help people lose weight.

15. Atkins Diet

Created by Dr. Robert Atkins, this is a low-carb diet (with high-fat and moderate-protein content) that helps the body burn fat instead of sugar for fuel. It has four phases. Research supports that low-carb diets are effective for weight loss.

Adding to this, Atkins and Keto are both low carb diets. However, the primary distinction between the two is that the Atkins diet gradually increases carb intake in phases, while it remains very low on the Keto diet.

14. Nordic Diet

This diet, created in 2004, is among the most effective weight-loss strategies. It consists of foods commonly eaten by people in the Nordic countries, and is very similar to the Mediterranean diet. The primary difference is that canola oil is prioritized in this diet instead of extra virgin olive oil.

Research also suggests that this diet could improve health markers and result in weight loss.

13. Keto Diet

This eating pattern includes high amounts of fat, low to moderate amounts of protein, and very little carbohydrates, with the aim to bring about weight loss by causing your body to enter a state of fat-burning ketosis.

12. Noom Diet

The Noom diet is a customized weight loss plan that can be accessed through the phone app of the same name. The app serves as a personal trainer, health coach, and nutritionist all in one.

As per a study, nearly 80% of people lost weight while using Noom. Therefore, the Noom diet is among the best ways to shed pounds.

11. Vegan Diet

Vegan diet is centered on plant-based foods. This means it allows you to consume grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds while eliminating meat, dairy, eggs, and animal-derived products.

At the same time, a vegan diet is also likely to help with weight loss if whole-food vegan options are chosen over processed vegan items with added sugar. Furthermore, compared to other diets, vegan diet is associated with lower body weight and body mass index (BMI).

